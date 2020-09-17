Bike Check: Kilian Reil's Custom Trail Bike - Steel Frame, Gearbox & A Coil Shock

Sep 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Kilian Reil has spent most of the European Bike Challenge photographing other builders' bikes, but now it's his turn to step in front of the lens and show off his own creation. Kilian hasn't built his own bike, but he's worked in partnership with Project 12 Cycleworks, a small Dutch builder, to create a steel-framed, gearbox full suspension bike that, as you'd expect, has components from European brands from head to tail.



Project 12 was started by Michiel Burgerhout who, after more than 10 years as an architect, decided to follow his passion and move into frame fabrication. He builds road, mountain and gravel bikes and uses a combination of water-cut parts, CNC, and silver and brass solder to bring his creations to life with a focus on bikes that are as nice to look at as they are to ride.

Burgerhout offers pretty much infinite customisation with the frame he is commissioned to build, his only restriction on this frame is that the seat tube angle must sit between 75 and 77 degrees. Reil specified the wheelsize, geometry, and travel of the frame and loosely based it on a Santa Cruz Tallboy, as he was looking for a bike that was comfortable on long tours and multi-day events like the Swiss Epic. The build took Michiel a month and a half to complete and is the 31st bike his brand has produced. The full geometry sheet can be found below:


While a steel frame may not be the first material you would think of for a long-distance ride, Kilian has drawn on his experience touring through Siberia and Central Asia when speccing his dream build. Despite the many miles he is expecting to rack up on this bike, reliability and sturdiness were more important than gram pinching. The result is a 132mm travel frame with aluminum wheels, a coil shock and a Pinion gearbox but also a Berk carbon saddle, Beast carbon bars and Tune hubs.


Spec

Frame: Project 12 Pinion Vertigo custom frame (132mm travel) (Netherlands)
Shifting: Pinion C1.12 gearbox (Germany)
Fork: Intend Hero (130mm travel) (Germany)
Shock: EXT Storia Lok V3 (Italy)
Pedals: Pembree R1V (UK)
Rims: Rad15 Ozone 30 (Nederlands)
Spokes: Sapim Spokes (Belgium)
Hubs: Tune Singlespeeder Boost rear, Tune King Kong boost (Germany)
Tires: Continental Trail King Tires (Germany)
Handlebar: Beast Handlebar 25mm rise and MTB Stem (Germany)
Grips: Tune Grips and plugs. (Germany)
Brakes: Trickstuff Diretissima Brakes, Pads and Discs (Germany)
Dropper: Vecnum Nivo 182 (Germany)
Saddle: Berk Lupina (Slovenia)



The intricate shock mounting and linkage is a work of art

A Pinion gearbox offers 12 speeds with a 600% range.

You do have to work with a twist shifter, but a single cog on the rear wheel dramatically reduces the unsprung weight.

Pembree's environmentally friendly pedals are designed for e-mtbs primarily but an enduro version is coming soon.

Each Cycleworks 12 frame is individually numbered

Kilian's paintwork is also custom, we like these downtube details that can only really be seen from above.

You'll see Trickstuff brakes on most of the European Bike Challenge bikes and with good reason. They're German-made and claimed to be more powerful than any other brake on the market.

The pink brake adapter is a neat flourish.

Germany's Tune is renowned for lightweight components.

There's no need for a seat clamp thanks to the flexy steel frame.


Kilian couldn't resist this Berk saddle that he describes as "superbly comfortable although hard like a board".

Two days after its completion, Kilian rode the bike at the Swiss Epic and has plans of introducing it into mountain ranges in Central Asia and Mongolia when COVID dies down


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trail Bikes Kilian Reil


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
74228 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
69290 views
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
66520 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
51590 views
11 of the Best Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
49572 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
45887 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
38954 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
34524 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 I really like that frame. its modern but also reminds my of my 30 year old batavus i got from my dad somehow. That is a good thing. very good. Yea i really like that thing.
  • 1 0
 Never heard of this brand before but if I ever get a full suspension bike, they should be somewhere on my shortlist. I doubt they (or anyone) can beat Curtis on pricepoint (for a custom geometry frame) but that Vertigo sure has more custom options. And if Ruben from RAAW has put some thought in the suspension design, it sure should be at least half decent.

projectxii.nl/en
  • 1 0
 I’m super bias and I hate that suspension design, but I think if it looked a tad different I would more than seriously consider this bike. Steel, coil (but only 130mm travel), and even a gearbox? I don’t think there’s even another bike company that ticks all these boxes
  • 1 0
 There are tons of great bikes available today that ride really well but I just love custom steel stuff and on looks alone I could stare at that for hours, after riding it of course. I'd have it as a keeper.
  • 1 0
 This is my favorite so far of the European bike challenge bikes. Super classy frame and build. I want to see well lite pictures of the entire bike!
  • 2 1
 Steel is real great to see this small boutique brand from the Netherlands making the news.
  • 1 1
 Nice looking bike, can the gearbox have a motor?
Also would work better for longer if covered that chain to keep it clean!
  • 2 0
 some people just like to watch the world burn
  • 1 0
 Wow. Its a master piece. :-0

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011765
Mobile Version of Website