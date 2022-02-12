close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Bike Check: Lars Forster's European Champion Inspired Scott Spark RC

Feb 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
BIKE CHECK
Lars Forster's
Scott Spark RC


To mark his second European Championships victory in 2021 Lars Forster has a custom painted Scott Spark RC for 2022 to match his EU Champions jersey. Lars' Scott is kitted out in plenty of lightweight gear with SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain and Syncros' integrated bar and stem. Check out the details on Lar's custom 2022 race bike.

Lars Foster is about to go down in history.
Lars Forster
Instagram: @larsrace

bigquotesBringing home my second European Championship title was a dream come true. The competition is so fierce at the moment, so it was always going to be a difficult goal to achieve. Lars Forster

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
Scott Spark RC Details

Frame: Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX SL Custom // Size Medium
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2-30MM, 29"
Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate RD3 Air with Blackbox Race Day Damper// 120MM Travel // 44MM Offset
Shock: RockShox Nuda 5 RLC3
Tyres: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO/TR
Pedals: HT Components M2
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 12 speed with Power Meter
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM, Titanium Bolts
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL WC / -40° / 90MM / 700MM // Syncros Foam Grips // Syncros Tofino Regular SL Channel Saddle

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
To help get his power down Lars is running the carbon SRAM XX1 cranks with a Quarq power meter. Paired with this is HT Components' oil slick M2 pedals.

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
Just like his teammates Lars is running SRAM's blipper control for his dropper post. Interestingly Lars is choosing to run his on the right-hand side of his bike.

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
Adjustments to the hidden shock can be made through access holes in the frame.

Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
Lars Forster EU Champ Scott Spark RC900 2022
Offering a unique silhouette, the Syncros Fraser does help to keep the weight down at the front of the bike. For his race bike, Lars is running a 90mm stem length and 700mm wide bars.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Scott Scott Spark Lars Forster


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
68668 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
57643 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
48254 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
44748 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
37311 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36969 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
32163 views
Review: Roval Control Carbon Wheels
30133 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 That is one GORGEOUS xc bike.
  • 2 0
 That looks FANTASTIC! But the bars hurt my shoulders and lower back.
  • 1 0
 Do it to it Lars!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010081
Mobile Version of Website