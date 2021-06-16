Bike Check: Loana Lecomte's Winning Massi Aire SL

Jun 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK

Loana Lecomte's

Massi Aire SL

Photography by Andy Vathis

Loana Lecomte has been the most remarkable story of the 2021 cross-country race season so far. The 21-year-old breakout rider stormed onto the World Cup XC stage this season with three dominating performances right up front, putting such huge gaps into the rest of the field in every XCO race that we've been wondering if she gets lonely out there.

Last year's U23 World Champion is making history right now as the first woman since Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå in 2006 to win three World Cup races in a row and as the third woman ever to win both the XCC and XCO races in one weekend. With the incredible margins we've seen, she could very well beat Catherine Pendrel's record of four World Cup wins in one season, which would be a first.

Let's take a look at the bike that she's been pedaling as her victories pile up.

Loana Lecomte is dialed in for the task at hand here. This course favours sustained power and she showed us exactly that.
Loana Lecomte
Age: 21
Hometown: Annecy, France
Instagram: @loanalecomte

Aside from the drivetrain and suspension, almost the entire bike is Massi.

Massi parts make up a large portion of the build.
Massi Aire SL
Frame: Massi Aire SL
Shock: Fox Float DPS 100mm, 110-115psi
Fork: Fox 32 SC 100mm, 55-60psi
Wheels: Massi Replica Graphene 29"
Tires: Massi Rader Pro 29x2.20"
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR w/ Massi 160mm discs
Cockpit: Massi
Pedals: Look
Size: S
Weight: 9.77 kg / 21.5 lb

A Shimano XTR drivetrain for Loana. While she usually runs a Massi 34t chainring, the bike parts shortage means that is currently running her backup Shimano one.

Both the bike itself and these Look titanium pedals celebrate Loana's U23 World Championship title.

Her spokes are reinforced at the crossings for added wheel stiffness.

These Massi tires have slightly thicker sidewalls than some XC tires, weighing in at 645g each, according to Loana's mechanic.

Massi hubs, Massi saddle.

While she's open to the possibility of using a dropper post, Loana has not run one yet this season because she says it's not worth the added weight to her, and she uses this aluminum one because it's lighter than her carbon option.

XTR stoppers get the job done with style.

Unlike many of her peers, there are no wireless electronic bike controls on Loana's cockpit.

Loana's suspension has special low-friction seals. Her mechanic says he likes to play around with different oil viscosities, too, to optimize the bike feel for each course.

The bike uses ceramic bearings wherever possible from French company Black Bearings. The frame bearings are specially made for frame linkages and don't rotate fully, so instead they only move in the range of motion required for each pivot point. They include more ball bearings than normal to reduce friction, and are said to last longer than standard bearings because of their limited movement.


We are excited to watch this season play out and we expect to see more mindblowing performances from Loana. Her meteoric rise says great things about the future of this sport.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Massi Massi Aire Sl Loana Lecomte


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
154417 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
133619 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121243 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
87865 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
63803 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
48972 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
48502 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
48489 views

25 Comments

  • 3 0
 Are those frame linkeage specific bearings around for longer? Sounds like a good option to optimize bearings for the minimal rotation and uni-directional loads in some places.
Of course installation would need some special attention but in my limited unterstanding there's a place for stuff like that.
  • 2 0
 All frame bearings are full complement bearings, full of ball bearings inside one touching with the next beside it. Normal bearings have a cage that spread ball bearings apart. Having more balls means more points of support between the two bearing races
  • 3 0
 I pleasure to see a far more rounded XC bike ridden by a top racer. Just goes to show you don't need a stem and bar combo as low as the fork crowns to compete at the highest level
  • 2 0
 @alicialeggett full complement bearings (the frame bearings you talk about in this article) are full of ball bearings to have more support and be tighter that conventional bearings, not to have less friction. Indeed they have more friction because they have more balls and less tolerance than normal ones
  • 2 0
 When watching Loana race I’ve noticed how much more upright she is whilst climbing than the riders, which I attribute to not having such a slammed cockpit. This seems to help with breathing (compared to other riders that are slumped over), and would also help with the descents.
  • 1 0
 First MVDP wheel's have spoke reinforcing, now Lecomte's, whilst a lot of people say it's bullshit and that it's only done by old school wheel builders, I reckon there must be something to it if elite racers use it (other than holding a broken spoke in place).
  • 1 0
 I do understand reinforced spoke crossings for some hulk's like MVDP, but i don't think there is any need for lightweight riders like Loana. But her mechanics will know better than me, or they have just too much time left per day...
  • 2 0
 We Massi what she's riding. Seriously though, it's been entertaining to see how she puts down a pace that just boils the rest of her field.
  • 2 0
 "Her spokes are reinforced at the crossings for added wheel stiffness." It does'nt help stiffness, it's only in case of broken spoke in order to keep it in place.
  • 4 0
 Those holes have got a bit of rotor in them.
  • 2 0
 Watching her go down those hairy descents on the weekend without a dropper was anxiety inducing.
  • 1 0
 I'm not trying to be a dick but aren't those lightbicycle rims? LB makes really good rims but I'm not so sure about the "graphene" branding on Massi's side
  • 1 0
 Spoke reinforcing? Is this an efficiency thing and why don't we see it in other areas of cycling? How is it done?
  • 1 0
 I know these athletes are super fit but Lecomte doesn't even look like she's panting after the race! Unreal.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for putting bike weight - it's been missing from a few bike inspections recently.
  • 3 1
 How to rebrand everything
  • 1 0
 Can someone explain how wrapping the spokes together affect wheel stiffness?
  • 2 0
 I think that just reveals the age of her mechanic
  • 1 0
 when spokes are untethered to each other, there can be lateral play if your spokes are not stiff as possible, as most xc racers do, but then even still, the spokes can move up and down left and right by 2-4 millimeters, which makes power transfer less effeicent to the wheels. greg minnar does it too, but mostly because they want wheels to be absolutely precise but still bendable, like the xc people want precise and stiff. it all boils down to power transfer if that helps.
  • 1 0
 It's also a way to keep the spoke in place in case you break one.
  • 2 0
 looks like a massirati
  • 1 0
 Am I the only person who had not heard of the Massi brand until this post?
  • 1 0
 Crazy that even the pros have to race on replica wheels
  • 1 1
 hub looks like ZTTO china hub
  • 1 0
 If so, hopefully they changed out the ZTTO ratchets Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010944
Mobile Version of Website