Bike Check: Louise Ferguson's Intense M1 - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania



Bike Details:

Frame: Intense M1 - size medium / +6mm reach adjust headset / progressive shock setting

Fork: Ohlins DH38 - 120psi / 240psi ramp chamber / rebound 8 clicks from closed / LSC 4 clicks from closed / HSC position 2

Shock: Ohlins TTX Coil - 480lb coil / Rebound 2 clicks from closed / LSC 6 clicks from closed / HSC position 2

Wheels: E13 Cabron Grappler with a prototype rear hub

Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH - 23psi Front / 26psi Rear

Inserts: None

Brakes: TRP DH Evo / 203mm rotors

Cranks: E13 LG1R - 34t chainring / 165mm length

Drivetrain: TRP DH Evo

Bars: OneUp Carbon E - 760mm width / 30mm rise

Stem: OneUp - 50mm length



Louise is currently running a Works Components headset to add 6mm of reach to her size medium frame.

Although still pretty new, her M1 has already showing some battle scars.

Currently, Louise is running TRP's DH Evo drivetrain with a set of E13 carbon cranks.

The Ohlins suspension has received some custom tuning from J-Tech.

The frame is in the progressive setting for this week's riding.

A complete cockpit from OneUp with 760mm wide carbon bars and a 50mm stem.

To tackle the big hits of Hardline Louise's suspension settings have been increased by 15 to 20% over what she would normally run.

The carbon Grappler wheels from E13 are running a prototype rear hub.

Another change for Hardline is adding some extra tire pressure. For this week's event, tire pressures have changed from 22 to 23 at the front and 24 to 26 at the rear.

After switching teams in the off-season to join the new Intense Factory Racing team, Louise Ferguson is at Hardline Tasmania on her new M1 race bike. Louise's race bike for 2024 is a big change for this year's racing as nearly every part is different from what she was running on the Continental Nukeproof team last year.As riders spent the last few days practising the wild course, we caught up with Louise's mechanic to get the details on her Hardline setup.