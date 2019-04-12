Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Sea Otter 2019
Apr 12, 2019
by
Richard Cunningham
Follow
Following
BIKE CHECK
Kate Courtney's
Scott Scale
SRAM AXS Eagle wireless shifting.
Remote fork lockout where most would run their dropper remote.
Quarq power meter and a conservative, 32-tooth chainring.
Syncros Frasier integrated bar and stem.
Riding for the home team: Ritchey pedals.
View more images in the Sea Otter gallery.
19 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
connorjuliusjohnson
(2 hours ago)
Probably tucked in with the AXS shifter, but how does the dropper get actuated?
[Reply]
+ 10
badbrew
(2 hours ago)
eTap blip under the grip
[Reply]
+ 2
Pavel-Repak
(2 hours ago)
There's an integrated button in the left grip.
[Reply]
+ 1
Deanmtb4
(2 hours ago)
That’s what I was wondering too
[Reply]
+ 9
danielsapp
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Like this - blip in the grip.
[Reply]
+ 4
dtimms
(2 hours ago)
I don't care about the wireless shifting, but I want a wireless dropper with a button in the grip!! That would be awesome
[Reply]
+ 3
salespunk
(2 hours ago)
@danielsapp
: That is just badass, so much want
[Reply]
+ 1
Stenimir
(55 mins ago)
If you look at the photo of the left grip you can see some kind of a nub sticking out on the front of it.
[Reply]
+ 5
trails801
(2 hours ago)
Amazing bike. I was hoping for the weight. Come on Rockshocks we need electric lockout, that cockpit has 1 too many cables.
[Reply]
+ 2
clink83
(2 hours ago)
I'm guessing 17lbs?
[Reply]
+ 0
COnovicerider
(2 hours ago)
Rockshox
[Reply]
+ 1
smartyiak
(7 mins ago)
I borrowed a RC900SL for about a 2hr demo. I don't know what it weighed, but it was soooo light, it was a bit unnerving...like it needed more weight to make it stable. Not flexy...more like: twitchy. It was a featherweight for sure.
[Reply]
+ 4
martin737
(2 hours ago)
Hope Kate won't quit racing because of her carbon footprint
[Reply]
+ 3
codypup
(51 mins ago)
It's Sea Otter. She could win the enduro on it too.
[Reply]
+ 2
westagil
(36 mins ago)
What does the one70 on the Tires stand for???
[Reply]
+ 1
TOU93
(15 mins ago)
It's the new one70 wheel size that hasn't been announced yet.
[Reply]
+ 1
PapaStone
(14 mins ago)
TPI (threads per inch). It's Maxxis Pro only tires. The best us mortals get is 120 TPI.
[Reply]
+ 1
lehott
(1 hours ago)
All dat efficient powaaa transfer with a hardtail xc bicycle! Just looks ready to shred
[Reply]
+ 2
camm67
(2 hours ago)
KC and the sunshine band!!!
[Reply]
