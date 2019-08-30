Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Spark RC - Monte-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019



Kate Courtney will be looking to defend her World Champion title in Monte-Sainte-Anne, and to do that she'll be aboard a custom painted Scott Spark RC. The bike's color scheme pays homage to the Canadian location of this year's race, but there are a few extra little American-themed touches added into the mix.



As far as set up goes, Kate hasn't had to alter her settings very much from what she's been running all year. Tire and suspension pressures are right in the middle of the range of options that are selected from depending on the course, although there is a Pepi tire insert in the rear tire for a little extra puncture protection.



How much does it weigh? We don't have the exact number, but it's likely just a bit under 22 pounds (10 kg).







Rider Name Kate Courtney // Scott-SRAM, Red Bull, Oakley

Age: 23

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Instagram: @kateplusfate

