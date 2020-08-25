Bike Check: Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10 MX

Aug 25, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Loris Vergier's
Santa Cruz V10 MX
Photos: Nathan Hughes


A number of top DH racers seem to be moving to a mullet setup for the 2020 season, including Loris Vergier, who was on 29" wheels front and rear last season. For the French National Championships, Loris was running a stock large V10 MX frame, which is Santa Cruz's new mixed-wheel version of their downhill bike. Apart from a Chris King Buzzworks offset headset, this is the same bike that you could go and buy, although Loris is running a RAD coil shock from Fox that's likely seen some tinkering with the internals to get it set up especially for him.

Loris is also running a full cockpit from UK brand Burgtec, with his carbon bars cut down to 780mm. Shimano XTR brakes front and rear with 203mm rotors help slow things down, and for tires Loris has the common pairing of a Maxxis Assegai at the front and the DHR II out back. He's not running any inserts, due to the fact that they haven't had any problems with the Maxxis tire / Reserve rim combo that would lead them down that route.

Another interesting part of Loris' race bike this weekend is the use of a GPS tracker on the top tube, which they are using to gather data in order to generate a detailed breakdown of where extra seconds can be found for race day.

Rider Name: Loris Vergier
Team: Santa Cruz Syndicate
Instagram: @lorisvergier



Details
Frame: Santa Cruz V10 MX
Fork: Fox 40
Shock: Fox RAD
Wheels: Reserve
Tires: Maxxis Assegai // DHR II (Front: 24psi // Rear: 30psi)
Inserts: None
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Burgtec







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Loris Vergier


27 Comments

  • 4 1
 I dont understand why the pro's need to run tricked up headsets for more reach. Why don't the manufacturers just make the frames with more reach and sell them to everyone the same as the pros race? Im no bike builder or designer and it may not be that simple, just thinking out loud..
  • 12 0
 The rider may wish to have reach number that falls in between frame sizes, and the reach adjust headset lets them dial it perfectly. Downhill bikes are a niche market, and bike manufactures have a challenging task to try and define bike geometries that can please the greatest variety of rider preferences and all levels of skill. The pro's tend to have a very well refined sense of "feel" for the bike, and can make minor adjustments to suit their style - again, beyond what most of us can appreciate.
  • 1 0
 To fit more racers on each frame size I think. I've heard each carbon mold can be close to a $1M with tooling/design and build and not everyone wants a crazy long bike. I'm personally all for more abilities to change my bike (reach,CS, mullet, etc.) so I would want Santa Cruz to bring this to the production bike.
  • 1 0
 @McKai: I think that's part of what the Atherton's set out to solve with their brand. A bike that can be more cost effectively manufactured to meet very specific rider needs.
The challenge for someone like me would be knowing what the heck I need. Stack, reach, top tube, seat tube angle, stand over, BB drop, and on and on. It is nice to see that a good handful of manufactures do include adjustment for some of the key bits, but keep it all with a reasonable range.
  • 2 0
 @McKai: a mold for a frame like this would be around 80-100k
  • 1 0
 Pure customization, more than any amateur they need the rig to be perfect for them while the manufacturers build sizes to fit a spectrum of riders which is always wide even with many offering xs to xxl. Some shorten reach, some like to lengthen in a specific size. Some want slacker or steeper head angle so more play with adjustable headsets or travel. Its no different than changing crank length, adjusting cockpit parts, wheels sizes, etc..
  • 4 0
 Wonder how many calls to Jordi it took to get his bike ready for the races?
  • 3 0
 A bit underwhelming as a bike check goes, no rider height/weight, no frame size, etc

Also, running no inserts might be somewhat related to the 30psi in the rear tyre...
  • 3 0
 I run 30psi in my Minions, dont care about your opinions. seriously though, I run 30psi and have still dented my rims. I can imagine running 24psi in the front.
  • 1 3
 @rallyimprezive: Dude, chill
Nobody cares about what pressures do you run, do your thing and be happy.

I commented because the article attributes the lack of issues to the tyre/rim combo without mentioning the higher than average tyre pressure
  • 3 0
 No Saint brakes?? Has anyone used both saint and XTR? What would you recommend for sea to sky level gnar?
  • 2 2
 Sram's, maguras, trickstuff, trp all of those are great
  • 1 0
 I had Saint's for awhile on my dh bike and this year got a new set of XTR's. In terms of power, modulation etc...I don't honestly notice much of a difference. Got em for a steal and they saved a few grams.
  • 1 0
 is this a mistake or is the shock a proto... new one came out 2 months ago and looks exactly the same
  • 1 0
 internals are probably much more refined as opposed to the general tune available to the consumers. Set the baseline for the specific rider/bike and then the adjustments can fine tune it for the specific track. Our (general public) shocks come with a baseline tune and we use the knobs to adjust to our specific rider and bike preferences.
  • 1 3
 If there was any victim of Covid i was looking forward to it was the mullet bike.... can't wait til the new standard is 2 different size wheels and tires and inserts to buy for each bike, no more buying a prebuilt wheelset, i need a 27.5 Boost rear wheel with an xd driver and centerlock rotors, and a DH Boost Front hub with 29" hoop and 6 bolt rotors. Don't forget to carry two tubes on trail rides.
  • 5 0
 you can use a 29 tube in a 27,5 wheel, and vice-versa, also cushcore is the same price if you buy them separately (not sure about others) more companies are making pre-built mullet wheelsets and then the end is quite clearly something that wouldn't happen (6 bolt and centerlock) although i would imagine you know that already + you can get centerlock adapters if you really wanted too
  • 2 0
 at least something that shouldn't happen
  • 1 0
 Thought maybe the MX would mean it came with a throttle
  • 1 0
 i thought that was called an e bike?
  • 1 0
 Is he running a STFU chain silencer?
  • 1 0
 looks like it
  • 2 0
 I mean, you could easily look
  • 1 0
 put one on my v10 and it did STFU.
  • 1 0
 What's the doodad on his top tube?
  • 2 0
 GPS
  • 1 0
 PROTOTYPE CABLE ENDS!!! I was the first to spot it!

Post a Comment



