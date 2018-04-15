PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Laurie Greendland's Mondraker Summum at the iXS European DH Cup

Apr 15, 2018
by Rick Schubert Schubert  

Laurie Greenland s Mondraker Summum 2018
Laurie Greenland's
Mondraker Summum

Laurie Greenland is one to keep an eye on at this year's DH World Cup - his win at the iXS European DH Cup in Maribor shows that he's in good form heading into the official start of the race season. The young Brit just signed a fresh contract with MS Mondraker for the next two years, so we stopped by to to find out about more about the Summum he'll be on in Croatia.

Laurie is riding a stock carbon frame in size medium
Laurie is riding a stock carbon frame in size medium


A Fox Suspension DHX2 sits in the back
Fox's DHX2 takes care of the 205mm of travel.
During the off season Laurie tried a few things with his suspension and ended with a quicker and stronger set up than last year
During the off season Laurie tried a few things with his suspension and ended running faster rebound and a more progressive set up than last year.


While Laurie is running the 455mm chain stays the frame offers a second option wih 450mm
Laurie was experimenting with the Summum's two chainstay settings (450 and 455mm) to see which position gave him the balanced feel he was looking for.

With longer headset cups he is extends his reach to gain some more space and to create the beloved moto feeling
Laurie's also able to increase or decrease the bike's reach by swapping out headset cups.


Complete Renthal cockpit
Complete Renthal cockpit.
The Maxxis Minion DHR II are running on some DT Swiss EX511
Maxxis Minion DHR II tire are mounted on DT Swiss EX511 rims.


Another change to last year is a wider rim and foam core for a better protection and some more reserve to play with
Another change from last year's setup is a wider rim and foam insert for increased flat protection.


Shimano Saint drive train
A Shimano Saint drivetrain..
The braking system is provided by Shimano. Saint brakes with some 203mm disc are powerful workhorses
...and brakes.


SDG made aspecial edition of their Fly saddle to match the frame colors
SDG made a special edition of their Fly saddle to match the frame colors


Laurie Greenland Mondraker


Must Read This Week
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
67816 views
Yeti's New SB100 Doesn't Fit The Mold - First Look
66124 views
Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori's Home of Trails - Video
66008 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Nukeproof Mega 290
51624 views
Marzocchi's New Bomber Z1 Fork - First Ride
49631 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
48571 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
47681 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
38790 views

7 Comments

  • + 5
 That is one Awesome looking bike, hope he can get some good results this season..
  • + 4
 Yeah so sick! Fingers crossed he gets his break this year.
  • + 3
 now thats a good looking bike
  • + 3
 The seat being crooked makes my eye twitch and Im not sure why...
  • + 1
 You'd think 700c would be the best wheel size considering the all the concrete! ????
  • + 2
 Strong pick for the fantasy team.
  • + 1
 amazing colour scheme!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030030
Mobile Version of Website