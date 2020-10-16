Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo

Bruni is coming into the 2020 season as the man to beat. After a tense finale last year, he was the first rider to win both the World Cup overall and World Championships since Sam Hill in 2007. He's back this year hoping for more success on the mullet version of the Demo that Specialized released earlier this year.
Specialized switched up the sizing on the Demo and Bruni is running an S3, which represents a stock reach of 446mm. His geo may be slightly different, though, as he is also running an offset headset and eccentric BB to dial in his perfect numbers. The Specialized Gravity team keep their set up details pretty close to their chest, and there's clearly something going on in the middle of this bike that we're not allowed to see, but here's what we can tell you about Loic's bike.
Specialized's impressive in-house machine shop allows them to quickly create frame parts like this in order to test ideas out in the real world, like this previous custom link for Loic Bruni from 2019.
...it's connected to this switch.
Some adjustability was added to the 2021 Demo including a flip chip in the Horst pivot but the team has added to offset headset cups and an eccentric BB to further dial in Loic's geo. There's no word on what the final numbers are, though.
Plenty of one-off bits of kit adorn Loic's frame
Downhill bikes are race machines to me, I consider them like the F1 cars of mountain biking. And I want one. LOL
