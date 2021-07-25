Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender - Red Bull Hardline 2021



The last time we were at Hardline Kaos laid down one of the



The last time we were at Hardline Kaos laid down one of the most memorable runs in the history of the event. This year he will definitely be looking for a cleaner run, but we hope it will be just as wild. Before the racing kicked off we caught up with Kaos to get the details on his bright pink Canyon Sender.

Canyon Sender Details



Frame: Canyon Sender // Size: Large

Fork: Fox 40 // 95psi // 5 Volume Spacers // 6 HSR, 7 LSR, 6 HSC and 7 LSC

Shock: Fox DHX2 // 500lb Spring // 5 HSR, 13 LSR, 7 HSC, 8 LSC

Wheels: DT Swiss

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary // 28psi Front and 30psi Rear // A 40psi Procore in the Rear Tire

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Bar/Stem: Renthal

More info: Canyon

Currently, the Canyon Sender is set up as a mullet for Kaos and with this, he has also decided to run the bike in its longest setting giving him a chainstay length of 450mm.

Kaos is running Shimano's XTR brakes instead of the normal Saint options that we see on most racers' bikes. A lot of riders will use Shimano's XTR levers but it is interesting on a track like Hardline that Kaos is running the matching calipers as well.

Kaos' Sender is definitely hard to miss.