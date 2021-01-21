Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's New Norco Optic

After a year of testing the high pivot Forbidden, Lewis Buchanan has made the switch to Norco for 2021. The Scottish rider has over 10 years of DH and enduro racing under his belt and will be continuing his chameleonic role as both a racer and a content creator for the brand. A big goal for the Scot this year will be the EWS finale in October that is taking place on his local trails in Innerleithen. Lewis has been spending plenty of time on those trails this winter aboard his new Norco Optic, one of the many bikes Lewis will be riding for Norco this year.
It's still early days for Lewis on the bike and he hasn't finalized his suspension set up but we still decided to take a look around what he's riding for his new sponsor. Let's dig into all the details of Lewis' ride below:
He does have his OneUp steerer tool set up and ready to go though.
TRP provides the brakes. The bike is pictured with 223mm rotors but will be switching down to 203mm soon as he thinks the larger rotor is a bit overkill.
39 Comments
~~
Norco specs the bikes this way because with it upside down on the XS and S size frames riders can get a proper size water bottle in there. Totally understand the thinking behind this but its a bit of a pain for changing settings and I have noticed more crud and shit hanging around my seal when out for nasty day rides.
PRESS RELEASE: Norco announces that Lewis was just drawing scribbles randomly on pics of his bikes.
In an interview with the rider he stated the following "yeah i just took a picture and put in into MS paint, added some scribbles and let people wonder what it is."
Designer: *looks at Revel
Norco: "Perfect, yeah, use those"
Mountain bikes have been around a long time now....lol
Post a Comment