Bike Check: Keegan Wright's Not-So-Secret Devinci Spartan 29 - EWS Whistler 2018

At the moment, only Devinci's athletes have access to the new Spartan 29, but that's likely to change in the near future. We first saw Keegan Wright on the bike at the NZ Enduro earlier this year, but he's made a few modifications, and switched to a frame with a flashier paint job, in preparation for the Whistler round of the Enduro World Series. The Whistler trails are rough and rowdy enough that many riders will be making the switch to coil shocks and longer travel forks in order to handle the wild terrain.



Tire choice is also going to be critical on race day, especially on Stage 5, which descends all the way from the Top of the World trail down to the base area some 5,000 vertical feet below. Keegan's running DH-casing tires front and rear, plus a Huck Norris insert in the back tire for even more flat protection. Going without a flat or a mechanical will be high on every racer's priority list, and being prepared with the right tools could be essential to successfully finishing the big day, which is why you'll see tubes, tire plugs, and multi-tools stashed all over riders' bikes.







Keegan Wright

Unior / Devinci Factory Racing

Height: 6'2" / 188 cm

Weight: 187 lb / 85 kg

Instagram: @keeganwrightmtb

