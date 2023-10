Bike Check: Kyle Strait's Vitus VT-01 - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Paint's done, ready to build. Kyle makes a point of wrenching on all his own race rigs.

200mm Boxxer with the crowns set nice and tall. SDG Patriot saddle with custom Strait Acres graphics.

An homage to his family tucked behind the 38mm rise Deity bars. This looks to be a Works reach-adjust headset, tweaking the prototype's geometry a bit.

A new RockShox Vivid Air, Stan's Flow wheels, and unreleased Kenda tires round out the package.

BUILD DETAILS

It seems just about every bike rolling into Rampage features some sort of custom finish work, be it subtle touches or full-on productions. Deservedly on the latter end of that spectrum is Kyle Strait's Vitus VT-01, with a paint job befitting the Rampage regular and two-time winner.The bike's look was designed by Vitus' graphic designer Steven Mooney, and was brought to life by pro painter Jake Wilkins. Inspired by the Western Americana glitz and glam of the Nudie suit - the one-off statement pieces worn by midcentury country stars - this VT-01 sports some beautiful and unique finishing work.In addition to being a custom paint job, this is also the first prototype in Vitus' Gravity Project, meant to steer the direction of the brand in the years to come. A pretty intense proving ground, but I guess that's a good way to prove the bike's muster. Vitus has been pretty open about the development process, which you can learn more about here Frame: Vitus VT-01 Prototype [200mm travel, custom 435mm chainstay, flip chip in high/progressive setting]Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate 200mm travelShock: RockShox Vivid Air UltimateWheels: Stan's FlowTires: Kenda Prototype 27.5x2.45-inch front and rearBar/Stem: Deity Blacklabel 38mm rise, Intake direct mountSeat: SDG Patriot I-beamGrips: Sensus Meaty Paw signature modelPedals: Sensus CrueDrivetrain: SRAM X01-DH 7-speedCranks: SRAM X0-DH 36T chainringBrakes: SRAM with 220mm HS2 rotorsBest of luck to Kyle out there on the range, go get 'em cowboy.