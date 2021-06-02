Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo

Details

Height 5'11" / 180cm

Weight 147 lb / 75kg

Hometown Andorra

Frame Size Custom - close to S4

Wheel Size 29 front, 27.5 rear

Suspension Ohlins

Drivetrain & Brakes Magura & SRAM

Cockpit Renthal



For this year Loic has gone up a frame size slightly. For a while, he felt the bike was a bit small, and looking at photos and videos it looked small under him which confirmed his suspicion. He felt he could go a little longer in terms of reach and he says as soon as he did it felt good, he feels more natural and can move more on the bike. Although the sizing is not standard, he says it is pretty close to the S4 sizing with a 465mm reach. The raw (unlacquered) finish is a pre-season thing - expect this steed to get some fancy new paint during the season, although in the flesh the completely raw metal has a very industrial sex appeal to it.

Talking suspension setup with Loic, he is not about to give away much of what is going on inside his fork and shock, and he agreed there is not much point talking about clicks as they run their own special cartridge. What he would share was that he runs his sag at the back between 20-23%, adjusting it to suit the track. He then sets the fork to balance with the shock - he admits that he rides off the back of the bike a bit, but doesn't go for the full South of France setup where you run the fork stiff and ride behind it, as he says it puts you in the wrong range for the shock and creates a harsh feeling, especially on this bike. He is very sensitive to the overall balance of the bike says that if he begins to get a weird feeling in his feet he stiffens the rear to balance the bike.

The geometry chip on the chainstays is set to the shorter position, but you should not read too much into that as the chainstays are made to measure.

Renthal will supply Loic's cockpit this year - he is running an aluminum Fatbar at 780mm with a 30mm rise. He chose the Apex stem over the Duo and had taken the time to measure the stack heights of the stems, noting that the Apex sits a little higher than the Duo. There are also a couple of spacers under the crown.

For his wheels, DT Swiss EX471s remain his rim of choice, laced onto 240 hubs with gold nipples for a touch of flair. Cushcores are installed front and rear. A set of Magura MT7's with 203mm rotors and 3D printed levers handle stopping duties - Loic hasn't felt the need to join the 223mm rotor party just yet.

A SRAM X01 DH drivetrain provides his running gear - it is going to be interesting to see how his relationship with SRAM evolves in the coming years as Specialized have moved their XC and Enduro factory teams to Rockshox suspension, but you would have to imagine that Loic and Jack would be hesitant to lose Ohlins. While he may have switched the cockpit to Renthal, he has stuck with Lizard Skin Charger Evo grips. Crankbrothers Mallets are his pedal choice. His contact points are finished off with the obligatory grip tape on the shifter paddles.

If there is one race bike every other racer would like to throw a leg over, it is likely Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo. Not because the Demo is clearly a superior bike, a debate that could rage on and on, but because of the level of precision it is refined to. You just have to stand beside a race track to appreciate that it's different, you can hear how much quieter it is when he comes by, even the freehub sounds like it has been stripped down and reassembled to go faster. To put the attention to detail into context, a friend at DT Swiss once explained to me that Jack, Loic's career-long mechanic, had data on the differences between straight-pull and J-bend spokes, two- and three-cross lacing, spoke counts and they will change the wheels using that data to suit each course. There are very few other programs out there that put this much time and effort into creating the ultimate race bike.