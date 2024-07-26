Bike Check: Kirk McDowall's Norco DH Prototype

The man himself

Flip-chips at either end of the shock allow for it to move forward or backwards along its axis, altering progression without changing the starting ratio The team run bearings, not bushings, at the front shock mount, despite there being very little rotation here

The lower link mounted to the front triangle and the chainstay drives a pushrod link that actuates a further upper link that drives the shock That pushrod link rotates on two spherical bearings to isolate the link driving the shock from lateral load

Kirk runs the Fox 40 with the new(ish) GRIP X2 damper ...and the DHX2 Coil. The team are testing new damper tunes in Whistler.

Greg Minnaar's carbon-wrapped swingarm seen at the Wolrd Cup DH race in Poland

This less stiff seat stay is no longer in use Kirk is testing these stiffer stays with the machining underneath. The team are quantifying stiffness in the lab, as well as getting a feel for it on the trail.

TRP DH-EVO brakes with a 203mm rotor front and rear

Only DH Casing Maxx Grip tires to see here. Kirk doesn’t run inserts just now. Pressures are 23 Front and 27 Rear On Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon Wheels - the whole team is now riding MX wheels

Mismatched hubs... Basically unrideable

Kirk runs an 800mm bar with a 35mm rise

The Norco team run the EVO 7 DH drivetrain with the distinctive Hall-Lock on the derailleur that locks the B-knuckle into place Kirk has experimented with 155mm cranks, but has settled back on 165s

Two time Canadian National DH Champion, Kirk McDowall, is a key R&D engineer at Norco. His primary role is the development of the DH prototype, a bike that he has been racing at World Cups alongside team mates Greg Minnaar, Lucas Cruz and Gracey Hemstreet. Last weekend at the Crankworx Whistler, he sent it to a very respectable 11th place on the infamously rough 1199 track on Creekside, 7.462 seconds back on Jakob Jewett's winning time of 3:23.721.Lucas Cruz and Gracey Hemstreet are still healing up from injury. Greg wasn't racing, but he is kicking around this week for some suspension testing with Fox.This bike is an ever-evolving beast, with the team continually refining the suspension and stiffness profiles as they learn what works for each of them. The six-link bike is pretty special from a kinematic point of view, and Norco have two patents in place to protect that.Unique to this bike is that Norco are able to adjust the linkage's overall progressionaltering the starting leverage. It means they can alter the level of support from the rear suspension without needing to alter shock tune, damper settings, spring rate or shock pressure. Having the ability to independently adjust characteristics like that has been invaluable to Kirk and the development team in helping them understanding what exactly makes a bike feel good and, well... fast.Also adjustable is the bike's anti-squat character, or how the suspension is impacted by pedal-induced accelerations. The team have been playing around with different idler positions and idler sizes to tweak the anti-squat (and scope for pedal kickback) to their preferences, and to the demands of each track.Kirk and Greg tend to have differing preferences around this aspect of the bike's kinematic; Greg generally prefers higher anti-squat than Kirk who wants the suspension to feel more active and free from drivetrain forces. That said, in Val di Sole, they both opted to run the idler in a position that gives the lowest possible anti-squat.Other adjustments available are a little more vanilla, but of equal if not higher import; reach, head tube angle and chainstay length alterations are all on the table. At 6ft tall, Kirk runs the reach at 480mm with a 63° head tube angle (with scope to go 0.5° slacker), and a 445mm chainstay length.At 180 lbs, he runs a spring rate of 541 lbs/in - that's a stock spring, but the Norco team rate each and every one of their springs to determine the exact spring rate. His general suspension preferences are to run a slightly stiffer fork, as compared to the rear shock, and to run a spring rate that is, at least on paper, a little too light, leaning more to the damping for support. That's in contrast to Greg who prefers to run higher spring rates with comparatively less damping at play.Rear-end stiffness is under the microscope at the moment. In the last few World Cup DH races, Greg has been testing a carbon-wrapped swingarm that is much stiffer than the previous one. The latest swingarm is on Kirk's bike; it's a full cnc-machined aluminum affair with a fixed seatstay bridge, not a bolt-on removable affair it once was, and the machining is seen on the underside of the stays, not on the inboard face. This swingarm is even stiffer again than the carbon-wrapped stays that Greg is running.