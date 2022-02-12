Bike Check: Lars Forster's European Champion Inspired Scott Spark RC



To mark his second European Championships victory in 2021 Lars Forster has a custom painted Scott Spark RC for 2022 to match his EU Champions jersey. Lars' Scott is kitted out in plenty of lightweight gear with SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain and Syncros' integrated bar and stem. Check out the details on Lar's custom 2022 race bike.



Lars Forster

Instagram: @larsrace



Bringing home my second European Championship title was a dream come true. The competition is so fierce at the moment, so it was always going to be a difficult goal to achieve. — Lars Forster

Scott Spark RC Details



Frame: Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX SL Custom // Size Medium

Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2-30MM, 29"

Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate RD3 Air with Blackbox Race Day Damper// 120MM Travel // 44MM Offset

Shock: RockShox Nuda 5 RLC3

Tyres: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO/TR

Pedals: HT Components M2

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 12 speed with Power Meter

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM, Titanium Bolts

Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL WC / -40° / 90MM / 700MM // Syncros Foam Grips // Syncros Tofino Regular SL Channel Saddle



To help get his power down Lars is running the carbon SRAM XX1 cranks with a Quarq power meter. Paired with this is HT Components' oil slick M2 pedals.

Just like his teammates Lars is running SRAM's blipper control for his dropper post. Interestingly Lars is choosing to run his on the right-hand side of his bike.

Adjustments to the hidden shock can be made through access holes in the frame.

Offering a unique silhouette, the Syncros Fraser does help to keep the weight down at the front of the bike. For his race bike, Lars is running a 90mm stem length and 700mm wide bars.