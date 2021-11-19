Bike Check: Loris Fibre's 'Project Klin' Bikepacking Concept Bike

Nov 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Loris Fibre's
'Project Klin' Bikepacking Concept
Photos Courtesy of Loris Fibre

Each year, the Association des Artisans du Cycle - a French bike builder association - holds a bike building competition to encourage ingenuity and innovation in bike design. "Our underlying hope is to tweak the bicycle, to trigger creative thinking at the fringes of the bicycle industry by making small significant deviations to the existing designs," the association's website says, translated from French.

Every Concours de Machines has a new theme, and this year's was about bikepacking. Builders had to create new, imaginative bikes that met a set of rigid criteria: each bike had to support a 2-3 day bikepacking trip in the high Pyrenees, and therefore had to fit all the essentials for navigating, generating electricity, boiling water, setting up camp, sleeping, communicating with the outside world, and documenting the trip. The bike also had to, of course, function as a bike that would be rideable for multiple days and nights on all kinds of terrain.

Laurent Lamouric, known as his bike building name, Loris Fibre, is a mechanical engineer who built his first bike in 2016. While he now builds a variety of bikes, they are personal projects for himself, not for profit. His process is ideal for building wild one-off designs, not production models, so he focuses on creating crazy builds for the love of it.

For this year's Concours de Machines, Loris decided to make a full carbon fiber bike that could function with or without the gear compartments, which are made of flax fiber. While a bikepacking bike needs to have ample storage, it also needs to ride well, and Loris made sure that the compartments could be removed so that the bike could be ridden as simply a bike whenever it wasn't overlanding. As for the compartments themselves? Loris tested the concept of rigid storage spaces in the 2018 competition, in which he placed second. The rigidity, he says, helps protect the contents, while the integration with the frame eliminates the need for racks and helps keep the overall system weight down.

In designing the bike itself, Loris decided to go with a fully rigid setup and internal routing for the sake of simplicity, to reduce the possible mechanical problems that could take place. He chose 27.5"+ tires for comfort.

Loris is most proud of what he calls the "rudder," the front assembly made up of the one-piece fork-stem-handlebar assembly. That piece actually contains a sleeve where the front triangle fits together - until the fork assembly is installed, the top tube is not connected to the downtube.

It converts to a perfectly rideable mountain bike for when the bikepacking trip ends.
Details
Frame: Loris Klin
Wheels: 27.5"+ Mavic
Tires: 27.5"+ Maxxis Chronicle
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX and SRAM NX/X9 combo
Brakes: Magura MT8
Cockpit: Loris one-piece one-off
Bags: Loris flax fiber and canvas
Electronics: Lights by Sigma and Klamp, battery pack by Loris, GPS by Garmin
Weight: 11.8kg (26.01lb) bike itself, 16.9kg (37.26lbs) loaded up with gear
More info: lorisfibre.com and Facebook

bigquotesRide for fun!Laurent, when asked if there's anything else he would like us to know

The bags, if we can call them that, are one of the more fascinating parts of the design and are made out of flax fiber with canvas hatch access.

The build is all about integration. It would be easy to focus only on the bike and the bags, but the lights are also fully integrated and can be recharged with battery packs that Laurent himself designed and made. The battery packs fit in the headtube and also charge a GPS unit, which fits to a mount on the battery pack, thereby sitting on top of the headtube for readability while riding. The design is beyond clever.

The Loris battery pack. He designed the unit for the 2018 competition but has refined it since then, adding an on-off switch, a battery power indicator, and GPS integration. The parts are 3D printed, assembled, and covered in flax fiber.

With that geo, it's no enduro bike, but it looks perfectly comfortable for exploration and adventure. Loris said one of the main goals of the bike was to distribute the bags' weight effectively.

What's inside the bags? All of the above.

The bike uses parts from Shimano, SRAM, and Magura. While the bike itself is top-of-the-line, it's interesting to see SLX in the mix, and Loris was clearly very intentional about each of the component choices.

The attention to detail here is superlative.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Bikepacking


26 Comments

  • 13 1
 Wow...bike packing isn't my thing, but that is a very sexy machine with fantastic attention to detail. My only point would be that 'IF' I was getting into bikepacking, I would want a tad bit of fork suspension at least.
  • 6 0
 Absolutely stunning. Curious what the rear tire clearance is to the seat bag, doesn’t look like much but could be the angle.
  • 8 0
 Looks like a barcalounger humping a Mondraker
  • 5 0
 That is one good looking bike.
  • 2 0
 I can honestly say I'm not a fan of the concept or overall design, BUT!!! I do appreciate the time and energy that went into this, and I truly love the execution. Great attention to detail.
  • 4 0
 incredible looking machine
  • 4 0
 No barspins while bike-packing? Hard pass.
  • 3 0
 That can fit like 47 waterbottles
  • 3 4
 Being 50km deep into a bike packing trip somewhere remote and then having a rock chip and compromise my carbon frame seems like a nightmare. Looks cool, but I feel like for this kind of experience I'd want something more old fashioned like steel. I only really like biking down hills though, so I may not be the target market.
  • 1 0
 Forget about the solo bikepacking trip around the world and just focus on the pure beauty of that thing.
  • 1 0
 I feel lazy and stoopid compared to Laurent. Amazing in every way. The dedication, attention to detail, craftsmanship... inspiring.
  • 3 0
 Lets see it make a turn
  • 2 0
 head tube confusing, look good still
  • 1 1
 while amazingly awesome - would be great to see an actual prototype. renderings of interesting ideas are nice, making it happen - a whole different story.
  • 1 0
 I assume this is sarcasm. Obviously this is real… and frustratingly immaculate.
  • 2 0
 It's disgusting and I love it.
  • 1 0
 but where do you hang your stainless steel calling card mug now?
  • 1 0
 Very pretty, but needs a 63.5*HTA, 78*STA and a 210mm dropper.
  • 1 0
 Better be $1899 with that drivetrain. Signed...Generic PB Commenter
  • 1 0
 this is the future of sleek
  • 1 0
 Remarkable amazingness
  • 1 0
 money
  • 1 0
 Those dropouts!
  • 1 0
 Oh god
  • 1 0
 Badass

