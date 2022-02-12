Bike Check: Lars Forster's European Champion Inspired Scott Spark RC

To mark his second European Championships victory in 2021 Lars Forster has a custom painted Scott Spark RC for 2022 to match his EU Champions jersey. Lars' Scott is kitted out in plenty of lightweight gear with SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain and Syncros' integrated bar and stem. Check out the details on Lar's custom 2022 race bike.
|Bringing home my second European Championship title was a dream come true. The competition is so fierce at the moment, so it was always going to be a difficult goal to achieve.— Lars Forster
To help get his power down Lars is running the carbon SRAM XX1 cranks with a Quarq power meter. Paired with this is HT Components' oil slick M2 pedals.
Offering a unique silhouette, the Syncros Fraser does help to keep the weight down at the front of the bike. For his race bike, Lars is running a 90mm stem length and 700mm wide bars.
3 Comments
Post a Comment