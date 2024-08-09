Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100

Aug 9, 2024
by Betsy Welch  
photo

It was going to happen sooner or later.

Keegan Swenson is running drop bars on his hardtail mountain bike for this weekend's Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. He won't be alone — Dylan Johnson ran them last year and is doing so again on his Allied BC40, and we hear that Russell "Finsty" Finsterwald is swapping out the flat bars on his Trek SuperCaliber. But Swenson, on drop bars or not, is different than other riders.

The Park City endurance off-road specialist has won Leadville the past three years, and last year he set a new course record of 5:43:31, toppling Alban Lakata's eight-year reign at 5:58:35. It's hard to think Swenson could go any faster, and until recently, he was fine with letting the new record stand. But a few weeks ago, he got the itch.

“I asked my coach, ‘Do you think there's any meat left on the bone? Is it possible?’”

Swenson says his fitness is good, better even than it was at this point last year. He believes the race will be fast, especially if the course is running smoothly. Couple that with his new drop bar bike set-up, and there could be another course record in the making.

"I know drop bars are faster," he said. "If I can ride downhill quickly I know it's the fastest bike. It's hard to say how much but I think it's worth at least a few minutes."
photo
Rider Name Keegan Swenson // Santa Cruz HTSQD
Age: 30
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 146lbs
Instagram: @keegels99

photo

photo
Model Name Details
Frame: Santa Cruz Highball
Shock: Hardtail
Fork: Sid Ultimate SL with FA 100mm
Wheels: Reserve 28s
Tires: Maxxis Aspen ST 2.4 with Maxxspeed
Drivetrain: SRAM XX SL Transmission with 42t XPLR front ring
Brakes: Level ultimate 4-piston caliper, SRAM Red Levers
Cockpit: Enve Aero bar 37/42cm
Saddle: Prologo Dimension 143
Size: Medium
Weight: "As light as I can get it"
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon

bigquotesIt would be cool to get into the 30s. I don’t really have a goal of a time I just want to go faster. If drop bars are the way to do it, I’d feel dumb in a few years if someone took the record by 30 seconds using drop bars.Keegan Swenson

photo
High posting with a Prologo Dimension 143.
photo
Curly bars, no dropper, and a Flight Attendant fork? Nobody said this was your typical setup. The fork can automatically adapt to the terrain, or Keegan can manually lock it out to create a fully rigid speed machine.

photo
photo

photo
Road pedals, a power meter, and Maxxis' fast rolling, 170 TPI Aspen ST tires.

photo
Swenson likes his drop bars narrow. These Enve Aero bars measure 37/42cm.

photo
Not much meat on that bone.

photo
42t, why not?

photo
"I think I've gotten it to a place where it feels pretty good."

photo
Lucky number 69.




Read more about Keegan's course record attempt on Velo.

Photography by Brett Rothmeyer

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Racing Hardtails Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Highball Keegan Swenson Leadville 100 Gravel Biking


Author Info:
betsywelch avatar

Member since Jul 30, 2018
17 articles
Report
21 Comments
  • 11 0
 If leadville started when gravel racing was a thing it would probably be a gravel race
  • 2 0
 If you’re after all out speed would the weight of a wireless dropper penalise you that much? I’m just thinking it may help on the descents, especially with drop bars- either way I think it looks pretty good
  • 6 0
 That course isn't technical at all. It's a glorified gravel race with the 12,000 feet of climbing. Saving a pound is probably more important.
  • 1 2
 @packfill: so better to add motor and battery
  • 1 0
 @packfill: ah thanks for the clarification, why not go full rigid then
  • 6 1
 Those tires look like they'll grip with thoughts and prayers.
  • 5 0
 Tomac just smiled somewhere.
  • 3 0
 Road pedals and narrow, aero drop bars tell you all you need to know about this "mountain bike" race.
  • 2 2
 Blech! So ugly it hurts. I live in a world where drop bars and suspension forks can't marry. I'm very progressive, but not to that extreme.
  • 1 0
 I'd think it will be tough to beat the record this weekend with the weather forecast for quite a bit of rain. Good luck!
  • 1 0
 But why are drop bars faster?
  • 5 1
 Aero, multiple hand positions, etc
  • 3 0
 They're curly
  • 1 0
 I'm not an expert so someone should correct me, but from my experience the main benefit I have felt from drop bars is the ability to move your hands around on long rides, and just generally more comfortable for long flat pedaling sections. I think in theory you can get a more aero position too, but that wouldn't be why i'd use drops because i'm not fast enough to care.
  • 1 0
 @sudochuckwalla: you might not think you’re fast enough on flat sections to care, but on long descents you are.
  • 1 0
 The road bike position has about 20% lower coefficient of aerodynamic drag (cdA) compared to the mountain bike position. That means you go much faster for a given power input, all else being equal. I am sure there is some downside to it on technical sections, but this is not a very techy course so the pros will far outweigh the cons.
  • 1 0
 That GPS is just so the guy in front can check your pace
  • 1 0
 deleted
  • 1 0
 RAD bike!
  • 1 0
 42? Eesh.
  • 1 0
 Pretty standard for drop bar bikes. Possibly even a little wide with current trends







