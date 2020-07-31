Bike Check: Kasper Woolley's Yeti SB150 - Crankworx Summer Series 2020





Rider Name: Kasper Woolley

Age: 20

Height: 172 cm/6'0"

Weight: 140lbs

Hometown: Squamish, Canada

Instagram: @kasper_woolley



Yeti SB150

Frame: Yeti SB150, Medium

Fork: Fox 36, 63.5 psi, HSC full open, LSC 5 clicks from open, HSR 3 clicks from open, LSR 4 clicks from open

Shock: Fox Float X2, 161 psi, HSC 2 clicks from open, LSC 2 clicks from open, HSR 3 clicks from open, LSR 3 clicks from open

Wheels: DT Swiss EX 511 rims on Chris King Hubs

Seatpost: OneUp Dropper 210mm

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF front and rear. 23 front psi, 27 rear, DH casing, Cush Core XC

Saddle: WTB Team High Tail

Cranks: Shimano XTR 170mm

Bars: OneUp Carbon Bar 750mm, 35mm rise

Stem: OneUp Stem 35mm

Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston, 200mm rotors

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 Speed, 32t chainring, short cage cassette, 10-45

Pedals: Time

Spares: OneUp Pump and EDC tool



This is Kasper's first year on 29" wheels and after an initial breaking-in period, he said he is now loving it.

Battling against 200mm travel DH bikes, the SB150's 150mm of rear travel was enough for Kasper to pilot his way to second place.

Going against the trend, Kasper prefers running a 10-45 tooth cassette over the wide range 52.

I don't like the range because it's pretty hard on the climbs, but the short derailleur stays more out of the way and is harder to break. — Kasper Woolley

Kasper was running the same suspension settings as he was in the Enduro on his 36 and Float X2 shock. Minimal compression for max grip.

Coming from a BMX background, Kasper runs Time pedals and prefers an older broken-in pair over freshies.

OneUp are Kasper's major sponsor and he runs the full cockpit including EDC tool.

The OneUp cockpit is paired with a 210mm OneUp dropper to keep the seat slammed and out of the way.

Kasper went full Enduro and was racing with a spare tube and water bottle.

DT Swiss EX511 rims laced to Chris King hubs. Kasper is quite particular about running 28 spoke rims as he likes to have some flex in the rear end.

Plenty of chain slap on the SilverStar DH track.

Extra Kashima on the Switch Infinity link.

Shimano XTR 4 piston brakes.

Being a fairly light rider, Kasper runs a Cush Core XC insert over the heavier duty version and only in the rear.

A fast-rolling combo of Maxxis DHF front and rear.

Kasper Woolley came into the Crankworx Summer Series Downhill with two sprained ankles. One of the only riders racing on an Enduro bike, he still pulled off a second place finish. Woolley was just 0.9 seconds off World Cup stalwart Finn Iles and fended off big names such as Mark Wallace. Safe to say he's one to watch so we took a look at his Yeti SB150 race bike.