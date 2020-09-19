Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Sep 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
BIKE CHECK
Lewis Buchanan's
Prototype Forbidden
Photos: Matthew Delorme


After leaving the Ibis team at the end of last season, Lewis Buchanan put together his program for 2020, with Forbidden Bikes as the frame sponsor. He started out racing on the brand's trail bike, but he's now testing the upcoming longer travel machine. Full details are still under wraps, but it's an eagerly awaited addition to the small company's lineup.

Ignoring the frame, the rest of the bike is kitted out with TRP's new drivetrain which Lewis helped in the development, and he has their brakes and 223mm rotors. Recently, Lewis has also switched to a mullet setup which he has found to suit his more active riding style. With the tight a twisting trails in Pietra it definitely helps with the quick changes in direction.

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike

Rider Name: Lewis Buchanan
Instagram: @lewbuchanan

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike

Details
Frame: Forbidden Prototype
Fork: Fox 38 (91 psi, 1 token, open compression, open rebound)
Shock: Fox DHX2, 475 spring
Wheels: E13 Carbon (29"/27.5")
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 // DH Casing (Front: 23psi // Rear: 26psi)
Inserts: Front: HuckNorris // Rear: Nukeproof ARD
Drivetrain: TRP with E13 Carbon Cranks
Cockpit: Renthal Stem, Bars and Grips

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
Lewis is running a 475lb spring at the rear to balance out with 91psi and one token in his Fox 38 fork.

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
A stubby rear fender...
Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
...and an integrated seat post clamp.


Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
OneUp EDC tool stashed in the steerer tube.
Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
TRP brakes with 223mm rotors.

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
SDG Bel Air saddle
Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
TRP's new 12-speed drivetrain, which Lewis provided feedback on during development.

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike

Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals.
Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike
e*13 wheels.


16 Comments

  • 13 0
 rear travel numbers?? or is that......what's another word for 'not allowed'?
  • 8 1
 Forbidden?
  • 1 2
 @Fullsend2-13: Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin
  • 7 1
 It was pretty obvious since the day he signed on that something bigger was in the works...
Don’t get me wrong, I know their current rig is phenomenal and very capable! But it was only a matter of time before something bigger got made...
  • 1 0
 Yeah, since he said since day one in his vlog, that one of his requirements for the contract was to eventually get a bigger bike.
  • 4 0
 "Ignoring the frame" ...you mean "Ignoring the reason why everyone clicked on this article"
  • 3 0
 ‘Forbidden Prototype’ actually sounds really good, that’s what they should call it
  • 2 0
 Sure, but then what do they call the next test bike?


Forbidden Test Bike?
  • 1 0
 I'm just going to put it out there that it sounds like a sex toy
  • 2 0
 Such a capable rider! If he rides like he knows he can and doesn't make very many mistakes he can be a podium contender i think.
  • 1 0
 What about if he rides like he knows he can't and makes lots of mistakes. What then?
  • 3 0
 Got to be one of the best looking bikes out there
  • 1 0
 already in love - this is about the only thing I would consider to sell my V1 Sentinel for.
  • 1 0
 Cannot wait to learn more!
  • 1 0
 By far the best looking bike on the circuit!
  • 1 0
 Sick

