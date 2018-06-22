Bike Check: Kirt Voreis' Niner Prototype - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Kirt Voreis races Dual Speed & Style on the 140mm travel prototype Niner that PB debuted
at the Sea Otter Classic earlier this year. It's the first dedicated 27.5-inch-wheel bike from the first name in 29ers, and Kirt has nothing but praise for the new design. Voreis told PB photographer Matt Delorme that he runs pretty much the same setup as he does for trail riding with Maxxis Minion DHF tires on both ends (pumped up to 40psi for Slopestyle events). Suspension? RockShox with his Lyrik fork at 110psi and Super Deluxe shock at 250psi.
SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes. Rotors: 180mm F, 160mm R.
