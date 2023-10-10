Bike Check: Kyle Strait's Vitus VT-01 - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 10, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  


photo
BIKE CHECK
Kyle Strait's
Vitus VT-01
Photography by Vitus Bikes, Words by Dario DiGiulio

It seems just about every bike rolling into Rampage features some sort of custom finish work, be it subtle touches or full-on productions. Deservedly on the latter end of that spectrum is Kyle Strait's Vitus VT-01, with a paint job befitting the Rampage regular and two-time winner.

photo
photo

The bike's look was designed by Vitus' graphic designer Steven Mooney, and was brought to life by pro painter Jake Wilkins. Inspired by the Western Americana glitz and glam of the Nudie suit - the one-off statement pieces worn by midcentury country stars - this VT-01 sports some beautiful and unique finishing work.

photo
Paint's done, ready to build.
photo
Kyle makes a point of wrenching on all his own race rigs.

photo
200mm Boxxer with the crowns set nice and tall.
photo
SDG Patriot saddle with custom Strait Acres graphics.

photo
An homage to his family tucked behind the 38mm rise Deity bars.
photo
This looks to be a Works reach-adjust headset, tweaking the prototype's geometry a bit.

In addition to being a custom paint job, this is also the first prototype in Vitus' Gravity Project, meant to steer the direction of the brand in the years to come. A pretty intense proving ground, but I guess that's a good way to prove the bike's muster. Vitus has been pretty open about the development process, which you can learn more about here.

photo
A new RockShox Vivid Air, Stan's Flow wheels, and unreleased Kenda tires round out the package.

BUILD DETAILS
Frame: Vitus VT-01 Prototype [200mm travel, custom 435mm chainstay, flip chip in high/progressive setting]
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate 200mm travel
Shock: RockShox Vivid Air Ultimate
Wheels: Stan's Flow
Tires: Kenda Prototype 27.5x2.45-inch front and rear
Bar/Stem: Deity Blacklabel 38mm rise, Intake direct mount
Seat: SDG Patriot I-beam
Grips: Sensus Meaty Paw signature model
Pedals: Sensus Crue
Drivetrain: SRAM X01-DH 7-speed
Cranks: SRAM X0-DH 36T chainring
Brakes: SRAM with 220mm HS2 rotors


Best of luck to Kyle out there on the range, go get 'em cowboy.

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 We use the same grips. They are the best.
  • 7 1
 Looks like you're ready for Rampage
  • 1 0
 this is a work of art. fingers crossed for a clean run on friday
  • 1 0
 Jake, you killed it on the paint!
  • 1 0
 soooo sick !!!!!





