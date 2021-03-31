Bike Check: Kirt Voreis' Custom Painted Niner Rip 9 RDO

Niner Bikes asked me what my paint vibe was feeling like at the moment for a new RIP and I replied Purple. Camo. Checkers. Orange. Please!! This color scheme comes from growing up in Fontana, California. Swap meets were huge back in the 70's and 80's all over So Cal. There were hot rod and low rider parts galore! Most parts had orange flames painted on them that would grab my attention in a big way, so orange became a favorite color in my life.



Also, I would also find the craziest clothing, mostly fake designer stuff, heat pressed logo tees and tons of military gear. This one military swapper had every color of camo pants. Blue, red, yellow, orange and grey, whatever colors you could think of. I remember seeing the purple ones and thinking how sick it was that hardcore military gear could look goofy cool. I picked up the purple camo pants and they had me feeling like Bill Murray in the movie Stripes: goofy but cool, and fighting the rules.



I got home, cut the legs off, made shorts, put on my checkered vans and went out and raged the streets on my BMX and skateboard. I shredded elbows and knee caps daily but those shorts took a beating! I had a couple pair over the years and still remember how invincibly ridiculous I felt when I wore those shorts! — Kirt Voreis