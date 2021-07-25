Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender - Red Bull Hardline 2021

Jul 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Kaos Seagrave's
Canyon Sender
Photography by Dan Griffiths Courtesy of Red Bull


The last time we were at Hardline Kaos laid down one of the most memorable runs in the history of the event. This year he will definitely be looking for a cleaner run, but we hope it will be just as wild. Before the racing kicked off we caught up with Kaos to get the details on his bright pink Canyon Sender.


Canyon Sender Details

Frame: Canyon Sender // Size: Large
Fork: Fox 40 // 95psi // 5 Volume Spacers // 6 HSR, 7 LSR, 6 HSC and 7 LSC
Shock: Fox DHX2 // 500lb Spring // 5 HSR, 13 LSR, 7 HSC, 8 LSC
Wheels: DT Swiss
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary // 28psi Front and 30psi Rear // A 40psi Procore in the Rear Tire
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Bar/Stem: Renthal
More info: Canyon

Currently, the Canyon Sender is set up as a mullet for Kaos and with this, he has also decided to run the bike in its longest setting giving him a chainstay length of 450mm.


Kaos is running Shimano's XTR brakes instead of the normal Saint options that we see on most racers' bikes. A lot of riders will use Shimano's XTR levers but it is interesting on a track like Hardline that Kaos is running the matching calipers as well.

Kaos' Sender is definitely hard to miss.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Canyon Canyon Sender Kaos Seagrave DH Racing Hardline


Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
94941 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
63143 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
51689 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
42919 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
40430 views
Round Up: 15 Olympic Edition Bikes
33740 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
32515 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
29741 views

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Suprised to see him using procore. No one seems to use it despite it being lighter than an insert and probably similar level of protection if using a high pressure. Don't know why it didn't catch on
  • 2 0
 Which is the weight of the rider and total weight system ?
  • 1 0
 How does he find grip with those tyre pressures!
  • 4 0
 When your hitting 60 ft gap jumps you can probably sacrifice a bit of grip…
  • 1 0
 28/30psi is not really that much for dry conditions.
  • 1 0
 The colour is magnificent !
  • 1 0
 Appropriately named machine for 99.9% of Hardline features.
  • 1 0
 Most appropriately named bike at Hardline

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008035
Mobile Version of Website