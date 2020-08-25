Bike Check: Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10 MX

A number of top DH racers seem to be moving to a mullet setup for the 2020 season, including Loris Vergier, who was on 29" wheels front and rear last season. For the French National Championships, Loris was running a stock large V10 MX frame, which is Santa Cruz's new mixed-wheel version of their downhill bike. Apart from a Chris King Buzzworks offset headset, this is the same bike that you could go and buy, although Loris is running a RAD coil shock from Fox that's likely seen some tinkering with the internals to get it set up especially for him.



Loris is also running a full cockpit from UK brand Burgtec, with his carbon bars cut down to 780mm. Shimano XTR brakes front and rear with 203mm rotors help slow things down, and for tires Loris has the common pairing of a Maxxis Assegai at the front and the DHR II out back. He's not running any inserts, due to the fact that they haven't had any problems with the Maxxis tire / Reserve rim combo that would lead them down that route.



Another interesting part of Loris' race bike this weekend is the use of a GPS tracker on the top tube, which they are using to gather data in order to generate a detailed breakdown of where extra seconds can be found for race day.





Rider Name: Loris Vergier

Team: Santa Cruz Syndicate

Instagram: @lorisvergier

Loris VergierSanta Cruz Syndicate