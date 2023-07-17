Bike Check: Kyle Strait's Vitus Prototype DH Bike - Red Bull Hardline 2023

Jul 17, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Kyle Strait s Vitus Prototype DH Bike
BIKE CHECK

Kyle Strait's

Vitus Prototype


After recovering from a horrific back-breaking crash at Red Bull Rampage in October, 2022, Kyle Strait came back to compete at Hardline, an equally demanding course. The race was unfortunately cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but he brought out a Vitus prototype downhill bike that has numerous changes from his typical freeride setup.

For the Hardline event, Kyle went with a 29" front wheel and replaced the chainstay for a longer one. To increase stability, Kyle has adjusted both the suspension and tires for more of a "race-spec" to work in the slippery conditions, yet still handle the huge gaps. The frame also has an adjustment chip at the lower shock mount. That's placed in the higher bottom bracket and most progressive setting.

Legends club... Kyle Strait crossed to pond to make Hardline for 23.

Kyle Strait

Age: 35
Hometown: Alpine, USA
Instagram:@kylestrait

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
This Vitus frame can fit all of the wheel combinations for freeriding or racing; dual 27.5, full 29er, or the popular mullet.
Vitus Prototype DH Bike Details

Frame: Vitus Prototype
Fork: RockShox Blackbox fork, 180 PSI
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, 550 spring
Wheels: Stan's Flow MK4
Tires: Kenda Prototype - front: 30 PSI, rear: 32 PSI
Inserts: N/A
Shifting: SRAM XO DH
Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7-speed
Pedals: Sensus Crue w/chromoly spindle
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC stealth, 200mm rotors F/R
Controls: Deity Blacklabel 38mm rise bar, Deity Intake DM 50mm length, 35mm clamp stem, Sensus Meaty Paw grips
Saddle & Post: SDG Patriot I-Beam
Weight: N/A
More info: vitusbikes.com

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Racing in these treacherous conditions meant that Kyle needed to find a balance between grip and support, compared to his Rampage setup which focuses on absorbing only the massive impacts. The frame has an adjustment chip at the lower shock mount which placed in the higher bottom bracket and most progressive setting.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
A 550 lb Nukeproof spring does the trick when the hydraulic bottom out dial is fully closed. The low speed compression is fully open while the high speed is fully closed.

photo
As practice progressed, the air pressure in the fork has moved up from 160 to 180 PSI with two tokens.

photo
The frame is only two weeks old so plenty of changes are being made.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
At home, Kyle was running a 435mm length rear end. Here at Hardline, he's moved to a longer swingarm but leans to the shorter of the two settings - 450mm.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
The trend of stability continues up front. In the centered head tube setting, the reach measures 470mm. That's advanced 6mm for the high speeds of Hardline.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Alloy Deity bars are uncut at 800mm.
Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Kyle has moved his brake angles higher and reach dials out compared to his freeride setup when his hands come off regularly.
Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Meaty Paw grips for big mitts.

photo
Kyle chose to ride a chromoly spindle in the Sensus Crue pedal.

photo
Expecting to do a few no-handed tricks, Kyle went for an SDG Patriot I-Beam saddle. The wide profile allow him to pinch the saddle with his legs and avoid doing an involuntary "nothing".

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Onyx Vesper hubs use a sprag clutch with a soft engagement and coast silently.
photo
Anodizing is out - hammered finishes are in.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Vitus Vitus Prototype Kyle Strait


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
273 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
75460 views
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
54439 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
49035 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
38105 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
33966 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
30738 views
Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames
30206 views
Value Field Test: YT Capra Core 1 MX
30145 views

5 Comments
  • 1 0
 Cable routing is nicely done. As it follows the downtube so nicely, I always like to use the cables as a way to make it match another color on my bike. On my previous frame, it was red so I used red cables. I now use white on what I have now. Black is a great match here but I can imagine if he'd be a Fox sponsored rider (with all the orange stuff people seem to hate), using orange outer cables and hoses makes everything look pretty again. As for colored hoses, I think Goodridge and Jagwire still make them. I'm using Jagwire at the moment.

Obviously the clean lines help as well. It is a good looking blank slate to make your own.
  • 1 0
 Aluminium and black components, now that's a good looking bike. Those meaty paw grips are epic as well, got a pair for my shovel hands and now wonder how I used anything else. Arm pump is (almost!) a thing of the past.
  • 1 0
 It would be nice to see the riders weight when doing these bike checks as a reference to suspension set ups
  • 1 0
 Meaty Paws. YeeeeeeHaaaa.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Pivot





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.031941
Mobile Version of Website