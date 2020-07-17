Bike Check: Levy Batista's Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay



After



For 2020 his eMTB was set to be used at EWS-E and other eMTB events including the eBike French cup and championship but while we wait for the season to get started check out all of the details from Levy's new electrified race bike below.



After shifting his focus to mountain bikes in 2015 following success in motocross racing , French eMTB racer Levy Batista was hoping to compete at the new EWS-E series in 2020. Racing for the Rocky Mountain's e-MTB team, Levy will be riding its Instinct Powerplay once racing restarts. His race bike features a whole host of top-spec componentry with Factory Fox suspension and a TRP drivetrain.For 2020 his eMTB was set to be used at EWS-E and other eMTB events including the eBike French cup and championship but while we wait for the season to get started check out all of the details from Levy's new electrified race bike below.

Rider Name // Levy Batista

Hometown: Nancy, France

Height: 1.67m

Weight: 64kg

Instagram: @levybatista138

// Levy BatistaNancy, France1.67m64kg

Frame: Rocky Mountain instinct powerplay Alloy with stock 672 Wh battery // Size: Medium

Headset: PARTS 8.3

Fork: Fox Factory 38 GRIP 2 160mm with 44mm offset

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory 155mm

Handlebar: Race Face Turbine R 750mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine R 40mm

Brakes: TRP DHR EVO

Rotors: front : 220mm // rear : 203mm

Cranks: Race Face SixC 175mm

Chainring: Race Face 34T

Chain: SRAM

Wheels: Race Face ARC 30mm Heavy Duty

Tires: Front: Maxxis Assegai 3c maxxgrip dh casing 29x2.50 // Rear: Maxxis Aggressor Double Down 2x120 TPi 29x2.50

Inserts: Front: Tire Invader Effetto Mariposa // Rear: Cushcore

Cassette: SRAM SX EAGLE 11/50

Pedals: Crank Brothers Mallet E

Derailleur: TRP TR12

Shifter: TRP TR12

Seat/Seatpost: Selle Italia XLR // Fox Transfer Factory 150mm

Bike Weight: 25 kg



What will this bike be used for?

The 2020 EWS-E racing series, and the eBike French cup and championship.

Can you run us through your suspension setup?

Yes, first I set my balance with the sag, 30% at the rear and 20% at the front. Then I spend a lot of time searching for plushness with the rebond and damping with the compression setting while keeping the balance. Then for the end of travel I add spacers if needed.

Could you give us a few more specifics and numbers on clicks with pressures, rebound, etc…?

I run 72 psi on the fork, LSC 10, HSC 10, LSR 2, HSR 4 with two spacers and 190 psi on the shock, LSC 14, HSC 8, LSR 8, HSR 10 with 2 spacer. All numbers are from fully closed of course.

What does your cockpit setup look like?

I like the bar to be narrow at 750mm wide. It is not a big deal, but it saves me some contacts with trees.

What about tire setup?

I like to run the DH casing on front for the precision with a Tire Invader Effetto Mariposa for security. On the rear I run the double-down casing with a Cush-Core, I love the way it holds the tire and save the rim. Pressures are 1.65 bar (24psi) at the rear and 1.55 bar (22 psi) on front.

Is there anything custom on the bike?

Only the hand guards are custom with my name and the team logo.

Do you know the weight?

It’s around 25 kg.

Do you have any personal setup tricks that are unique to you?

You can’t see it yet on the pictures but I like to shorten the grips so the iWoc motor remote is closer to my hand and it is easier to access. Again, I like to position the iWoc in reverse. When in ECO I have 100% of power while in turbo mode I have 40%. The down arrow is easier to access than the up arrow so, in a hurry, I can switch to full-gas even faster and easier.

Have you brought any setup choices over from Motocross?

I would say that my levers are set flat and my suspension is dialed.