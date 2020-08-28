Bike Check: Kevin Miquel's Sunn Kern LT - EWS Zermatt

Aug 28, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Kevin Miquel bike check
BIKE CHECK
Kevin Miquel's
Sunn Kern LT
Photos: Matthew Delorme



Kevin Miquel had a breakout season in 2019, finishing the year in 3rd place overall. The French rider also placed 4th at Zermatt last year, so he's certainly one to watch this weekend. He'll be aboard an XL Sunn Kern, a size that wasn't available last season, which should work well with his 190 cm (6'3") height.

Hutchinson's Toro tires have been installed to deal with the rain that's predicted to arrive - at the moment, it's looking like it could be a wet and sloppy weekend. Other than that, Miquel's setup is quite similar to what he was running previously, and he's eager to pick up where he left off.


Rider Name: Kevin Miquel
Team: Sunn Team Enduro
Height: 190cm / 6'3"
Instagram: @kevin.miquel

Details
Frame: Sunn Kern EN LT
Fork: Formula Selva - 75 psi positive, 95 psi negative
Shock: Formula (400 lb/in spring)
Wheels: FSA Afterburner
Tires: Hutchinson Toro
Inserts: Rear: Slicy Smooth / Front: none
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 / FSA SL-K cranks
Brakes: Formula Cura 4
Dropper post: FSA Flowtron

Grip tape on the brake levers and shifter thumb paddle for extra traction.

We still haven't heard an official name for Formula's upcoming coil shock, but Miquel's running one with a 400 lb/in spring.

Formula handles the braking and suspension duties.

Look X-Track En-Rage pedals.
Hutchinson Toro tires, with a Slicy insert in the rear.

That mud guard could come in handy if the weather forecast is accurate.

A 36-tooth chainring ensures Miquel will need to be going silly fast before he spins out.


14 Comments

  • 10 0
 I just stared at that bike/frame for over a minute and I still can't decide if I love it or hate it. Some pretty unique shapes going on.
  • 2 0
 yep, it is the part that foes up from the bottom bracket and holds the upper mount of the shock
must be a floating rear shock, right?
  • 5 0
 Coolest looking linkage i've seen in a while. Cant help think of the crud that will get stuck in there, and inevitably chew the shit out of the paint / finish.
  • 1 0
 I might be missing something here... Could that mudguard in front of the rear wheel not cover the whole aperture and block literally everything being flung in that direction? Seems odd leaving the shock half covered... Like, why did they paint the whole frame; just paint half of it?
  • 1 0
 It makes me feel good to see other brand components on race bikes. Formula brakes, Formula suspension, and Hutchinson tires. Not the run of the mill Rockshox/Maxxis combo you see all over the place. Great pics Pinkbike and thanks for showing us this dope rig.
  • 1 0
 I don't really like bike with shapes that allign without weight on the bike. It looks good in a show room, but not so much when riding.
  • 1 0
 That's a good point but I'd prefer it this way. I figure if I'm looking at it, I'm not riding it and if I'm riding it I don't really care what it looks like.
  • 1 0
 What a clean looking bike. Any purpose of those wings on the chain stay?
  • 1 0
 i rekon they're mud scratchers of sorts
  • 1 0
 love the bike and the build! supa sexy
  • 1 1
 A 36t spun out is silly fast? Big Grin
  • 3 0
 On the crazy tight switchbacks in Zermatt, yes.
  • 1 0
 Might be for better chain line so he’s not peddling in 11/12
  • 1 0
 Well with a cadence of 105 on 36/10 gearing on 29x2.4s you're going 38mph. On an offroad track that is anything less than asphalt buff and has turns, yes that is silly fast. Around 120 cadence would be close to spinning out for most people which is 43.4mph with that gearing...

Post a Comment



