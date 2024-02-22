Bike Check: Louise Ferguson's Intense M1 - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Feb 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Louise Ferguson s Intense M1

After switching teams in the off-season to join the new Intense Factory Racing team, Louise Ferguson is at Hardline Tasmania on her new M1 race bike. Louise's race bike for 2024 is a big change for this year's racing as nearly every part is different from what she was running on the Continental Nukeproof team last year.

As riders spent the last few days practising the wild course, we caught up with Louise's mechanic to get the details on her Hardline setup.

photo

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Bike Details:
Frame: Intense M1 - size medium / +6mm reach adjust headset / progressive shock setting
Fork: Ohlins DH38 - 120psi / 240psi ramp chamber / rebound 8 clicks from closed / LSC 4 clicks from closed / HSC position 2
Shock: Ohlins TTX Coil - 480lb coil / Rebound 2 clicks from closed / LSC 6 clicks from closed / HSC position 2
Wheels: E13 Cabron Grappler with a prototype rear hub
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH - 23psi Front / 26psi Rear
Inserts: None
Brakes: TRP DH Evo / 203mm rotors
Cranks: E13 LG1R - 34t chainring / 165mm length
Drivetrain: TRP DH Evo
Bars: OneUp Carbon E - 760mm width / 30mm rise
Stem: OneUp - 50mm length

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Louise is currently running a Works Components headset to add 6mm of reach to her size medium frame.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Although still pretty new, her M1 has already showing some battle scars.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Currently, Louise is running TRP's DH Evo drivetrain with a set of E13 carbon cranks.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
The Ohlins suspension has received some custom tuning from J-Tech.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
The frame is in the progressive setting for this week's riding.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
A complete cockpit from OneUp with 760mm wide carbon bars and a 50mm stem.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
To tackle the big hits of Hardline Louise's suspension settings have been increased by 15 to 20% over what she would normally run.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
The carbon Grappler wheels from E13 are running a prototype rear hub.

Louise Ferguson s Intense M1
Another change for Hardline is adding some extra tire pressure. For this week's event, tire pressures have changed from 22 to 23 at the front and 24 to 26 at the rear.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Intense Intense M1 Louise Ferguson


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,957 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Evil Bikes Announces Company Layoffs
66561 views
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
61040 views
Aaron Gwin to Join Crestline as Rider & Part-Owner for 2024 - Full Interview & Podcast
59019 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8
49690 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
49174 views
First Look: Hope's Carbon Crank and TR Stem
43612 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024
43150 views
First Ride: Cannondale Moterra SL eMTB - Full Power Without the Weight
42234 views

15 Comments
  • 20 1
 It's like the frame just wants to be raw...
  • 7 2
 I see Intense is still painting their frames with old dry erase markers.
  • 1 1
 Or pro DH riders are hard on their bikes. I think this thing looks awesome. Well done, Intense!
  • 2 0
 Louise is looking fast and sendy this year. Bike is all biz! Who gives a &^% about paint?!
  • 1 0
 Dear Intense, please make the XL actual XL. I love this one! 500+ reach actual usable chainstay adjustments that hit 450, at least.
  • 1 0
 XL will be 490mm reach & 445mm chainstay
  • 1 0
 Custom OneUp 50mm stem, or is it the stock 45mm?
Also interesting bar choice … e-bar. Custom 30mm rise or stock 35mm rise?
  • 2 0
 I love the look! A worthy successor to the M9
  • 2 0
 Watch out for the cranks...Just ask Gwin...
  • 2 2
 Looks like they designed and built a frame. Then went " shit , we need a seat post tube" So let's just stick on here.
  • 1 2
 Love to see Intense returning to its roots, but my god this is fugly…the M6/M9/951 were so sick, more like that please!!
  • 1 0
 That is the bike to be on this year!!!
  • 1 0
 Bring back the M29. That frame was beautiful.
  • 1 1
 The E*thirteen Cabron Grappler, for when you have to fight those f*****rs
  • 1 1
 Prototype AF.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035293
Mobile Version of Website