Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Contessa Spark RC - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
BIKE CHECK
Kate Courtney's
Scott Contessa Spark RC


After taking third in the short track, Kate Courtney is no doubt looking to better that result coming into the XC race this Sunday in Andorra. The World Champion is rolling on a limited edition colorway Scott Contessa Spark RC this weekend. Kate's frame is a one-off, with a few different graphics, but it is very similar to the limited edition "N1NO HMX frame kits" that Scott's men's team, and of course, Nino Schurter, are riding this weekend.

If you're looking to drop your hard earned money on a fancy looking silver bike. the frame kits will come with color matched Syncros Hixson handlebars, SRAM XX1 AXS group, Level Ultimate brakes, and RockShox suspension. The frames will be available later this month through Scott dealers. Pricing is yet to be announced and there will only be 100 available.


Kate Courtney was playing the game well it just wasn t enough today.
Rider Name Kate Courtney // Scott-SRAM, Red Bull, Oakley
Age: 23
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Instagram: @kateplusfate

Kate Courtney attacked part way through but ultimately couldn t hold on in the final lap.


Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Scott Contessa Spark RC Details
Frame: Contessa Spark RC, size small
Shock: RockShox Nude RLC, 100mm
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate, 100mm
Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1200 Spline 30mm
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.25", 17psi front, 18psi rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Bar/Stem: Syncros Fraser iC SL, 680mm width
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, 100mm drop
Saddle: Syncros Belcarra
Weight: 21.8 lb (9.9 kg)
More info: Scott Sports

The set up this weekend on the bike is pretty similar to what Kate usually rides, according to her mechanic Brad Copeland. Tire pressure and suspension is adjusted for the course and otherwise, outside of a few small position tweaks, everything has remained consistent from Kate's baseline settings.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Cable routing is kept tidy in the sleek silver frame.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
A 100mm RockShox AXS Reverb is actuated with a blip button in the left grip.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Maxxis Aspen tires with 17psi in the front, 18psi in the rear.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
A high volume RockShox air can manages the rear suspension. With a baseline of 97psi, pressure has been increased to 104psi for the track in Andorra. Fork pressure remains the same at 67psi.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney Scott Spark
SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain with a Quarq power meter.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Custom brake lever details for the World Champ

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney Scott Spark

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Unique colored calipers on the SRAM Level Ultimate brakes

Courtney Keller and Terpstra battle it out in the early laps.



