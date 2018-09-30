PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Bike Check: Katy Winton's Trek Slash - Finale Ligure EWS 2018

Sep 30, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

Katy Winton
BIKE CHECK
Katy Winton's
Trek Slash
Photography by Ross Bell


Trek World Racing's Katy Winton finished in sixth place at the EWS final in Finale Ligure. Pinkbike's Ross Bell caught up with the Scottish shredder to talk about bikes and setups for one of the punchiest venues of the 2018 series. Winton stands five foot, two inches (158cm) and 132 pounds (60kg). "I'm a beast at the moment," she says. Winton rides a small-size Trek Slash with a combination of Bontrager and SRAM components. The fact that Winton chose to ride a 29er Slash is both a vote of confidence for Trek's designers and for any small-framed rider in search of a big wheel bike. PB has highlighted Winton's racing machines earlier this year, so I'll give you a slide show this time, along with some of her commentary.

Katy Winton
"It's really balanced. Trek's done a good job with the geometry. I'm not perched on the bike, which you can be if you are smaller on a 29er. You can feel like you are just sitting' on top of it."

Katy Winton
Switching from Fox to RockShox: "It's just a big change. I've had no experience with RockShox, so it's been a big learning curve for me. It's good stuff, but it's taken some time to figure it all out and to get it close to where I want it to be."

Katy Winton
Suspension setups for a smaller rider: "Yeah, that' been a problem. The've tuned my forks somewhat differently. I'm not as aggressive as the guys and I don't ride as fast, but I like my fork to hold up and be soft - I don't like it to just dive through its travel. So. it's about finding the balance, so it's not noodley but it's still soft at the bottom."

Katy Winton
Katy Winton
"My bars are 750 millimeters, my stem is a 50. I did have it without a spacer underneath it. For Finale, I have a spacer and I am happy that. My brakes are the wrong way around. They are Euro."

Katy Winton
]Bontrager Team-Issue SE5 rear tire: "I's just a slightly softer compound on the 'edge knobbles' so I get better traction for the corners."
Katy Winton
"I use the G5 downhill tire on the front, which is a bit softer all over. It's also a bit wider as well. We've been struggling with the narrow tires on the wider rims. When you turned, it was just sliding. The G5 is wider, so it digs in and you get more confidence."

Katy Winton
"Did you get a picture of my brakes, with my name on them?"

Katy Winton
SRAM Eagle XO1 drivetrain.
Katy Winton
MRP chain guide, Shimano XTR pedals.

Katy Winton
Heal up fast, Jared...


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
89430 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
56095 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
55718 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
53980 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
50610 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
45667 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
42115 views
Bike Check: The Privateer is Going to Finale on a New Bike
40187 views

12 Comments

  • + 13
 Having met Katy I can confirm she is taller than 58cm.
  • + 2
 Having never met Katy, I'm reasonably convinced that this is correct
  • + 10
 "Did you get a picture of my brakes with my name on them?"
"No Katy, we did not"
  • + 1
 I have reaktiv thrushaft with no problems, i consider myself a heavy rider. It seems a pretty good shock with no fade on longer decents, very responsive and for weekend warrior an easy setup is great for me.
  • + 1
 Why isn't Trek's EWS team using the RE:Aktiv shocks?
  • + 11
 because they kinda suck
  • + 2
 probably because they are bad
  • + 1
 @sam264: or because for extreme temperatures that the oil in race shocks reach it's better to have a proper piggyback
  • + 3
 Because the riders don't want to carry 3 spare shocks with them. ????
  • + 1
 The same reason I took the one off my Slash... Inconsistant behaviour in rough technical terrain. It constantly wants to stand up in the rough section pitching the bike forward when things are steep and tech. Only time that thing feels good and effective is on flatter xc trails or fast flow trails which well, isnt really why a lot of people bought a Slash....
  • + 1
 Weird... That doesnt look like a ReActive Thrushaft shock...
  • + 1
 Nice bike!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034169
Mobile Version of Website