Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Spark RC - Monte-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Aug 30, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

BIKE CHECK
Kate Courtney's
Scott Spark RC
Photography by Matthew DeLorme


Kate Courtney will be looking to defend her World Champion title in Monte-Sainte-Anne, and to do that she'll be aboard a custom painted Scott Spark RC. The bike's color scheme pays homage to the Canadian location of this year's race, but there are a few extra little American-themed touches added into the mix.

As far as set up goes, Kate hasn't had to alter her settings very much from what she's been running all year. Tire and suspension pressures are right in the middle of the range of options that are selected from depending on the course, although there is a Pepi tire insert in the rear tire for a little extra puncture protection.

How much does it weigh? We don't have the exact number, but it's likely just a bit under 22 pounds (10 kg).


Kate Courtney was playing the game well it just wasn t enough today.
Rider Name Kate Courtney // Scott-SRAM, Red Bull, Oakley
Age: 23
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Instagram: @kateplusfate


An American flag is hiding underneath the saddle.

Scott Spark Details

Frame: Contessa Spark RC, size small
Shock: RockShox Nude RLC, 100mm
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate, 100mm
Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1200 Spline 30mm
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.25", 17psi front, 18psi rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Bar/Stem: Syncros Fraser iC SL, 680mm width
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, 100mm drop
Saddle: Syncros Belcarra
More info: Scott Sports


There's 100 psi in the RockShox Nude RLC shock...
...And 67 psi with two tokens in the RockShox SID.


Kate's been running SRAM's AXS wireless dropper post all season, and it doesn't sound like she'll be swapping it out any time soon.

It's all about the little details.

Kate Courtney will be on the hunt to defend her World Champion title. The 'Blip' button she uses to activate her dropper post can be seen in the background.

The futuristic looking Syncros Fraser iC SL carbon bar / stem combo.

Ritchey pedals.
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes.

A set of 2.25" Maxxis Aspen tires are inflated to 18 psi in the rear and 17 psi up front.

Race ready.


  • 2 0
 Only 18 psi for XC? I guess I never thought about XC pressures but I assumed it would be higher than that for less rolling resistance.
  • 1 0
 Lower pressures prevent vertical bike/body deflection over rough ground which reduces forward speed... or something..
Pinkbike did an interesting tech feature on lower pressures for xc a few years back which made me go from 40+ psi on raceday rubber to in the 20's on higher volume tires with a better race day experience.
  • 1 0
 Gone are the days of running rock hard tires at the expense of traction (friction is friend not foe here). For a rootier less dusty course like MSA at low body weight these gals can run pretty damn low pressures without sacrificing efficiency. Here's an interesting article where Sonya looney talks about what she runs for XC in various conditions.

www.sonyalooney.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-mountain-bike-tire-pressure
  • 4 0
 Let's fucking go!!!! Get em' Kate! USA! USA! USA!
  • 2 0
 Kate’s bio keeps saying shes from San Francisco. It like saying your from London but you really live in Watford.
  • 1 0
 Few can endure the stigma of being a Marinite.
  • 1 0
 The quality of these photos is outstanding!!!
  • 1 0
 Ghisallo

