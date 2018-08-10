PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Keegan Wright's Not-So-Secret Devinci Spartan 29 - EWS Whistler 2018

Aug 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
BIKE CHECK
Keegan Wright's
Devinci Spartan 29


At the moment, only Devinci's athletes have access to the new Spartan 29, but that's likely to change in the near future. We first saw Keegan Wright on the bike at the NZ Enduro earlier this year, but he's made a few modifications, and switched to a frame with a flashier paint job, in preparation for the Whistler round of the Enduro World Series. The Whistler trails are rough and rowdy enough that many riders will be making the switch to coil shocks and longer travel forks in order to handle the wild terrain.

Tire choice is also going to be critical on race day, especially on Stage 5, which descends all the way from the Top of the World trail down to the base area some 5,000 vertical feet below. Keegan's running DH-casing tires front and rear, plus a Huck Norris insert in the back tire for even more flat protection. Going without a flat or a mechanical will be high on every racer's priority list, and being prepared with the right tools could be essential to successfully finishing the big day, which is why you'll see tubes, tire plugs, and multi-tools stashed all over riders' bikes.


Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
Keegan Wright
Unior / Devinci Factory Racing
Height: 6'2" / 188 cm
Weight: 187 lb / 85 kg
Instagram: @keeganwrightmtb


bigquotesIt's black and red, which means it's faster.Keegan Wright


Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
Keegan's Spartan 29 Details

Frame: carbon
Wheel size: 29"
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, 375 lb spring
Fork: 170mm RockShox Lyrik RC2, 99 psi with 3 tokens
Wheels: RaceFace Turbine R, 30mm internal width
Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai: 23 psi (front), 2.4" Maxxis DHR II (DH casing, with Huck Norris insert): 28 psi
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Dropper post: 170mm RockShox Reverb
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: RaceFace Next R handlebar, 780mm

Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
What makes a Blackbox shifter different than what you can buy at a bike shop? In this case, the thumb paddle is a little shorter than the norm - Keegan's been testing a few different styles, and so far this is the one he prefers.

Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
A pre-loaded tire plug tool is tucked into the crank arm spindle, where it's held in place by a bit of moto foam.

Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
Keegan's not French, but his teammate Damien Oton is - that might explain how he arrived at this brake lever position.


Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
Keegan's running HT's DH-oriented X2 pedals for this race - he says he usually runs pedals with an even smaller platform, so he doesn't feel the need for any traction pins.


Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
A coil shock has been installed to help handle the long, rough tracks that are on tap for this weekend's race.
Keegan Wright and his Devinci 29 Spartan
There's a 170mm RockShox Lyrik up front aired to 99 psi with three tokens.



MENTIONS: @devinci, @SramMedia. @keegan511, @raceface


