Bike Check: La Marche Singlespeed MTB



There were plenty of beautifully ornate and complex builds at the Made bike show, but sometimes it's the simplest bikes that catch your attention. That - plus the lovely paint job - drew me to this La Marche singlespeed as I wandered around the show. Tom La Marche is a one-man show, and has an excellent eye for details in his builds, which manage to come through even better in simpler machines like this. Dude's also quite handy on a bike, so there's a certain functional utilitarianism to all his builds that always appeals to me. La Marche SS MTB Details

• 27.5" front and rear

• 74° seat tube angle

• 67.5° head tube

• 425mm stays

• 317mm BB height

• Custom rigid fork

• Track dropouts

• La Marche Instagram

More photos of the La Marche can be found here

There is no dropper, no shifter, no suspension to take the edge off. Sure, far from the highest level of mountain bike performance, but it's simple and fun and it makes absolutely no noise when you hop it off loading docks or run things over. Maybe more of a dirt cruiser, maybe a big-wheeled dirt jump bike with an extra brake - regardless it has its charm.The build features a healthy dose of chrome, with the King headset, Onyx hubs, Paul brakes, and Hunter Smooth Move bars all gleaming in the daylight. Even the headbadge gives off a glow.This bike was custom build for a customer, so the angles, build kit, and look should all be perfectly fit to somebody's spec out there. Have fun, whoever you are.