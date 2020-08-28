Bike Check: Kevin Miquel's Sunn Kern LT - EWS Zermatt



Kevin Miquel had a breakout season in 2019, finishing the year in 3rd place overall. The French rider also placed 4th at Zermatt last year, so he's certainly one to watch this weekend. He'll be aboard an XL Sunn Kern, a size that wasn't available last season, which should work well with his 190 cm (6'3") height.



Hutchinson's Toro tires have been installed to deal with the rain that's predicted to arrive - at the moment, it's looking like it could be a wet and sloppy weekend. Other than that, Miquel's setup is quite similar to what he was running previously, and he's eager to pick up where he left off.







Rider Name: Kevin Miquel

Team: Sunn Team Enduro

Height: 190cm / 6'3"

Instagram: @kevin.miquel

