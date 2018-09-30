Bike Check: Katy Winton's Trek Slash - Finale Ligure EWS 2018

Trek World Racing's Katy Winton finished in sixth place at the EWS final in Finale Ligure. Pinkbike's Ross Bell caught up with the Scottish shredder to talk about bikes and setups for one of the punchiest venues of the 2018 series. Winton stands five foot, two inches (158cm) and 132 pounds (60kg). "I'm a beast at the moment," she says. Winton rides a small-size Trek Slash with a combination of Bontrager and SRAM components. The fact that Winton chose to ride a 29er Slash is both a vote of confidence for Trek's designers and for any small-framed rider in search of a big wheel bike. PB has highlighted Winton's racing machines earlier this year, so I'll give you a slide show this time, along with some of her commentary.
"My bars are 750 millimeters, my stem is a 50. I did have it without a spacer underneath it. For Finale, I have a spacer and I am happy that. My brakes are the wrong way around. They are Euro."
