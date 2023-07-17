Bike Check: Kyle Strait's Vitus Prototype DH Bike - Red Bull Hardline 2023





For the Hardline event, Kyle went with a 29" front wheel and replaced the chainstay for a longer one. To increase stability, Kyle has adjusted both the suspension and tires for more of a "race-spec" to work in the slippery conditions, yet still handle the huge gaps. The frame also has an adjustment chip at the lower shock mount. That's placed in the higher bottom bracket and most progressive setting.



After recovering from a horrific back-breaking crash at Red Bull Rampage in October, 2022, Kyle Strait came back to compete at Hardline, an equally demanding course. The race was unfortunately cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but he brought out a Vitus prototype downhill bike that has numerous changes from his typical freeride setup.For the Hardline event, Kyle went with a 29" front wheel and replaced the chainstay for a longer one. To increase stability, Kyle has adjusted both the suspension and tires for more of a "race-spec" to work in the slippery conditions, yet still handle the huge gaps. The frame also has an adjustment chip at the lower shock mount. That's placed in the higher bottom bracket and most progressive setting.

Kyle Strait



Age: 35

Hometown: Alpine, USA

Instagram: @kylestrait

35Alpine, USA

This Vitus frame can fit all of the wheel combinations for freeriding or racing; dual 27.5, full 29er, or the popular mullet. Vitus Prototype DH Bike Details



Frame: Vitus Prototype

Fork: RockShox Blackbox fork, 180 PSI

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, 550 spring

Wheels: Stan's Flow MK4

Tires: Kenda Prototype - front: 30 PSI, rear: 32 PSI

Inserts: N/A

Shifting: SRAM XO DH

Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7-speed

Pedals: Sensus Crue w/chromoly spindle

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC stealth, 200mm rotors F/R

Controls: Deity Blacklabel 38mm rise bar, Deity Intake DM 50mm length, 35mm clamp stem, Sensus Meaty Paw grips

Saddle & Post: SDG Patriot I-Beam

Weight: N/A

More info: vitusbikes.com

Vitus PrototypeRockShox Blackbox fork, 180 PSIRockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, 550 springStan's Flow MK4Kenda Prototype - front: 30 PSI, rear: 32 PSIN/ASRAM XO DHSRAM XO DH 7-speedSensus Crue w/chromoly spindleSRAM Code RSC stealth, 200mm rotors F/RDeity Blacklabel 38mm rise bar, Deity Intake DM 50mm length, 35mm clamp stem, Sensus Meaty Paw gripsSDG Patriot I-BeamN/A

Racing in these treacherous conditions meant that Kyle needed to find a balance between grip and support, compared to his Rampage setup which focuses on absorbing only the massive impacts. The frame has an adjustment chip at the lower shock mount which placed in the higher bottom bracket and most progressive setting.

A 550 lb Nukeproof spring does the trick when the hydraulic bottom out dial is fully closed. The low speed compression is fully open while the high speed is fully closed.

As practice progressed, the air pressure in the fork has moved up from 160 to 180 PSI with two tokens.

The frame is only two weeks old so plenty of changes are being made.

At home, Kyle was running a 435mm length rear end. Here at Hardline, he's moved to a longer swingarm but leans to the shorter of the two settings - 450mm.

The trend of stability continues up front. In the centered head tube setting, the reach measures 470mm. That's advanced 6mm for the high speeds of Hardline.

Alloy Deity bars are uncut at 800mm.

Kyle has moved his brake angles higher and reach dials out compared to his freeride setup when his hands come off regularly. Meaty Paw grips for big mitts.

Kyle chose to ride a chromoly spindle in the Sensus Crue pedal.

Expecting to do a few no-handed tricks, Kyle went for an SDG Patriot I-Beam saddle. The wide profile allow him to pinch the saddle with his legs and avoid doing an involuntary "nothing".