Bike Check: Kasper Woolley's Yeti SB150 - Crankworx Summer Series 2020

Jul 31, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  


Kasper Woolley came into the Crankworx Summer Series Downhill with two sprained ankles. One of the only riders racing on an Enduro bike, he still pulled off a second place finish. Woolley was just 0.9 seconds off World Cup stalwart Finn Iles and fended off big names such as Mark Wallace. Safe to say he's one to watch so we took a look at his Yeti SB150 race bike.



Rider Name: Kasper Woolley
Age: 20
Height: 172 cm/6'0"
Weight: 140lbs
Hometown: Squamish, Canada
Instagram: @kasper_woolley

Yeti SB150
Frame: Yeti SB150, Medium
Fork: Fox 36, 63.5 psi, HSC full open, LSC 5 clicks from open, HSR 3 clicks from open, LSR 4 clicks from open
Shock: Fox Float X2, 161 psi, HSC 2 clicks from open, LSC 2 clicks from open, HSR 3 clicks from open, LSR 3 clicks from open
Wheels: DT Swiss EX 511 rims on Chris King Hubs
Seatpost: OneUp Dropper 210mm
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF front and rear. 23 front psi, 27 rear, DH casing, Cush Core XC
Saddle: WTB Team High Tail
Cranks: Shimano XTR 170mm
Bars: OneUp Carbon Bar 750mm, 35mm rise
Stem: OneUp Stem 35mm
Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston, 200mm rotors
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 Speed, 32t chainring, short cage cassette, 10-45
Pedals: Time
Spares: OneUp Pump and EDC tool



This is Kasper's first year on 29" wheels and after an initial breaking-in period, he said he is now loving it.

Battling against 200mm travel DH bikes, the SB150's 150mm of rear travel was enough for Kasper to pilot his way to second place.


Going against the trend, Kasper prefers running a 10-45 tooth cassette over the wide range 52.


bigquotesI don't like the range because it's pretty hard on the climbs, but the short derailleur stays more out of the way and is harder to break.Kasper Woolley


Kasper was running the same suspension settings as he was in the Enduro on his 36 and Float X2 shock. Minimal compression for max grip.


Coming from a BMX background, Kasper runs Time pedals and prefers an older broken-in pair over freshies.


OneUp are Kasper's major sponsor and he runs the full cockpit including EDC tool.


The OneUp cockpit is paired with a 210mm OneUp dropper to keep the seat slammed and out of the way.


Kasper went full Enduro and was racing with a spare tube and water bottle.


DT Swiss EX511 rims laced to Chris King hubs. Kasper is quite particular about running 28 spoke rims as he likes to have some flex in the rear end.


Plenty of chain slap on the SilverStar DH track.


Extra Kashima on the Switch Infinity link.


Shimano XTR 4 piston brakes.


Being a fairly light rider, Kasper runs a Cush Core XC insert over the heavier duty version and only in the rear.

A fast-rolling combo of Maxxis DHF front and rear.




25 Comments

  • 8 0
 Hopefully the angry mob of anti-yeti PB users are spared for this article as it details a really nice bike ridden by a kid who’s life has been focussed on racing - ski and bike!
  • 2 0
 That is a nice bike, and impressive results!
  • 4 3
 We’re not a mob, but a “tribe”.
  • 1 1
 @paulskiboard: Section 23; B(II) -- 1H: The term, "tribe" is now illegal for use in all forms of marketing and, in common speech, as clearly outlined in the American Constitution under amendment Q73 of the anti-racism and equality act. Unless, you are: A - the president, B - a white supremacist, C - a racist, or D - all of the above.
  • 7 0
 Killing it Kasper. Stoked to see those Squamish skills on the world stage.
  • 5 0
 He might be fast as fuck, but he counts his suspension clicks wrong.
  • 4 0
 how is this dude 6 foot 140 lb
  • 7 0
 i think he's 172 cm (5'7) and the conversion is a typo -- the medium frame makes more sense that way
  • 3 0
 how is 6 feet equal to 172 cm is what I was wondering... either way, he is fast! exciting to see fresh faces showing this much talent!
  • 2 0
 Good old Time Z Controls. Mine are on their fifth bike since 03, my Kona Rove gravel bike.
  • 3 1
 Waiting for the dentist comments...
  • 3 0
 ...he must have entered dental school at a tender age
  • 2 0
 I used to really dislike the look of that bike. Now I really like it.
  • 1 0
 At least on the Yeti he won't have any trouble getting the rear-end flex he wants.
  • 2 0
 someone sign this kid
  • 3 0
 I don't know if sponsors could provide a better rig
  • 1 0
 @Shred-BC: maybe yeti could?
  • 2 0
 hell yea kasper!!
  • 1 0
 Is he really 6ft? That medium looks huge next to him.
  • 3 0
 Conversion issue, 172cm is about 5'7.
  • 1 0
 750mm bars AND he's super fast?! BLASPHEMY
  • 1 0
 What cassette is that?
  • 1 0
 XTR
  • 1 0
 10-45 xtr
I have the same on my enduro/park bike with the gs cage mech for the exact reason he mentioned.
Surprised to hear he doesnt like the range. I'm not putting down pro watts (by a very large margin) and it works fine for me in the mtns. Shorter cage means better shifting, better clearance and less weight.
  • 1 0
 @grabtindy: Yeah I was really excited when the 10-45 (or was it 11-45?) 11-spd cassette was initially announced. To bad it never came to be.

