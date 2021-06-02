Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo

Jun 2, 2021
by Matt Wragg  


Loic Bruni in Valberg for French Lines. Valberg France Photo by Matt Wragg
Loic Bruni's
Specialized Demo
Bike Check

If there is one race bike every other racer would like to throw a leg over, it is likely Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo. Not because the Demo is clearly a superior bike, a debate that could rage on and on, but because of the level of precision it is refined to. You just have to stand beside a race track to appreciate that it's different, you can hear how much quieter it is when he comes by, even the freehub sounds like it has been stripped down and reassembled to go faster. To put the attention to detail into context, a friend at DT Swiss once explained to me that Jack, Loic's career-long mechanic, had data on the differences between straight-pull and J-bend spokes, two- and three-cross lacing, spoke counts and they will change the wheels using that data to suit each course. There are very few other programs out there that put this much time and effort into creating the ultimate race bike.


Loic Bruni in Valberg for French Lines. Valberg France Photo by Matt Wragg
Details
Height 5'11" / 180cm
Weight 147 lb / 75kg
Hometown Andorra
Frame Size Custom - close to S4
Wheel Size 29 front, 27.5 rear
Suspension Ohlins
Drivetrain & Brakes Magura & SRAM
Cockpit Renthal

Loic Bruni in Valberg for French Lines. Valberg France Photo by Matt Wragg
For this year Loic has gone up a frame size slightly. For a while, he felt the bike was a bit small, and looking at photos and videos it looked small under him which confirmed his suspicion. He felt he could go a little longer in terms of reach and he says as soon as he did it felt good, he feels more natural and can move more on the bike. Although the sizing is not standard, he says it is pretty close to the S4 sizing with a 465mm reach. The raw (unlacquered) finish is a pre-season thing - expect this steed to get some fancy new paint during the season, although in the flesh the completely raw metal has a very industrial sex appeal to it.

Loic Bruni in Valberg for French Lines. Valberg France Photo by Matt Wragg
Talking suspension setup with Loic, he is not about to give away much of what is going on inside his fork and shock, and he agreed there is not much point talking about clicks as they run their own special cartridge. What he would share was that he runs his sag at the back between 20-23%, adjusting it to suit the track. He then sets the fork to balance with the shock - he admits that he rides off the back of the bike a bit, but doesn't go for the full South of France setup where you run the fork stiff and ride behind it, as he says it puts you in the wrong range for the shock and creates a harsh feeling, especially on this bike. He is very sensitive to the overall balance of the bike says that if he begins to get a weird feeling in his feet he stiffens the rear to balance the bike.

The geometry chip on the chainstays is set to the shorter position, but you should not read too much into that as the chainstays are made to measure.

Renthal will supply Loic's cockpit this year - he is running an aluminum Fatbar at 780mm with a 30mm rise. He chose the Apex stem over the Duo and had taken the time to measure the stack heights of the stems, noting that the Apex sits a little higher than the Duo. There are also a couple of spacers under the crown.



For his wheels, DT Swiss EX471s remain his rim of choice, laced onto 240 hubs with gold nipples for a touch of flair. Cushcores are installed front and rear. A set of Magura MT7's with 203mm rotors and 3D printed levers handle stopping duties - Loic hasn't felt the need to join the 223mm rotor party just yet.



A SRAM X01 DH drivetrain provides his running gear - it is going to be interesting to see how his relationship with SRAM evolves in the coming years as Specialized have moved their XC and Enduro factory teams to Rockshox suspension, but you would have to imagine that Loic and Jack would be hesitant to lose Ohlins. While he may have switched the cockpit to Renthal, he has stuck with Lizard Skin Charger Evo grips. Crankbrothers Mallets are his pedal choice. His contact points are finished off with the obligatory grip tape on the shifter paddles.


25 Comments

  • 59 3
 Wait, what's that? Custom linkages? Who would ever do such a thing? Probably should have just got the right bike to begin with.
  • 22 0
 Clearly he bought the wrong bike
  • 12 0
 I confirm: I'm not Loïc Bruni but Maxxis tyres work better when the logo is blackened, don't they?
  • 1 0
 The reason is that darker colors absorb more of the different wavelengths of light energy, while white (OEM Maxxis logos) or light-colored (yellow Maxxis logos) reflect the light of most wavelengths.
  • 12 1
 75kg =/= 147lbs
  • 4 0
 PB needs to realize the general rule of thumb is 1kg = 2.2lbs. How do they always get these conversions wrong LOL.
  • 7 1
 maths is hard
  • 6 0
 looking at loic and assuming 5`11" is right, I'd say the 75kg is the more accurate number
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: yes it is
  • 2 0
 is this giant legs from two years ago Bruni or current? Either way it makes me feel like a slob.
  • 4 3
 lbs==stupid unit
  • 3 0
 75kg = 165.35lbs
147lbs = 66.68kg

At 5'11/180cm I'm betting he's 75kg.
At 66.68kg he'd look like a fishing pole.

I wish they had bikes like this when I was a kid. It's amazing how far they've come.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I'm his same height and was staggered that he was 147 pounds, seeing as though his frame size seems to be very similar to mine.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if in the future mtb racing could become more bike less rider due to technology, what do you guys think? I know that if you cant ride crap theres no use in having the best bike, but at a pro level could it be possible?
  • 4 0
 Where's the lockout from Lousa?
  • 4 0
 Loic Bruni’s “Not Quite Standard” — also true.
  • 3 0
 It always gets me when PB describes a bike as having a "industrial sex appeal"
  • 1 0
 most of them do seem like they'd fuck like robots.
  • 1 0
 @owl-X: Don't knock it untill you try it.
  • 1 0
 @lev3000: have you seen ex-machina? you so would.
  • 2 0
 Pfft, not a HPP. If I was Loic, I would be pissed...
  • 3 0
 don't be so hard on yourself bud: if you were Loic, you'd be the guy who won the most recent WCDH race...thing's'll look up!
  • 1 0
 Loll 5'11" and look at that reach. Meanwhile everyone else buying 500mm reach Enduro bikes at that size...
  • 1 0
 Blacking-out Maxxis logos has to be the single dumbest marketing move in the industry
  • 1 0
 Bizarre that a factory rider was riding the wrong sized bike.

