Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Contessa Spark RC - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019





After taking third in the short track, Kate Courtney is no doubt looking to better that result coming into the XC race this Sunday in Andorra. The World Champion is rolling on a limited edition colorway Scott Contessa Spark RC this weekend. Kate's frame is a one-off, with a few different graphics, but it is very similar to the limited edition "N1NO HMX frame kits" that Scott's men's team, and of course, Nino Schurter, are riding this weekend.



If you're looking to drop your hard earned money on a fancy looking silver bike. the frame kits will come with color matched Syncros Hixson handlebars, SRAM XX1 AXS group, Level Ultimate brakes, and RockShox suspension. The frames will be available later this month through Scott dealers. Pricing is yet to be announced and there will only be 100 available.







Rider Name Kate Courtney // Scott-SRAM, Red Bull, Oakley

Age: 23

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Instagram: @kateplusfate

