Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Contessa Spark RC - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

After taking third in the short track, Kate Courtney is no doubt looking to better that result coming into the XC race this Sunday in Andorra. The World Champion is rolling on a limited edition colorway Scott Contessa Spark RC this weekend. Kate's frame is a one-off, with a few different graphics, but it is very similar to the limited edition "N1NO HMX frame kits" that Scott's men's team, and of course, Nino Schurter, are riding this weekend.
If you're looking to drop your hard earned money on a fancy looking silver bike. the frame kits will come with color matched Syncros Hixson handlebars, SRAM XX1 AXS group, Level Ultimate brakes, and RockShox suspension. The frames will be available later this month through Scott dealers. Pricing is yet to be announced and there will only be 100 available.
The set up this weekend on the bike is pretty similar to what Kate usually rides, according to her mechanic Brad Copeland. Tire pressure and suspension is adjusted for the course and otherwise, outside of a few small position tweaks, everything has remained consistent from Kate's baseline settings.
Cable routing is kept tidy in the sleek silver frame.
Maxxis Aspen tires with 17psi in the front, 18psi in the rear.
SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain with a Quarq power meter.
Unique colored calipers on the SRAM Level Ultimate brakes
