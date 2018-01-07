Bike Check: Keegan Wright's Devinci Wilson - New Zealand National DH Series

Keegan Wright's carbon Devinci Wilson Keegan Wright's carbon Devinci Wilson



Keegan Wright is the latest in a long line of fast Kiwis to sign a factory ride contract. While Keegan's main focus is towards enduro nowadays, he'll be racing some DH as well and we took the opportunity to take a look at his downhill rig. At this stage, Keegan is riding directly for Devinci Cycles, but our understanding is that an official Devinci Enduro / Downhill team announcement is coming soon.



Keegan is a typical laid back Kiwi bloke, and his knowledge and care for the finer details and setup of his carbon fibre Devinci Wilson is relaxed, to say the least. Rather than fiddling around with it too much, he just gets out there and rides, a lot.





Keegan was quick to point out his high stack height on his Wilson. "What we have is 35mm of spacers under the upper crown and a 5mm stem spacer paired to a 25mm rise FSA Gradient handlebar. "For me, I prefer the abnormally high front end. It suits my riding still and that's what I'm used to."







For now, Keegan is riding aboard their largest sized frame available, an X-Large. The bike does look visible small beneath him, but this isn't much of a bother for him. With roots deep in BMX racing, a compact chassis is something he is accustomed to. However, in much fewer words, Keegs did indicate that he will look to size up a frame when something new is available. What and when that will be something, we will all have to wait and see.





In relation to the suspension and other componentry, Keegans' Wilson is stock. You can buy the same Carbon framed model now equipped with the gear, excluding his FSA bar and stem.







Fork



• RockShox Boxxer World Cup

• Pressure: Unknown - Going by feel, I would guess it to be around 80-85PSI

• Tokens: Whatever came stock in it

• Compression: Wound all the way in

• Rebound: 7 clicks from fully open



Shock



• RockShox Vivid Coil

• Spring: 450lbs

• Compression: Wound all the way out (fully open)

• Beginning Stroke Rebound: 7 clicks from fully open

• Ending Stroke Rebound: 7 clicks from fully open







For as long as I have known Keegan, he has always been one to run incredible fast rebound, both front and rear. This comes from when he used to ride Marzocchi suspension and worked closely on suspension tuning with Pedro. It's now the norm for Keegan, and seem to work well for him.







Cockpit



• Bar: FSA Gradient Bar - 780mm Wide - 25mm Rise

• Stem: FSA Gradient Bar - 50mm

• Grips: ODI Elite Flow

• Brakes: SRAM Guide Ultimate

• Shifter: SRAM XO1DH





Tyres



• F: Maxxis High Roller II - DH Casing - 27.5x2.5

• R: Maxxis Minion DHR II - DH Casing

• Front: 19PSi

• Rear: 28PSI

• Tubeless

•Paired with Easton Havoc Wheels





Although the race today at Fourforty MTB Park presents a lot of wet and greasy terrain, Keegan opted to leave on the same dry tyres he has been rolling in the Rotorua dust for the last month. He reasons that "it's a pretty low-key event, so I don't see the need to worry about changing tyres and riddling with pressures."





He is now also using HT's X2 pedal. SRAM XO1 DH Groupset