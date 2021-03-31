Bike Check: Kirt Voreis' Custom Painted Niner Rip 9 RDO

Mar 31, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Custom Kirt Voreis purple camo Niner Bikes RIP 9 RDO
Kirt Voreis
Niner Rip 9 RDO
Photography by Justin Van Alstyne / JVM Digital

In the pantheon of legendary mountain bike riders, Kirt Voreis stands uniquely apart. Entering the sport with a SoCal BMX and skate background, then earning fame and notoriety racing downhill and slalom, he's managed to maintain multigenerational longevity by blending and bending these genres into a mad mashup of content, character, and creative jibbing.

It's his unique background that provided the inspiration for his newest custom ride, a Niner Rip 9 RDO painted by Made Rad by Tony. The bike features a splashy blend of purple camo and black and white checkerboard, with highlights of bright orange Niner logos and suspension components. Against all logic, it actually works and Kirt's new bike is one of the loudest yet coolest custom paint jobs we've seen.

Here's what the man himself has to say about the project:
Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California
Rider Name // Kirt Voreis
Age: 46
Hometown:
Height: 6ft / 182cm
Weight: 172lb / 78kg
Instagram: @kirtvoreis_allride

bigquotesNiner Bikes asked me what my paint vibe was feeling like at the moment for a new RIP and I replied Purple. Camo. Checkers. Orange. Please!! This color scheme comes from growing up in Fontana, California. Swap meets were huge back in the 70's and 80's all over So Cal. There were hot rod and low rider parts galore! Most parts had orange flames painted on them that would grab my attention in a big way, so orange became a favorite color in my life.

Also, I would also find the craziest clothing, mostly fake designer stuff, heat pressed logo tees and tons of military gear. This one military swapper had every color of camo pants. Blue, red, yellow, orange and grey, whatever colors you could think of. I remember seeing the purple ones and thinking how sick it was that hardcore military gear could look goofy cool. I picked up the purple camo pants and they had me feeling like Bill Murray in the movie Stripes: goofy but cool, and fighting the rules.

I got home, cut the legs off, made shorts, put on my checkered vans and went out and raged the streets on my BMX and skateboard. I shredded elbows and knee caps daily but those shorts took a beating! I had a couple pair over the years and still remember how invincibly ridiculous I felt when I wore those shorts!Kirt Voreis

Niner Rip9RDO Purple Camo by Tony Bauman
Model Name Details
Frame: Niner Rip 9 RDO, 140mm travel
Shock: Fox DHX2 rear shock 475x2.50, 500lb spring
Fork: Fox 36 Factory, 160mm travel, 90psi
Wheels: Stans Flow MK3 29"
Tires: Front - Schwable Magic Mary, 2.6", 38psi; Rear - Schwable Hans Dampf, 2.4", 38psi
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT, 34T chainring, 10-45 cassette
Brakes: Shimano Deore XT, 180mm rotors
Cockpit: Deity BlackLabel bar 780mm, Deity Copperhead stem 50mm, Deity Lock Jaw grips
Size: Large
More info: ninerbikes.com

Niner Rip9RDO Purple Camo by Tony Bauman
The checkerboard design comes from Vans' classic design and Kirt's skating days.

Niner Rip9RDO Purple Camo by Tony Bauman
Kirt used to rock ex-military gear the purple camo pays homage to a pair of shorts he found that he says made him feel like Bill Murray in 'Stripes'.

Custom Kirt Voreis purple camo Niner Bikes RIP 9 RDO
The orange accents come courtesy of Deity, Fox and Niner's logos

Niner Rip9RDO Purple Camo by Tony Bauman
Amen


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Niner Niner Rip 9 Kirt Voreis


23 Comments

  • 18 0
 This looks like someone took acid, watched Alice in Wonderland, and then painted their bike.
  • 1 0
 Jan Švankmajer's Alice in wonderland.
  • 3 0
 If Ska was a paint scheme Razz
  • 9 0
 Either the headline should be "NINER STILL APPARENTLY MAKING BIKES", or this Pinkbike article from 2019 was forgotten about and only just got posted.
  • 2 0
 WOW. Soooo sick! Always have dreamed of getting a custom bike. This bike tells me exactly what I need to do, SEND IT DAMN IT!!
  • 1 1
 Beautiful, real work of art and the perfect bike for Voreis. I love the purple but am no longer a fan of Shimano components for obvious reasons.

www.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/derailleur-failure-and-why-its-time-to-evolve-beyond-them.html
  • 3 0
 That paint is... something
  • 1 0
 Out of..
  • 2 0
 The painter was playing chess while watching Alice in Wonderland, in a gold mine.
  • 1 0
 you know bike industry is limited when each pro spec bike I've seen is still running last years Fox Fork!! crazyyy
  • 1 0
 Send it goodness gracious!
  • 1 0
 I love color on a bike, but I'm not so much into the 80's rad color blast.
  • 1 0
 So perfectly retro and unique!
  • 2 0
 Subtle!
  • 1 0
 Holy Crap! 38 PSI up front on a 2.6 tire
  • 1 0
 I don't not not not not not not not like it
  • 1 0
 Why no XTR components?
  • 6 0
 Kirt wanted to build it before 2023
  • 1 0
 A lot of their youtube/freeride riders are on XT it seems. I know Cam McCaul is on XT as well.
  • 1 0
 That is a beutiful bike
  • 1 0
 Love it.
  • 1 0
 Invincibly Ridiculous!!!

