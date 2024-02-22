Bike Check: Louise Ferguson's Intense M1 - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

After switching teams in the off-season to join the new Intense Factory Racing team, Louise Ferguson is at Hardline Tasmania on her new M1 race bike. Louise's race bike for 2024 is a big change for this year's racing as nearly every part is different from what she was running on the Continental Nukeproof team last year.
As riders spent the last few days practising the wild course, we caught up with Louise's mechanic to get the details on her Hardline setup.
Bike Details:
Frame: Intense M1 - size medium / +6mm reach adjust headset / progressive shock setting
Fork: Ohlins DH38 - 120psi / 240psi ramp chamber / rebound 8 clicks from closed / LSC 4 clicks from closed / HSC position 2
Shock: Ohlins TTX Coil - 480lb coil / Rebound 2 clicks from closed / LSC 6 clicks from closed / HSC position 2
Wheels: E13 Cabron Grappler with a prototype rear hub
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH - 23psi Front / 26psi Rear
Inserts: None
Brakes: TRP DH Evo / 203mm rotors
Cranks: E13 LG1R - 34t chainring / 165mm length
Drivetrain: TRP DH Evo
Bars: OneUp Carbon E - 760mm width / 30mm rise
Stem: OneUp - 50mm length
Currently, Louise is running TRP's DH Evo drivetrain with a set of E13 carbon cranks.
A complete cockpit from OneUp with 760mm wide carbon bars and a 50mm stem.
Also interesting bar choice … e-bar. Custom 30mm rise or stock 35mm rise?