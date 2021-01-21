Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's New Norco Optic

Jan 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Lewis Buchanan's
Norco Optic
Photography by Ines Graham

After a year of testing the high pivot Forbidden, Lewis Buchanan has made the switch to Norco for 2021. The Scottish rider has over 10 years of DH and enduro racing under his belt and will be continuing his chameleonic role as both a racer and a content creator for the brand. A big goal for the Scot this year will be the EWS finale in October that is taking place on his local trails in Innerleithen. Lewis has been spending plenty of time on those trails this winter aboard his new Norco Optic, one of the many bikes Lewis will be riding for Norco this year.

It's still early days for Lewis on the bike and he hasn't finalized his suspension set up but we still decided to take a look around what he's riding for his new sponsor. Let's dig into all the details of Lewis' ride below:
Rider Name // Lewis Buchanan
Age: 27
Height: 5'11"/ 180cm
Weight: 170lb / 77kg
Instagram: @lewbuchanan

Norco Optic Details
Frame: Norco Optic, Large
Shock: DVO Topaz T3 Air
Fork: DVO Onyx SC D1 150mm
Wheels: WeAreOne Union, 29"
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF front and rear, DH casing, 2.5", 22-23psi front, 26-27psi rear
Drivetrain: TRP TR12; E13 TRS Pus cassette, 12 speed, 9-46; E13 LG1R Carbon 170mm cranks; E13 34T chainring
Brakes: TRP DH-R EVO, 223mm rotors
Bars: PNW The Range, 30mm rise, 760mm width
Stem: PNW The Range, 50mm, 31.8mm clamp
More info: norco.com

Lewis makes the switch over from Fox to DVO for 2021. He's still working with the Californian brand about his set up so couldn't share too many details at the moment.

The same is true of his fork, although he's currently working off 90 psi without any spacers as a base setting at the moment.

He does have his OneUp steerer tool set up and ready to go though.

PNW Components provides a lot of the contact points for Lewis including Loam grips, a 150mm travel Loam dropper post, and these Range bars that have a 30mm rise and are cut to 760mm width.

The 50mm stem is also part of the PNW Range. Lewis favors the 31.8mm clamp size.

TRP provides the brakes. The bike is pictured with 223mm rotors but will be switching down to 203mm soon as he thinks the larger rotor is a bit overkill.

29" carbon We Are One Wheels are shod with Minion DHF tires front and rear. Lewis isn't currently running inserts but will be adding them later. He goes with 22-23psi front and 26-27psi rear.

The wheels run on Industry 9 Hydra hubs.

The EWS will be finishing the season on Lewis' local trails in Scotland. He's made no secret that winning that race on a different Norco bike will be one of his big goals for the season.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trail Bikes Norco Norco Optic


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
63506 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
60869 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
57072 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55287 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
45840 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
43013 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
40323 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
38900 views

39 Comments

  • 21 1
 Only 150mm dropper! How will he ever survive?!?
  • 7 0
 you can get 150 droppers still OMG, next you'll be telling me you can buy MG cars still Razz
  • 2 1
 Probably force him to use square wheels too. Crazy.
  • 18 1
 Sir that is a trail bike, that's two whole categories away from an enduro bike. The EWS must decline your request to compete due to the marketing designation your bike carries.
  • 9 0
 Sorry, that was a mistake on my part. Lewis will be racing on a different bike
  • 6 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: C'mon James, show us the bike he'll be racing on Wink
  • 1 1
 @j-t-g: Well, this XC bike seems to be pretty adequate for Innerleithen, just looking at elevation profile on google Wink
  • 15 0
 Very cool to see zero Sram or Shimano! Go little guys!
  • 5 0
 Anyone with a Norco Optic who wants to run their shock not upside down so they can actually reach the f*cking shock controls... The Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2 system is like 25 bucks and you can slide that bottle cage slightly forward allowing for piggy back clearance for the Super Deluxe.
~~
Norco specs the bikes this way because with it upside down on the XS and S size frames riders can get a proper size water bottle in there. Totally understand the thinking behind this but its a bit of a pain for changing settings and I have noticed more crud and shit hanging around my seal when out for nasty day rides.
  • 7 1
 Just release the new bike already Rolleyes
  • 3 4
 The new optic is already listed on their website...
  • 2 0
 Tomorrow on the website

PRESS RELEASE: Norco announces that Lewis was just drawing scribbles randomly on pics of his bikes.
In an interview with the rider he stated the following "yeah i just took a picture and put in into MS paint, added some scribbles and let people wonder what it is."
  • 2 0
 @Apersonwhoenjoysbiking: That's what has me f*cked up as well
  • 5 0
 He will still be 100 times quicker on that than any of us idiots. Just look what he did on his ripmo
  • 3 0
 Bike Checks! Yes! can't get enough of these. The older I get, the faster I was... and all these "Bike Checks" become even more Important to me.
  • 3 0
 Riding enduro on an optic? Just release the high pivot range already
  • 2 0
 Can’t wait to see every second person in the tweed valley riding a Norco now
  • 2 1
 I like how pro riders get their names on them, anyone know where normal people can get those?
  • 3 0
 amazon.com/piece-Custom-Bicycle-Frame-Sticker/dp/B0743NRHYL
  • 3 0
 www.slikgraphics.com/shop
  • 12 0
 it's simple, just legally change your name to that of a pro rider and buy his old bikes. Duh.
  • 1 0
 @chrod: thanks
  • 1 0
 @joshfrandsen these ones are great! www.bicistickers.com/en
  • 1 0
 @Fullsend2-13: yeah, they look great, thank you Smile
  • 2 0
 Shame you can't actually buy a 2021 Norco in the UK right now???
  • 2 0
 Try asking Evans about the new Norco range,complete waste of time.Thats the reason I couldn't by a Norco(although I'd like to),because of Evans cycles customer service reputation.
  • 1 0
 Apparently a new distributor is in the works. No word on who yet though.
  • 1 0
 @jase111171: evans have got to rats#@t since they've been tsken over by sports direct
  • 1 0
 Love the colors, hopefully production?
  • 1 0
 Yep - Optic C1 2021 colourway.
  • 2 0
 slick colorway.
  • 1 0
 I see they used TRP's pro-class rotor wax. Nice. Wink
  • 1 0
 Would love to know the story behind why he got 223mm rotors sent to him
  • 1 0
 150mm dropper?203mm rotors in the future? how will he survive.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a session.
  • 2 2
 If it had a CF rear end I’d buy one.
  • 1 0
 100% pure Canadian dope
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.010717
Mobile Version of Website