Bike Check: Loris Vergier's Trek Session - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021

Sep 14, 2021
by Matt Beer  

BIKE CHECK
Loris Vergier's
Trek Session
Photography by Ross Bell

Fresh off of a win at the Lenzerheide World Cup in Switzerland, Loris Vergier let us get close to his Trek Session for a better look. His mechanic Pierre-Alexandre, better known as PA, was kind enough to give us a few details, but kept some numbers guarded closely.

Like many top level downhill teams, Vergier and PA change the bike setup quite often, determined by the track's grade, length, and speed. In the early off-season they started testing with the previous generation Session before the new version was available.

Loris' senses are highly in tune to his bike's control and feedback. There are a dozen wheelset combinations ready to go between dual 29" and MX setups, each using different spoke gauges and tensions. Shocks are plentiful too, with a handful of different tunes on deck, plus two different frame sizes; R2 and R3 featuring reach adjusting headsets.

Loris Vergier // Trek Factory Racing
Age: 25
Hometown: Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Height: 178 cm / 5'10"
Weight: 73 kg / 160 lb
Instagram: @lorisvergier


Trek Session Details

Frame: Trek Session AL, 200 mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Blackbox
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Blackbox, 200 mm
Wheels: 29" F / 27.5" R
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Title MTB AH1 31.8 mm bar, 780 mm x 25 mm
Size: R2 or R3 (reach adjust headset used, setup varies)

More info: trekbikes.com

bigquotesEveryone rides differently. At the end of the day, all of those guys are fast and can win any races. I don't think there are any magic numbers.PA

The difference between the R2 and R3 frame sizes can be just 5 mm with the offset cups. The progression chip is set to 25% for more technical tracks and 20% for faster, smoother tracks.

Loris positions his hands to comfortably deal with an old wrist injury, causing the levers sit at unequal angles and distances from the bar.


The idler has thirteen teeth, but a larger one can be used to make the suspension more supple. He sticks with a 34-tooth chainring for more ground clearance, even with the smaller rear wheel.

220 mm rotors and tire inserts at both ends of the mixed-size alloy wheelset

A steep saddle angle provides more clearance on the larger R3 size frame.

Mechanics never stop tinkering; speed holes, chain damping, and housing management.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Bontrager RockShox Title Mtb Trek Trek Session Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021


Must Read This Week
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
77019 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
60808 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
60306 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
58851 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
53381 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
53048 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
50876 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
47881 views

17 Comments

  • 7 0
 Seems odd to have an O-Chain on a bike that should have little to no pedal kickback with the idler.
  • 1 0
 It's not the highest of idler placements so I think there is still a bit of kickback, although certainly dampened a bit.
  • 6 0
 Switches everything but his tires. Feels like a good ad for maxxis tires.
  • 5 0
 Looks like blackened Maxxis gums once again.
  • 5 0
 BlackBox tires
  • 1 0
 Should he not be on Bontrager tyres?
  • 3 0
 @CustardCountry: Many riders specifically get that part taken out of their contracts because they want to ride the rubber they prefer. Yes, he should be on Bontrager/Trek everything based on his team, but he does not like Bontrager tires so being who he is, he was definitely able to tell Trek that if they want him, he needs to be allowed to run the tires of his choice. You see others like Finn and Loic do it even though they are on specialized.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if some of his early races were on Bontrager tires (when he was getting lots of flats). Some of the early promo pics of his bike had Bontragers on.
  • 2 0
 imagine having a dozen wheelsets on standby
  • 9 0
 Imagine being able to tell the differences between them all
  • 2 0
 I see that uneven lever setup becoming a trend.
  • 1 0
 Some of us have been doing that for years. I would put and hand on the bar and say that where I ant that one then do the same for the other side. Mine were never level, same distance from end of the bars.
  • 1 0
 My front lever bites much closer to the bar than the rear, result of braking the McNugget shaped bone in the base of my thumb a few years back. It isn't a trend so much as just some people are actually able to set their bars up for maximum comfort.
  • 2 0
 I miss the puzzling
  • 1 0
 What a beauty
  • 4 3
 Looks like a session
  • 1 3
 Might as well stick a 20" on the back and go even more Pat Sharpe. #fad

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010338
Mobile Version of Website