Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo

Oct 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Bruni is coming into the 2020 season as the man to beat. After a tense finale last year, he was the first rider to win both the World Cup overall and World Championships since Sam Hill in 2007. He's back this year hoping for more success on the mullet version of the Demo that Specialized released earlier this year.

Specialized switched up the sizing on the Demo and Bruni is running an S3, which represents a stock reach of 446mm. His geo may be slightly different, though, as he is also running an offset headset and eccentric BB to dial in his perfect numbers. The Specialized Gravity team keep their set up details pretty close to their chest, and there's clearly something going on in the middle of this bike that we're not allowed to see, but here's what we can tell you about Loic's bike.

Bruni is still running the mullet set up that took him to the World Champs and World Cup overall double last year. As for the tires, someone had to work overtime with a Sharpie to black out the distinctive yellow and blue Michelin logo on the cut-spike DH Mud tires.

A look at the custom link Loic is running on the Demo. Apparently this gives him some extra progression on the stock Demo. While it would probably make the bike ride worse for mere mortals like us, it's something you need when you hit things as hard as the four-time World Champ.

Specialized's impressive in-house machine shop allows them to quickly create frame parts like this in order to test ideas out in the real world, like this previous custom link for Loic Bruni from 2019.

"What's in the box? What's in the boooox?" We're still unclear what's hiding in here although Loic's mechanic did let slip that Loic is running some special damping on his shock. Could Ohlins be hiding some new tech under this carbon fiber contruction?

Loic's Magura MT7 levers come with a custom lever shape. No, we odn't know what that wire under the bar is but...

...it's connected to this switch.

Some adjustability was added to the 2021 Demo including a flip chip in the Horst pivot but the team has added to offset headset cups and an eccentric BB to further dial in Loic's geo. There's no word on what the final numbers are, though.

His Joystick bars come in at a 780mm width and 28mm rise.

203mm rotors help with stopping power in wet conditions.

Plenty of one-off bits of kit adorn Loic's frame

Wheel weights keep things stable in mid-air.

The ridges on this custom chainstay protection are much closer than on the stock model.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Specialized Specialized Demo Loic Bruni DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


38 Comments

  • 35 0
 Uh, are we not going to talk about the wire coming off his left grip?! Does the Ohlins have lock-out or something?
  • 7 0
 Probably electronic active suspension. Ohlins has been doing it on high end motorbikes for a while. www.ohlins.com/product/ttx36-mkii-ec
  • 6 0
 E-doping confirmed
  • 1 0
 @CaMKii: Ah cool. That would make sense. Does it need a front fork sensor for this?
  • 1 0
 They finally gave up on twintube and dont want to admit it?
  • 11 4
 Magura - you can choose from 20 different lever shapes, they all suck because we haven't figured it out yet. Stay tuned for 25 new shapes next year.
  • 2 0
 And pay a saint lever price for each of that sincerely-Magura
  • 1 0
 @theteaser : I absolutely love my Maguras best brakes i've ever ridden! zero complaints!
  • 1 0
 @rockchomper: gotta go shigura, running some slx levers with mt5 calipers. oooooooooooooo they niiiiice
  • 5 0
 What’s about the throttle on that left hand grip? Maybe something to do with that magical damper? Com‘on PB! Tell us the full story!
  • 2 0
 Looks fast standing still. I'm sure that Specialized is tight lipped on details but would be nice to include at least that Loic is 180cm to get a sense on frame to body size. With the changing sizing of Specialized bikes this seems relevant to people looking at the new sizes and trying to figure out where they could land.
  • 2 0
 Weird there's no mention of the thing on the sram bar clamp with a wire going to it out-board of his left brake lever. Must be related to the "special damping" going on with his shock. Electronically actuated lockout or mode selector? Could have two different damper settings he could change between for different section of track, like a more supportive one for hitting turns and jumps and a more sensitive setting for sections where traction is at a premium.
  • 1 0
 As I said before with more vitality, I wouldn't be surprised if they ran something similar to Fox's live valve, or some kind of base valve tune switch. But maybe it's just a fancy electronic lockout.
  • 1 0
 Rear brake line is zip tied to the chainstays as well. I'm not sure what the stock routing is, but this seems a bit odd. Maybe stock is internal and they wanted an external routing option?
  • 1 0
 I think stock comes out near the BB, then goes back in to the chain stay and comes out on the interior of the rear triangle. Probably just wanted external so they can swap brakes more easily or somethingn
  • 2 0
 Nice looking bike however you'd think specialized would have the R&D budget to run tires that aren't blacked out LOL
  • 3 0
 I sorta think it speaks to how committed Specialized Gravity is to winning. Not locking into the Specialized brand or a certain product line allows them to choose the absolute best product available for the given conditions. Why spend the money on tire R&D when they can continue to invest in frame development which is no doubt their core competency.
  • 1 1
 I think they're blacked out because they're Michelins and not Specialized Butchers
  • 3 0
 Since when are people blacking out Michelins, not Maxxis? This is new and I love it.
  • 1 0
 delete
  • 1 0
 Should have run blacked out (and cut) Maxxis Wetscreams. Santa Cruz guys were clearly on better tires
  • 3 0
 It's got a carbon Suspension Hidden In Triangle box.
  • 3 0
 Please be a remote reservoir, they're dreamy.....
  • 5 0
 Maybe its a remote lockout? Hooked up to that tube coming out of the left grip?
  • 1 0
 @mtb-sf: yep, well spotted. Gunna have to keep waiting for the avalanche shock come back.
  • 1 0
 Nah, thats where he hides the nitro boost!
  • 1 0
 I'll probably never own a DH bike again but that doesn't keep me from drooling over beauties like this.
  • 2 0
 My issue, my nearest DH "mountain" with an uplift is 3.5 hours away and you can use trail/enduro bikes there. But that ain't stopping me from just wanting to buy a DH bike and sitting on it while watching tv.
  • 1 0
 @Ryan2949: add some training wheels, to avoid falling over, after mass consumption of beer and weed!
  • 1 0
 I finally said screw it and got a used jedi. I know people totally slay harder on enduro bikes than I ever will on my jedi. but you know what? this sport is goofy and over the top anyways, why not have a bike to match.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: I almost got a Jedi when they had a clearance sale on them. Shame the Canadian dollar was ~1.40 per 1.00USD Frown

Downhill bikes are race machines to me, I consider them like the F1 cars of mountain biking. And I want one. LOL
  • 1 0
 @Ryan2949: the difference is no mortal can ever own the pinnacle of technology in motorsports but its well within reach for mountain bikes. thats part of what makes mountain biking so cool.
  • 2 2
 nobody else noticed that the chain stay protector is literally pieces of chopped up inner tube superglued onto more inner tube
  • 2 0
 I`d say a self fusing tape.
  • 1 0
 @cec0: Looks like individually formed pieces of Mastic Tape laid out in a row to me.
  • 1 0
 2228 Mastic tape bro'
  • 1 0
 The carbon over the shock almost makes the bike look better
  • 1 0
 Qq

Post a Comment



