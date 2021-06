This Devinci prototype has been spinning the rumor mill for a bit now after being spotted by an eagle-eyed reader, so it's time we take a closer look. While we were not given much information about the frame and shock linkage itself, our trusty photographer Andy Vathis has sent us a detailed set of photos of the bike after encountering it in Italy, where Keegan Wright and the rest of the Devinci Global Racing crew will be putting it through its paces.The bike uses the same suspension layout as other Devinci bikes with the addition of a high pivot design, which Devinci experimented with on two Wilsons that were seen in Leogang last year, and which has actually been in the works to some extent since the Big Bang (no, not that Big Bang).Since Devinci surely knew we would be on the lookout for this bike, they've decided to have a bit of fun with us and we love it. Well played, Devinci, and please keep it coming.