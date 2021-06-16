Bike Check: Loana Lecomte's Winning Massi Aire SL

Loana Lecomte has been the most remarkable story of the 2021 cross-country race season so far. The 21-year-old breakout rider stormed onto the World Cup XC stage this season with three dominating performances right up front, putting such huge gaps into the rest of the field in every XCO race that we've been wondering if she gets lonely out there.



Last year's U23 World Champion is making history right now as the first woman since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå in 2006 to win three World Cup races in a row and as the third woman ever to win both the XCC and XCO races in one weekend. With the incredible margins we've seen, she could very well beat Catherine Pendrel's record of four World Cup wins in one season, which would be a first.



Let's take a look at the bike that she's been pedaling as her victories pile up.



Loana Lecomte

Age: 21

Hometown: Annecy, France

Instagram: @loanalecomte

Aside from the drivetrain and suspension, almost the entire bike is Massi.

Massi parts make up a large portion of the build. Massi Aire SL

Frame: Massi Aire SL

Shock: Fox Float DPS 100mm, 110-115psi

Fork: Fox 32 SC 100mm, 55-60psi

Wheels: Massi Replica Graphene 29"

Tires: Massi Rader Pro 29x2.20"

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR w/ Massi 160mm discs

Cockpit: Massi

Pedals: Look

Size: S

Weight: 9.77 kg / 21.5 lb



A Shimano XTR drivetrain for Loana. While she usually runs a Massi 34t chainring, the bike parts shortage means that is currently running her backup Shimano one.

Both the bike itself and these Look titanium pedals celebrate Loana's U23 World Championship title.

Her spokes are reinforced at the crossings for added wheel stiffness.

These Massi tires have slightly thicker sidewalls than some XC tires, weighing in at 645g each, according to Loana's mechanic.

Massi hubs, Massi saddle.

While she's open to the possibility of using a dropper post, Loana has not run one yet this season because she says it's not worth the added weight to her, and she uses this aluminum one because it's lighter than her carbon option.

XTR stoppers get the job done with style.

Unlike many of her peers, there are no wireless electronic bike controls on Loana's cockpit.

Loana's suspension has special low-friction seals. Her mechanic says he likes to play around with different oil viscosities, too, to optimize the bike feel for each course.

The bike uses ceramic bearings wherever possible from French company Black Bearings. The frame bearings are specially made for frame linkages and don't rotate fully, so instead they only move in the range of motion required for each pivot point. They include more ball bearings than normal to reduce friction, and are said to last longer than standard bearings because of their limited movement.

We are excited to watch this season play out and we expect to see more mindblowing performances from Loana. Her meteoric rise says great things about the future of this sport.