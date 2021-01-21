Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's New Norco Optic

After a year of testing the high pivot Forbidden, Lewis Buchanan has made the switch to Norco for 2021. The Scottish rider has over 10 years of DH and enduro racing under his belt and will be continuing his chameleonic role as both a racer and a content creator for the brand. A big goal for the Scot this year will be the EWS finale in October that is taking place on his local trails in Innerleithen. Lewis has been spending plenty of time on those trails this winter aboard his new Norco Optic, one of the many bikes Lewis will be riding for Norco this year.



It's still early days for Lewis on the bike and he hasn't finalized his suspension set up but we still decided to take a look around what he's riding for his new sponsor. Let's dig into all the details of Lewis' ride below:

Rider Name // Lewis Buchanan

Age: 27

Height: 5'11"/ 180cm

Weight: 170lb / 77kg

Instagram: @lewbuchanan

Norco Optic Details

Frame: Norco Optic, Large

Shock: DVO Topaz T3 Air

Fork: DVO Onyx SC D1 150mm

Wheels: WeAreOne Union, 29"

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF front and rear, DH casing, 2.5", 22-23psi front, 26-27psi rear

Drivetrain: TRP TR12; E13 TRS Pus cassette, 12 speed, 9-46; E13 LG1R Carbon 170mm cranks; E13 34T chainring

Brakes: TRP DH-R EVO, 223mm rotors

Bars: PNW The Range, 30mm rise, 760mm width

Stem: PNW The Range, 50mm, 31.8mm clamp

More info: norco.com

Lewis makes the switch over from Fox to DVO for 2021. He's still working with the Californian brand about his set up so couldn't share too many details at the moment.

The same is true of his fork, although he's currently working off 90 psi without any spacers as a base setting at the moment.

He does have his OneUp steerer tool set up and ready to go though.

PNW Components provides a lot of the contact points for Lewis including Loam grips, a 150mm travel Loam dropper post, and these Range bars that have a 30mm rise and are cut to 760mm width.

The 50mm stem is also part of the PNW Range. Lewis favors the 31.8mm clamp size.

TRP provides the brakes. The bike is pictured with 223mm rotors but will be switching down to 203mm soon as he thinks the larger rotor is a bit overkill.

29" carbon We Are One Wheels are shod with Minion DHF tires front and rear. Lewis isn't currently running inserts but will be adding them later. He goes with 22-23psi front and 26-27psi rear.

The wheels run on Industry 9 Hydra hubs.