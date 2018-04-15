Bike Check: Laurie Greendland's Mondraker Summum at the iXS European DH Cup







Laurie Greenland is one to keep an eye on at this year's DH World Cup - his win at the iXS European DH Cup in Maribor shows that he's in good form heading into the official start of the race season. The young Brit just signed a fresh contract with MS Mondraker for the next two years, so we stopped by to to find out about more about the Summum he'll be on in Croatia.





Laurie is riding a stock carbon frame in size medium







Fox's DHX2 takes care of the 205mm of travel. During the off season Laurie tried a few things with his suspension and ended running faster rebound and a more progressive set up than last year.







Laurie was experimenting with the Summum's two chainstay settings (450 and 455mm) to see which position gave him the balanced feel he was looking for.





Laurie's also able to increase or decrease the bike's reach by swapping out headset cups.







Complete Renthal cockpit. Maxxis Minion DHR II tire are mounted on DT Swiss EX511 rims.







Another change from last year's setup is a wider rim and foam insert for increased flat protection.







A Shimano Saint drivetrain.. ...and brakes.







SDG made a special edition of their Fly saddle to match the frame colors












