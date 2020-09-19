Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020



After leaving the Ibis team at the end of last season, Lewis Buchanan put together his program for 2020, with Forbidden Bikes as the frame sponsor. He started out racing on the brand's trail bike, but he's now testing the upcoming longer travel machine. Full details are still under wraps, but it's an eagerly awaited addition to the small company's lineup.



Ignoring the frame, the rest of the bike is kitted out with TRP's new drivetrain which Lewis helped in the development, and he has their brakes and 223mm rotors. Recently, Lewis has also switched to a mullet setup which he has found to suit his more active riding style. With the tight a twisting trails in Pietra it definitely helps with the quick changes in direction.







Rider Name: Lewis Buchanan

Instagram: @lewbuchanan

Lewis Buchanan