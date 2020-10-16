Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo

Bruni is still running the mullet set up that took him to the World Champs and World Cup overall double last year. As for the tires, someone had to work overtime with a Sharpie to black out the distinctive yellow and blue Michelin logo on the cut-spike DH Mud tires.

A look at the custom link Loic is running on the Demo. Apparently this gives him some extra progression on the stock Demo. While it would probably make the bike ride worse for mere mortals like us, it's something you need when you hit things as hard as the four-time World Champ.

Specialized's impressive in-house machine shop allows them to quickly create frame parts like this in order to test ideas out in the real world, like this previous custom link for Loic Bruni from 2019.

What's in the box? What's in the boooox? " We're still unclear what's hiding in here although Loic's mechanic did let slip that Loic is running some special damping on his shock. Could Ohlins be hiding some new tech under this carbon fiber contruction?

Loic's Magura MT7 levers come with a custom lever shape. No, we odn't know what that wire under the bar is but...

...it's connected to this switch.

Some adjustability was added to the 2021 Demo including a flip chip in the Horst pivot but the team has added to offset headset cups and an eccentric BB to further dial in Loic's geo. There's no word on what the final numbers are, though.

His Joystick bars come in at a 780mm width and 28mm rise.

203mm rotors help with stopping power in wet conditions.

Plenty of one-off bits of kit adorn Loic's frame

Wheel weights keep things stable in mid-air.

The ridges on this custom chainstay protection are much closer than on the stock model.

Bruni is coming into the 2020 season as the man to beat. After a tense finale last year, he was the first rider to win both the World Cup overall and World Championships since Sam Hill in 2007. He's back this year hoping for more success on the mullet version of the Demo that Specialized released earlier this year.Specialized switched up the sizing on the Demo and Bruni is running an S3, which represents a stock reach of 446mm. His geo may be slightly different, though, as he is also running an offset headset and eccentric BB to dial in his perfect numbers. The Specialized Gravity team keep their set up details pretty close to their chest, and there's clearly something going on in the middle of this bike that we're not allowed to see, but here's what we can tell you about Loic's bike.