Bike Check: Kirk McDowall's Norco DH Prototype

Two time Canadian National DH Champion, Kirk McDowall, is a key R&D engineer at Norco. His primary role is the development of the DH prototype, a bike that he has been racing at World Cups alongside team mates Greg Minnaar, Lucas Cruz and Gracey Hemstreet. Last weekend at the Crankworx Whistler, he sent it to a very respectable 11th place on the infamously rough 1199 track on Creekside, 7.462 seconds back on Jakob Jewett's winning time of 3:23.721.
Lucas Cruz and Gracey Hemstreet are still healing up from injury. Greg wasn't racing, but he is kicking around this week for some suspension testing with Fox.
This bike is an ever-evolving beast, with the team continually refining the suspension and stiffness profiles as they learn what works for each of them. The six-link bike is pretty special from a kinematic point of view, and Norco have two patents in place to protect that.
Unique to this bike is that Norco are able to adjust the linkage's overall progression without
altering the starting leverage. It means they can alter the level of support from the rear suspension without needing to alter shock tune, damper settings, spring rate or shock pressure. Having the ability to independently adjust characteristics like that has been invaluable to Kirk and the development team in helping them understanding what exactly makes a bike feel good and, well... fast.
Also adjustable is the bike's anti-squat character, or how the suspension is impacted by pedal-induced accelerations. The team have been playing around with different idler positions and idler sizes to tweak the anti-squat (and scope for pedal kickback) to their preferences, and to the demands of each track.
Kirk and Greg tend to have differing preferences around this aspect of the bike's kinematic; Greg generally prefers higher anti-squat than Kirk who wants the suspension to feel more active and free from drivetrain forces. That said, in Val di Sole, they both opted to run the idler in a position that gives the lowest possible anti-squat.
Other adjustments available are a little more vanilla, but of equal if not higher import; reach, head tube angle and chainstay length alterations are all on the table. At 6ft tall, Kirk runs the reach at 480mm with a 63° head tube angle (with scope to go 0.5° slacker), and a 445mm chainstay length.
At 180 lbs, he runs a spring rate of 541 lbs/in - that's a stock spring, but the Norco team rate each and every one of their springs to determine the exact spring rate. His general suspension preferences are to run a slightly stiffer fork, as compared to the rear shock, and to run a spring rate that is, at least on paper, a little too light, leaning more to the damping for support. That's in contrast to Greg who prefers to run higher spring rates with comparatively less damping at play.
Rear-end stiffness is under the microscope at the moment. In the last few World Cup DH races, Greg has been testing a carbon-wrapped swingarm that is much stiffer than the previous one. The latest swingarm is on Kirk's bike; it's a full cnc-machined aluminum affair with a fixed seatstay bridge, not a bolt-on removable affair it once was, and the machining is seen on the underside of the stays, not on the inboard face. This swingarm is even stiffer again than the carbon-wrapped stays that Greg is running.
TRP DH-EVO brakes with a 203mm rotor front and rear
Kirk runs an 800mm bar with a 35mm rise