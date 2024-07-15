Bike Check: Jenn Jackson's Liv Pique



Jenn is riding the brand new Liv Pique, which was launched this year as the third generation of the Pique. The Pique has evolved to be a more capable bike on increasingly technical cross-country race tracks. It now features 115mm of rear travel and a 120mm fork, compared to the 100mm front and rear of its predecessor. It is 1.5 degrees slacker and has a longer reach, following the industry trend for slightly slacker and longer bikes.The race-ready bike weighs in at 10.82kg (23.8 lb), which is in the middle range of the weights we saw when we weighed the bikes in Val di Sole. This bike includes tire inserts, 4-piston brakes, and 160mm rotors, making it a robust XC bike capable of handling rough terrain.Check out our first look of the Liv Pique Here Jenn Jackson // Liv Factory Racing

Age:29

Hometown:Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Instagram: @jennjackkson

Liv Pique Advanced 29

Frame: Liv Pique Advanced 29

Shock: Fox Float SL Factory

Fork: Fox 34 Float Step Cast Factory,

Dropper post: Fox Transfer SL

Hub: DT Swiss 180

Rim: Nextie Carbon 30mm internal width

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29 x 2.4"

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Stem: PRO Tharsis 3Five Alloy Stem

Handlebar: Pro Carbon Flat bar

Size: Medium



Jenn is really sensitive to any noises on her bike. Fortunately, the cable routing on the new Pique is well thought out to keep that noise down.It's all about the personal touches on these bikes.Just below Jenn's shock, there is some moto foam fitted to fill the volume in the frame and keep the worst of the mud out during this particularly wet season we're having.Like a lot of the field, Jenn is now running Fox's 34mm Step-Cast fork. She has it inflated to 77 psi with a 10cc volume spacer. Jenn has her rebound set 9 clicks from fully closed, and she adjusts it frequently depending on the track. She may go 2 clicks faster or slower, depending on the track layout. For compression, she is running a remote lockout with a slightly firmer-than-stock tune from the team at Fox, as she felt that the standard tune was too soft. Jenn also runs a lockout lever on her handlebar to lock out her fork.At the heart of the Pique's frame is a Fox Factory Float SL shock, which also has a remote lockout fitted to it. Jenn also asked Fox for a slightly firmer compression tune in her shock. It's nothing too crazy but brings it in line with the support she has in her fork, producing a well-balanced feel between the front and rear of her bike. There is a 0.4cc volume spacer installed and 146 psi in the air chamber. Jenn also adjusts her rebound depending on the track, but it's usually not quite as fast on the rear as on the front.No fancy electronic lockouts here, just tried and trusted cable operated lockouts for Jenn.Jenn is very picky when it comes to her brakes. She likes her Shimano XTR brakes set up to be pretty tight so they grab almost immediately. They are exceptionally sharp, and Jenn notices this right away. If she is using her training wheels and the disc is slightly worn, resulting in more lever pull, she will notice it immediately. The team uses a set of Shimano's 160mm centerlock rotors.Interestingly, Jenn is running Shimano four-piston XTR brakes with the XC version of Shimano's XTR levers. This setup is due to the evolution of the XC courses that riders race on. In fact, when we looked at her bike, Jenn was using metallic finned pads, but she will be testing out the resin versions to see if they give her more of the power and feel she's looking for.Jenn runs her brake levers in a pretty natural position. There is, however, very little lever pull with Jenn's brake set up. She has her bite point 20mm from the bar. This produces a really short but firm lever movement.When it comes to drivetrain, it's a full set of Shimano XTR 12-speed with a 32-tooth front chainring and a set of 170mm long XTR cranks, which also always have a power meter fitted.Jenn uses HT's XC clipless pedal, specifically the brand's MS titanium pedal, which Jenna has set as tight as it can go.Jenn runs her handlebars at 720mm wide. They are a carbon set of Pro Components bars with 9 degrees of back sweep. These are connected to her bike by a Pro Tharsis 3Five alloy stem with a 9-degree drop and 70mm in length.Jenn's handlebars are finished off with a set of foam ODI grips that are glued in place.It's Fox once again for Jenn's dropper seat post. She uses a Fox Transfer SL factory post with 100mm of dropJenn's saddle also comes from Pro and is equipped with the mount for the GPS system that all riders have to be able to mount for the TV coverage.The wheels on Jenn's bike are something the team builds up themselves. They use a combination of DT Swiss 180 hubs, Sapim spokes, and 29" Nextie rims. The team does this to give them a wheel that is built to be an extra-light race wheel, which has a 30mm internal rim width. But if they need to use mud tires, the team will swap to a set of Giant wheels that have a 25mm internal profile and are a lot more substantial to handle the conditions.For tires, Jenn is running Maxxis Aspen tires, which are 2.4" wide and 120 TPI. Inside, there is 16.5 psi in the front and 17.5 psi in the rear. Alongside that, there is CushCore XC fitted front and rear in Jenn's bike.