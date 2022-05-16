Bike Check: Laurie Greenland's Santa Cruz V10 Mullet Race Bike





Laurie was on it all weekend with a stacked field at the



I stopped by at the Santa Cruz Syndicate pits to check in with Laurie Greenland and get the lowdown on his new Santa Cruz V10. Unless you have been living under a rock recently you will know it's Laurie's first season with the Santa Cruz Syndicate and after such a long time riding his previous bike, it was interesting to get the details of how he's got his V10 dialled in so fast.Laurie was on it all weekend with a stacked field at the Fort William round of the UK National Downhill Series . It was a really tough field of riders to get a result in but with the Bristolian taking home 3rd it's going to be interesting to see if he can carry that pace over to the World Cup in the same venue this week. Anyway enjoy this stunning Santa Cruz V10 Laurie Greenland // Santa Cruz Syndicate

Age: 25

Hometown: Bristol

Weight: 70Kg

Instagram: @LaurieGreenland_

Santa Cruz V10 Mullet

Frame: Santa Cruz V10

Shock: Fox factory DHX2 215mm

Fork: Fox 40 factory.

Wheels: Mullet set of Reserve wheels

Rims Reserve DH

Hubs: Chris King

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II front and rear.

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Handlebars: Burgtec Carbon DH

Size: Medium



The V10 is fast as fook — Laurie Greenland

The Santa Cruz V10 Laurie rides is a medium frame, however, there is a Chris King Buzzworks headset fitted giving an extra 8mm of reach on top of the 435mm of reach, the standard bike comes with.The rear mudguard is a nice detail and keeps the Fox DHX2 clean, not that mud was an issue at Fort William for a change.The Fox DHX2 at the heart of Laurie's V10 has, as you would expect, a custom tune in it from the team at Fox. But it is running a standard 500LB Fox spring with the High speed compression set to 5 clicks, Low Speed compression to 11 Clicks. High speed rebound is running 5 clicks and the Low speed rebound is set at 12. Out front there is a Fox 40 Factory fork with 79 psi of air in it and the high speed compression set fully open. Low Speed compression changes between 8-12 clicks dependent on the track, high speed rebound is running 7 clicks and the low speed rebound is set at 8 (all clicks from fully closed). Laurie likes his suspension to be on the faster side and running as supple as he can get it.As we are at the front of Laurie's bike let's talk handlebars. There is a Carbon set of Burgtec's Ride Wide DH bars fitted with 20mm of rise 9 degree Backsweep and 4 degree Upsweep. These are cut down to 780mm wide. They are held to the top crown of the Fox 40s by a Burgtec Direct mount Mk3 stem which is 45mm long. Also, it's interesting to see that Laurie runs his brake leavers close to horizontal.The brakes on Laurie's V10 come from Shimano and they are a set of the popular XTR 4 pot brake accompanied by a set of finned Shimano brake pads.Shimano once again provides the rotors, these are their floating Ice tech versions that are 203mm in diameter both front and rear.When it comes to drivetrain it's a full set of Shimano Saint for Laurie with an Ultegra road cassette combined with a Shimano 34T chainring. The chain is kept in place by a Shimano modular chain device. Pedal wise it will be no surprise to anyone to see the Crank Brothers DH mallet pedals fitted to the cranks on Laurie's bike.Wheels are a Santa Cruz Reserve Chris King build running Peaty's sealant and tubeless valves. For tyres there is a set of Maxxis Minion DHR II's fitted with a 29"x2.5" to the front running 22psi. In the back, there is a 27.5"x2.4" fitted with 25psi of air in it and no tyre inserts.Lastly, Burgtec takes care of the saddle and seat post with their The Cloud saddle and Xpress seat post.Big thanks to Laurie and the Syndicate mechanics for all their help with the bike check.