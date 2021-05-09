Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Kate Courtney

Age: 25

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Instagram: @kateplusfate



Scott Scale Details



Frame: Contessa Scale, size small

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate, 100mm (69psi, two tokens)

Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.4", 15psi front, 16psi rear

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Bar/Stem: Syncros Fraser iC SL

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Saddle: Syncros Belcarra

More info: Scott Sports

For Kate's cockpit setup she is running Syncros' lightweight carbon Fraser IC SL integrated bar and stem with a computer mount. The Fraser IC SL weighs just 220 grams at its uncut 740mm width. Kate is also running her custom dropper post Blip device that is mounted inside her grips for easier control.

Kate Courtney is one of the riders who have opted to run a chain guide for this weekend's racing. Kate is using a minimalist setup that should add a bit of extra security against any dropped chains, a nightmare scenario in the middle of a race.

To finish off her race bike build Kate is running some fancy titanium bolts and some extra carbon parts including her upgraded derailleur cage. The oil slick bolts are from the Californian company Better Bolts and the carbon fiber upgrades are from the German company Hopp Carbon Parts. Hopp Carbon Parts' derailleur cage weighs just 7 grams.

The course in Albstadt features some tough climbs, fast descents, and with the mostly dry conditions many of the Elite Women have opted to run hardtails for this week's racing. Kate Courtney has been competing in Albstadt on her tricked out Scott Scale with plenty of carbon fiber components and some oil slick titanium bolts. Let's take a look at how Kate Courtney is setting up her race machine for the flat out Albstadt course.This season is the first year that the Scott-SRAM team are riding Syncros wheels after running DT Swiss hoops in previous years. For 2021 the team are using Syncros' Silverton SL one-piece carbon wheelset. The Silverton SL wheels hit the scales at a claimed 1290 grams with options of both 26 or 30mm internal widths. Kate is choosing to run the 30mm internal width wheels this week.Syncros claim that each carbon spoke is 35% stronger with a weight of 3.5g grams each compared to steel spokes at 5.7 grams. Each rim is a single hollow piece with only the valve hole needing to be drilled, resulting in a claimed increase in impact protection and a reduction in pinch flats.Kate has opted for the 2.4" Maxxis Aspen tires for the main race at Albstadt, she will be using 15psi up front and 16psi for the rear. For the short track race, the pressure may go up one psi because of the large number of tarmac sections on the course.With the weather potentially looking wet this week, they did have a set of 26mm internal width Syncros wheels paired with a prototype 2.25" Maxxis mud tire that they would have run at 16/17 psi.