Bike Check: Kyle Strait's Vitus Prototype DH Bike - Red Bull Hardline 2023

After recovering from a horrific back-breaking crash at Red Bull Rampage
in October, 2022, Kyle Strait came back to compete at Hardline, an equally demanding course. The race was unfortunately cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but he brought out a Vitus prototype downhill bike that has numerous changes from his typical freeride setup.
For the Hardline event, Kyle went with a 29" front wheel and replaced the chainstay for a longer one. To increase stability, Kyle has adjusted both the suspension and tires for more of a "race-spec" to work in the slippery conditions, yet still handle the huge gaps. The frame also has an adjustment chip at the lower shock mount. That's placed in the higher bottom bracket and most progressive setting.
Obviously the clean lines help as well. It is a good looking blank slate to make your own.