Bike Check: Kirt Voreis' Niner Prototype - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 22, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
BIKE CHECK
Kirt Voreis'
Niner Prototype
Photography by Matt Delorme


Kirt Voreis races Dual Speed & Style on the 140mm travel prototype Niner that PB debuted at the Sea Otter Classic earlier this year. It's the first dedicated 27.5-inch-wheel bike from the first name in 29ers, and Kirt has nothing but praise for the new design. Voreis told PB photographer Matt Delorme that he runs pretty much the same setup as he does for trail riding with Maxxis Minion DHF tires on both ends (pumped up to 40psi for Slopestyle events). Suspension? RockShox with his Lyrik fork at 110psi and Super Deluxe shock at 250psi.


Customized 40mm Truvativ stem eliminates the need for a Rotor system.

SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes. Rotors: 180mm F, 160mm R.

SRAM XO cranks with a big, 36-tooth Eagle chainring. The shock is a RockShox Super Deluxe RCT pumped up to 250psi.

Crankbrothers Stamp pedals.
RockShox Lyric fork, pressurized to 110psi.

Adult-store male adornment device. Okay, then, moving along...

SRAM XO 11-speed drivetrain with close-ratio cassette.

MENTIONS: @NinerBikes, @SramMedia


29 Comments

  • + 15
 Kirt was kind enough to tow my friend Ryan and I through Crab Apple Hits a few years ago in Whistler right before he got the Niner deal. I was 42 and stoked! He did it on a trail bike. Can't thank him enough....super rad guy. Thanks Kirt! Keep sending it!
  • + 11
 This stem is about 9 years old. It is looks like TRUVATIV 2009 HUSSEFELT
  • + 1
 Was thinking the same thing. Sure he has endless bins of parts he can use depending on the occasion.
  • + 3
 they still make them. beefy as fuck and cheap
  • + 5
 "Adult-store male adornment device. Okay, then, moving along..."

"Bueller, Bueller?

Man, I know it's Friday and all but not one comment on this?
You guys are slacking.
  • + 1
 Life moves pretty fast.... If you don't look around every once in a while you could miss it...... Next virtual round on me
  • + 1
 I like his style!
  • + 2
 It helps keep his seatpost up.
  • + 4
 "Customized 40mm Truvativ stem eliminates the need for a Rotor system". A gyro or rotor is for back brakes, this is his front like and old Potts.
  • + 5
 Specialized is returning to a Demo 9 style bike. Niner is making 27.5 bikes that look like the Demo 7. Anything is possible.
  • + 4
 I wonder what their name is going to be now?
  • + 16
 Cockring cycles
  • + 2
 @dirtbeard: www.k-124.co.uk/product.php?product_id=21
I even found it.... 24 bicyles, chapeau
  • + 1
 @dirtbeard: haha!
  • + 3
 Not much enduroing going down on this bike with that ratio.... hmmm, senduroring on the other hand ...!
  • + 4
 Is that not a 7speed dh drivetrain?
  • + 1
 Looks like they could slacken the HTA a touch and the thing would crush everything, seems like it may be a bit twitchy.
  • + 1
 Man 120-140mm for a mountain bike is just so much fun. Stoked to see the new options here.
  • + 1
 Hell yeah Kirt! Thing is sick!
  • + 1
 OK, one comment, apologies to @dirtbeard
  • + 0
 How much doez it way? Not that I care because I dont mind pedaling a 35 pounder up hill, just wondering what a pro rides.
  • + 1
 Isn't 140mm of travel a lot for slopestyle??
  • + 3
 Depends on what you call slopestyle, as he was sending it on this thing at The FEST series a few weeks ago.
  • + 1
 @nofear259: Wasn't he on a 160mm 29er at fest??
  • + 1
 What grips are those?
  • + 1
 black ones
  • - 1
 Finally a bike with no dropper seatpost.
  • - 2
 Looks like a Huffy.
  • + 1
 You shut your damn mouth! Smile

