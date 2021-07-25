Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender - Red Bull Hardline 2021

The last time we were at Hardline Kaos laid down one of the most memorable runs
in the history of the event. This year he will definitely be looking for a cleaner run, but we hope it will be just as wild. Before the racing kicked off we caught up with Kaos to get the details on his bright pink Canyon Sender.
Currently, the Canyon Sender is set up as a mullet for Kaos and with this, he has also decided to run the bike in its longest setting giving him a chainstay length of 450mm.
Kaos' Sender is definitely hard to miss.
