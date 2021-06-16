Bike Check: Loana Lecomte's Winning Massi Aire SL

Loana Lecomte has been the most remarkable story of the 2021 cross-country race season so far. The 21-year-old breakout rider stormed onto the World Cup XC stage this season with three dominating performances right up front, putting such huge gaps into the rest of the field in every XCO race that we've been wondering if she gets lonely out there.
Last year's U23 World Champion is making history right now as the first woman since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå in 2006 to win three World Cup races in a row and as the third woman ever to win both the XCC and XCO races in one weekend. With the incredible margins we've seen, she could very well beat Catherine Pendrel's record of four World Cup wins in one season, which would be a first.
Let's take a look at the bike that she's been pedaling as her victories pile up.
Both the bike itself and these Look titanium pedals celebrate Loana's U23 World Championship title.
These Massi tires have slightly thicker sidewalls than some XC tires, weighing in at 645g each, according to Loana's mechanic.
Massi hubs, Massi saddle.
XTR stoppers get the job done with style.
Unlike many of her peers, there are no wireless electronic bike controls on Loana's cockpit.
We are excited to watch this season play out and we expect to see more mindblowing performances from Loana. Her meteoric rise says great things about the future of this sport.
25 Comments
Of course installation would need some special attention but in my limited unterstanding there's a place for stuff like that.
Post a Comment