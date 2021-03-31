Bike Check: Kirt Voreis' Custom Painted Niner Rip 9 RDO

In the pantheon of legendary mountain bike riders, Kirt Voreis stands uniquely apart. Entering the sport with a SoCal BMX and skate background, then earning fame and notoriety racing downhill and slalom, he's managed to maintain multigenerational longevity by blending and bending these genres into a mad mashup of content, character, and creative jibbing.
It's his unique background that provided the inspiration for his newest custom ride, a Niner Rip 9 RDO painted by Made Rad by Tony. The bike features a splashy blend of purple camo and black and white checkerboard, with highlights of bright orange Niner logos and suspension components. Against all logic, it actually works and Kirt's new bike is one of the loudest yet coolest custom paint jobs we've seen.
Here's what the man himself has to say about the project:
23 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/derailleur-failure-and-why-its-time-to-evolve-beyond-them.html
Post a Comment