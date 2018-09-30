Bike Check: Katy Winton's Trek Slash - Finale Ligure EWS 2018

"It's really balanced. Trek's done a good job with the geometry. I'm not perched on the bike, which you can be if you are smaller on a 29er. You can feel like you are just sitting' on top of it." "It's really balanced. Trek's done a good job with the geometry. I'm not perched on the bike, which you can be if you are smaller on a 29er. You can feel like you are just sitting' on top of it."

Switching from Fox to RockShox: "It's just a big change. I've had no experience with RockShox, so it's been a big learning curve for me. It's good stuff, but it's taken some time to figure it all out and to get it close to where I want it to be."

Suspension setups for a smaller rider: "Yeah, that' been a problem. The've tuned my forks somewhat differently. I'm not as aggressive as the guys and I don't ride as fast, but I like my fork to hold up and be soft - I don't like it to just dive through its travel. So. it's about finding the balance, so it's not noodley but it's still soft at the bottom."

"My bars are 750 millimeters, my stem is a 50. I did have it without a spacer underneath it. For Finale, I have a spacer and I am happy that. My brakes are the wrong way around. They are Euro."

Bontrager Team-Issue SE5 rear tire: "I's just a slightly softer compound on the 'edge knobbles' so I get better traction for the corners."

"I use the G5 downhill tire on the front, which is a bit softer all over. It's also a bit wider as well. We've been struggling with the narrow tires on the wider rims. When you turned, it was just sliding. The G5 is wider, so it digs in and you get more confidence."

"Did you get a picture of my brakes, with my name on them?"

SRAM Eagle XO1 drivetrain. SRAM Eagle XO1 drivetrain. MRP chain guide, Shimano XTR pedals. MRP chain guide, Shimano XTR pedals.

Heal up fast, Jared... Heal up fast, Jared...

Trek World Racing's Katy Winton finished in sixth place at the EWS final in Finale Ligure. Pinkbike's Ross Bell caught up with the Scottish shredder to talk about bikes and setups for one of the punchiest venues of the 2018 series. Winton stands five foot, two inches (158cm) and 132 pounds (60kg). "I'm a beast at the moment," she says. Winton rides a small-size Trek Slash with a combination of Bontrager and SRAM components. The fact that Winton chose to ride a 29er Slash is both a vote of confidence for Trek's designers and for any small-framed rider in search of a big wheel bike. PB has highlighted Winton's racing machines earlier this year, so I'll give you a slide show this time, along with some of her commentary.