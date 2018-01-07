PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Keegan Wright's Devinci Wilson - New Zealand National DH Series

Jan 7, 2018
by Cameron Mackenzie  
Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson
Keegan Wright's carbon Devinci Wilson

Keegan Wright is the latest in a long line of fast Kiwis to sign a factory ride contract. While Keegan's main focus is towards enduro nowadays, he'll be racing some DH as well and we took the opportunity to take a look at his downhill rig. At this stage, Keegan is riding directly for Devinci Cycles, but our understanding is that an official Devinci Enduro / Downhill team announcement is coming soon.

Keegan is a typical laid back Kiwi bloke, and his knowledge and care for the finer details and setup of his carbon fibre Devinci Wilson is relaxed, to say the least. Rather than fiddling around with it too much, he just gets out there and rides, a lot.

Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson
Keegan was quick to point out his high stack height on his Wilson. "What we have is 35mm of spacers under the upper crown and a 5mm stem spacer paired to a 25mm rise FSA Gradient handlebar. "For me, I prefer the abnormally high front end. It suits my riding still and that's what I'm used to."

For now, Keegan is riding aboard their largest sized frame available, an X-Large. The bike does look visible small beneath him, but this isn't much of a bother for him. With roots deep in BMX racing, a compact chassis is something he is accustomed to. However, in much fewer words, Keegs did indicate that he will look to size up a frame when something new is available. What and when that will be something, we will all have to wait and see.
Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson

In relation to the suspension and other componentry, Keegans' Wilson is stock. You can buy the same Carbon framed model now equipped with the gear, excluding his FSA bar and stem.

Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson

Fork

• RockShox Boxxer World Cup
• Pressure: Unknown - Going by feel, I would guess it to be around 80-85PSI
• Tokens: Whatever came stock in it
• Compression: Wound all the way in
• Rebound: 7 clicks from fully open
Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson

Shock

• RockShox Vivid Coil
• Spring: 450lbs
• Compression: Wound all the way out (fully open)
• Beginning Stroke Rebound: 7 clicks from fully open
• Ending Stroke Rebound: 7 clicks from fully open


For as long as I have known Keegan, he has always been one to run incredible fast rebound, both front and rear. This comes from when he used to ride Marzocchi suspension and worked closely on suspension tuning with Pedro. It's now the norm for Keegan, and seem to work well for him.

Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson

Cockpit

• Bar: FSA Gradient Bar - 780mm Wide - 25mm Rise
• Stem: FSA Gradient Bar - 50mm
• Grips: ODI Elite Flow
• Brakes: SRAM Guide Ultimate
• Shifter: SRAM XO1DH

Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson

Tyres

• F: Maxxis High Roller II - DH Casing - 27.5x2.5
• R: Maxxis Minion DHR II - DH Casing
• Front: 19PSi
• Rear: 28PSI
• Tubeless
•Paired with Easton Havoc Wheels

Although the race today at Fourforty MTB Park presents a lot of wet and greasy terrain, Keegan opted to leave on the same dry tyres he has been rolling in the Rotorua dust for the last month. He reasons that "it's a pretty low-key event, so I don't see the need to worry about changing tyres and riddling with pressures."

Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson
He is now also using HT's X2 pedal.
Keegan Wright s carbon Devinci Wilson
SRAM XO1 DH Groupset

Keegan's season is shaping up to be another gangbusters trip around the world. He is going to be racing all the EWS Rounds, select Downhill World Cups, select Crankworx stops and whatever else takes his fancy in between.


Mentions: @devinci @cameronmackenzie

31 Comments

  • + 18
 Keegan sets up his bike the way that works for him. We are not clones. One set up does not work for every one. I like his casual attitude towards set up and component choice. If it works dont change it.
  • + 1
 Fine for a pro but I get abuse for a similar set up?
I like a high front end, there aren't enough 50mm rise bars
  • + 12
 DH World Cup. It is coming. Can you feel it?
  • + 1
 Does "Wound all the way in" on compression damping mean fully damped??? Cuz if so...How to make forks feel like shit(for DH) in one step: Crank up the compression damping. No rule against liking the feel of shit....or setting up for one hit wonders of course Smile
  • + 2
 Worked for Keegan, took the win!
  • + 1
 I ride like that too. Consider the charger is lightly damped.
  • + 1
 I suppose I'm just looking out for Regular Joe Blow...we wouldn't run those settings...but no different than we wouldn't run Gwin's settings either....but my bad anyways, should wait for an answer before making the statement...If 'Wound all the way in' means fully undamped....lol
  • + 1
 Two questions: what is the blue thing electrical taped to his fork lower in the first pick? And 19 up front, 28 in the back, does anyone else have such a large spread between front and rear tire pressur.
  • + 1
 That's the timing chip for the race.
  • + 2
 With his taller stack height he's likely not putting as much weight on the front end as some do, the lower pressure would help to maintain traction perhaps.
  • + 1
 Blue thing is timing chip like they use at WC races on racers forks (they are red at WCs)
  • + 4
 Chill fork set up, I like it
  • + 2
 Low compression and fast rebound ftw. Don't see how some of you guys run your compression and rebound so closed.
  • + 1
 Maybe it helps them feel like they’re going faster?
  • + 13
 Because maybe some people ride different terrain, a different bike, a different style. Theres a lot of varriables.
  • + 1
 It clearly says he rides his compression all the way in! Closed. Rebound pretty fast. So think you’ve misunderstood his set up.
  • + 2
 Need more shimz.
  • + 1
 Makes sense to me, low inertia to open the shim stack but a lot of force pushing back against it to keep it from getting too deep in the travel.
  • + 1
 That kind of setup would terrify me, I had a bad crash years ago due to being bucked over the bars on a big compression, ever since I run a fairly slow rebound - I love Vivid shocks for this as you can control beginning and end stroke rebound to keep fast small bump rebound but not feel like I am going to be shot over bars under heavy compression.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: you do know you can bucked from running your rebound too slow right? Suspension packs up and starts to buck you. That being said large dips can be odd
  • + 1
 @thejake: Yea more than aware of that, its not the consecutive hit / packing issue I mean, more a deep compression like a smooth bike length hole or a jump with a short transition causing suspension to almost bottom out and then extend quickly.
  • + 1
 @chyu: and possibly moar bladderz.
  • + 1
 How tall is Keegan, how much does he weigh? Just suprised, because from previous articles he didnt look that big but he must be fuggin’ tall as Kelly McGarry was.
  • + 1
 19 PSI in the front, yeeeeeesshhhhhhh
  • + 1
 Wonder why the HRII in the front and not DHF?
  • + 1
 yoooo I want one now, dig the headset stack
  • + 1
 what's the point of this bike check if it's all stock?
  • + 5
 Because it kinda points out that bling bikes are lame Keegan doesn't seem to need anything special, other than his ability
  • - 2
 Nice looking HR II in the back!
  • + 1
 Looks like a Minion DHR to me.
  • + 3
 He has a HR in the front and DHR back. Close but not close enough

