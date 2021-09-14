Bike Check: Loris Vergier's Trek Session - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021

Fresh off of a win at the Lenzerheide World Cup in Switzerland, Loris Vergier let us get close to his Trek Session for a better look. His mechanic Pierre-Alexandre, better known as PA, was kind enough to give us a few details, but kept some numbers guarded closely.



Like many top level downhill teams, Vergier and PA change the bike setup quite often, determined by the track's grade, length, and speed. In the early off-season they started testing with the previous generation Session before the new version was available.



Loris' senses are highly in tune to his bike's control and feedback. There are a dozen wheelset combinations ready to go between dual 29" and MX setups, each using different spoke gauges and tensions. Shocks are plentiful too, with a handful of different tunes on deck, plus two different frame sizes; R2 and R3 featuring reach adjusting headsets.



Loris Vergier // Trek Factory Racing

Age: 25

Hometown: Cagnes-sur-Mer, France

Height: 178 cm / 5'10"

Weight: 73 kg / 160 lb

Instagram: @lorisvergier

Trek Session Details



Frame: Trek Session AL, 200 mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Blackbox

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Blackbox, 200 mm

Wheels: 29" F / 27.5" R

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cockpit: Title MTB AH1 31.8 mm bar, 780 mm x 25 mm

Size: R2 or R3 (reach adjust headset used, setup varies)



More info: trekbikes.com

Everyone rides differently. At the end of the day, all of those guys are fast and can win any races. I don't think there are any magic numbers. — PA

The difference between the R2 and R3 frame sizes can be just 5 mm with the offset cups. The progression chip is set to 25% for more technical tracks and 20% for faster, smoother tracks.

Loris positions his hands to comfortably deal with an old wrist injury, causing the levers sit at unequal angles and distances from the bar.

The idler has thirteen teeth, but a larger one can be used to make the suspension more supple. He sticks with a 34-tooth chainring for more ground clearance, even with the smaller rear wheel.

220 mm rotors and tire inserts at both ends of the mixed-size alloy wheelset

A steep saddle angle provides more clearance on the larger R3 size frame.

Mechanics never stop tinkering; speed holes, chain damping, and housing management.