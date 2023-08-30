Bike Check: La Marche Singlespeed MTB

Aug 30, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

There were plenty of beautifully ornate and complex builds at the Made bike show, but sometimes it's the simplest bikes that catch your attention. That - plus the lovely paint job - drew me to this La Marche singlespeed as I wandered around the show. Tom La Marche is a one-man show, and has an excellent eye for details in his builds, which manage to come through even better in simpler machines like this. Dude's also quite handy on a bike, so there's a certain functional utilitarianism to all his builds that always appeals to me.
La Marche SS MTB Details
• 27.5" front and rear
• 74° seat tube angle
• 67.5° head tube
• 425mm stays
• 317mm BB height
• Custom rigid fork
• Track dropouts
La Marche Instagram

photo
photo

There is no dropper, no shifter, no suspension to take the edge off. Sure, far from the highest level of mountain bike performance, but it's simple and fun and it makes absolutely no noise when you hop it off loading docks or run things over. Maybe more of a dirt cruiser, maybe a big-wheeled dirt jump bike with an extra brake - regardless it has its charm.

photo
photo
photo

The build features a healthy dose of chrome, with the King headset, Onyx hubs, Paul brakes, and Hunter Smooth Move bars all gleaming in the daylight. Even the headbadge gives off a glow.

photo
photo
photo
photo

This bike was custom build for a customer, so the angles, build kit, and look should all be perfectly fit to somebody's spec out there. Have fun, whoever you are.

photo


More photos of the La Marche can be found here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Hardtails La March Bike Co La March Custom


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
93 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
121976 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60213 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52391 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
37510 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
36896 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
36571 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
36290 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
33540 views

13 Comments
  • 3 0
 After going back to a fully rigid mountain bike while my fork was in for repairs, I would never set out to buy a rigid bike to ride anything above a green rated trail. Dropper posts and front suspension ftw; I'm willing to forego most other things.
  • 1 0
 I built a rigid, single speed Stooge about a month ago and I have literally not ridden anything else since I did... it's an absolutely blast. Dropper post is mandatory, but it makes easy old trails exciting and harder trails a serious exercise. I get that it won't be for everyone, but really glad to have a rigid SS back in the stable after a few years without... I've owned a few, but none with the geo or ride quality of the Stooge.
  • 4 0
 That's a beautiful BMX! Wildly impractical but I want one!
  • 1 0
 Salsa has had this name for their excellent SS for a decade and now someone puts this thing out....Bummer I was hoping to see a New Salsa El Mariache but it's discontinuedFrown
  • 3 0
 Dario’s bringing the radavist to the pinkbike
  • 2 0
 Cool, except for cable actuated disc brakes.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, we want rim brakes!!
  • 1 0
 That thing looks like a blast to ride on the right trail.
  • 1 0
 Whatever that 'right trail' looks like, I know it's nowhere near me
  • 1 1
 I only approve veggie doggin around ;-)
  • 1 0
 What the fork
  • 1 0
 Kona Explosif anyone?
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044033
Mobile Version of Website