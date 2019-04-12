PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 12, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

BIKE CHECK
Kate Courtney's
Scott Scale


SRAM AXS Eagle wireless shifting.

Remote fork lockout where most would run their dropper remote.
Quarq power meter and a conservative, 32-tooth chainring.

Syncros Frasier integrated bar and stem.
Riding for the home team: Ritchey pedals.

.

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
158976 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
68763 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
68377 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
64062 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
57601 views
Opinion: Carbon and Aluminum Wheels - Does Stiffer Always Mean Better?
49556 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
49528 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
44641 views

19 Comments

  • + 8
 Probably tucked in with the AXS shifter, but how does the dropper get actuated?
  • + 10
 eTap blip under the grip
  • + 2
 There's an integrated button in the left grip.
  • + 1
 That’s what I was wondering too
  • + 9
 Like this - blip in the grip.
  • + 4
 I don't care about the wireless shifting, but I want a wireless dropper with a button in the grip!! That would be awesome
  • + 3
 @danielsapp: That is just badass, so much want
  • + 1
 If you look at the photo of the left grip you can see some kind of a nub sticking out on the front of it.
  • + 5
 Amazing bike. I was hoping for the weight. Come on Rockshocks we need electric lockout, that cockpit has 1 too many cables.
  • + 2
 I'm guessing 17lbs?
  • + 0
 Rockshox
  • + 1
 I borrowed a RC900SL for about a 2hr demo. I don't know what it weighed, but it was soooo light, it was a bit unnerving...like it needed more weight to make it stable. Not flexy...more like: twitchy. It was a featherweight for sure.
  • + 4
 Hope Kate won't quit racing because of her carbon footprint Wink
  • + 3
 It's Sea Otter. She could win the enduro on it too.
  • + 2
 What does the one70 on the Tires stand for???
  • + 1
 It's the new one70 wheel size that hasn't been announced yet.
  • + 1
 TPI (threads per inch). It's Maxxis Pro only tires. The best us mortals get is 120 TPI.
  • + 1
 All dat efficient powaaa transfer with a hardtail xc bicycle! Just looks ready to shred
  • + 2
 KC and the sunshine band!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032340
Mobile Version of Website