Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100

It was going to happen sooner or later.



Keegan Swenson is running drop bars on his hardtail mountain bike for this weekend's Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. He won't be alone — Dylan Johnson ran them last year and is doing so again on his Allied BC40, and we hear that Russell "Finsty" Finsterwald is swapping out the flat bars on his Trek SuperCaliber. But Swenson, on drop bars or not, is different than other riders.



The Park City endurance off-road specialist has won Leadville the past three years, and last year he set a new course record of 5:43:31, toppling Alban Lakata's eight-year reign at 5:58:35. It's hard to think Swenson could go any faster, and until recently, he was fine with letting the new record stand. But a few weeks ago, he got the itch.



“I asked my coach, ‘Do you think there's any meat left on the bone? Is it possible?’”



Swenson says his fitness is good, better even than it was at this point last year. He believes the race will be fast, especially if the course is running smoothly. Couple that with his new drop bar bike set-up, and there could be another course record in the making.



"I know drop bars are faster," he said. "If I can ride downhill quickly I know it's the fastest bike. It's hard to say how much but I think it's worth at least a few minutes."



Rider Name Keegan Swenson // Santa Cruz HTSQD

Age: 30

Hometown: Park City, Utah

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 146lbs

Instagram: @keegels99

30Park City, Utah5’10”146lbs