Bike Check: Madnes Bicycles' Made-in-France 'Stellar 27.5' Enduro Bike

Madnes Bicycles is the new kid on handmade steel frame market. The small bike brand - with a staff of two - launched (or relaunched) in 2021 with the 27.5-wheeled Stellar, an industrial-looking, steel, full suspension bike that offers between 160mm and 170mm of rear travel and is handmade in France.
Founder Sylvain Fusillier worked in the aerospace industry for a decade as a design engineer, and that experience is what allowed him to understand and develop his bike kinematics, he said. Partnered with co-founder Jordan Colin, who is a graphic designer, photographer, and videographer, the two essentially have all their bike design and building needs covered in-house, and for anything else, they use suppliers and subcontractors from within the Herault department of France. What's the bike industry equivalent of farm-to-table? Tubes-to-trail?
|To design a bike we start with the purpose, so we can find the geometry and suspension characteristics. Then we design the bike as simple as possible, this is the best way to have timeless shape, and this also reduces cost and weight.—Sylvain Fusillier
You might recognize the Madnes name from 2013 and 2014, when the two riders first brought one of their bike concepts to life as the Stardust. While the Stardust design looks nostalgic now with its 26-inch wheels and short footprint, the aesthetics have clearly informed these modernized Madnes designs which, unlike the Stardust, have made it to market.
Jordan, with his background in design, can readily make both standardized and custom paint jobs happen.
Pro: clean, internal routing. Con: no space for a water bottle (but they're working on that).
From tubes and plates to a bike frame.
Madnes initially began building with steel because it's the best material for building a small series of frames, with relatively little tooling investment, Sylvain said. The brand also aims to create enduring, sustainable products, and steel's high fatigue strength lends itself well to that type of longevity, especially as it consumes less energy to produce than some other materials and is recyclable.
The only problem with steel, Sylvain said, is that the weight-to-stiffness ratio isn't great. Madnes addresses this by using as many straight lines as possible to build with maximum strength for the amount of material (and therefore weight) added.
It's all about planning and precision (and purpose, Sylvain says).
Bike design begins with an idea of the bike's purpose, Sylvain said. Form follows function, and he designs the geometry and suspension around his idea of what the bike should do, keeping the design as simple as possible for aesthetic, cost, and weight purposes. It can be tough, he added, to find tubes and other standard parts that fit exactly with the vision of the bike.
The Stellar 27.5 uses a combination of hand-machined parts that are made in-house and tubes and laser-cut plates that are purchased from suppliers. Madnes bends and cuts the parts to shape, TIG welds the frames together using handmade jigs, and powder-coats everything in the Madnes workshop. While there are several standard colors that Jordan created, Madnes also offers custom powder-coating for anyone who wants something a bit different.
There are polymer bushings in there for "durability without maintenance," Madnes says.
180mm post-mount. Madnes says brake adaptors are a thing of the past.
Beyond the Stellar 27.5, Madnes has also created the Atlas 29, which will become available soon and sports 29" wheels, 170mm to 180mm rear suspension, and the same virtual pivot point layout as its smaller-wheeled sibling. Next, expanding into uncharted territory for the brand that has thus far focused on enduro bikes, Madnes plans to release a 120mm - 130mm travel trail bike that, worth noting, will have space for that arguably-essential water bottle. At the moment, Madnes only sells frames and shocks.
Sylvain said the two are already proud of what they've done and have heard good feedback from riders on the performance and design of the Madnes bikes so far, but of course, the brand is just starting. They'll keep those straight tubes coming.
162 Comments
I went back to the same trail I had trouble on before and hit it again and had a blast! The bike was so much faster through a section of trail compared to the 27.5" Bronson. That being said, most of my trails locally are quite rough and pretty fast which is part of the reason I have this opinion. I'm also on an XL frame - if I were on a small or medium I might feel differently.
And, if you think about it, kid's bike sizes are defined by the wheelsize It makes total sense to have everything in proportion.
Then again, if you come from a BMX background, your idea of proportion may be very different.
I did however buy a classic muscle car with the idea of investment, but it's also something I really enjoy..but, that's a more clear market of monetary appreciation
www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/t70olf/rare_sighting_of_the_goat
With mango Chris King ... sign me up.
I can add that front triangle is machined after welding to have the 2 pivots perfectly parallel.
About the rods, they are stiff as they are made of steel which is 3 times stiffer than aluminium (210 vs 70 GPa).
According to everyone who has tested the bike, and our personal analisis, this is the stiffest steel bike on the market.
Adding a X between rods was an option, but the stiffness increase is only few % for an increase in cost and weight. So we didn't take this solution.
There has never once been a moment where I've thought "I wish my brakes sucked more and weren't as strong, but also overheated more easily."
bUt mOduLaTiOn!!!1!!
f*ck that shit. Learn to use your brakes. Having to drag your brake 40 feet before you actually make it to the corner isn't a good thing.
It's the identikit carbon and aluminium bikes you usually feature that actually are industrial, as they're made in factories in China and Taiwan.
Anyway, I've admired these on Instragram before but didn't realise until now it was a VPP, hope there's a review coming soon. Preferably of the 29er.
180mm post mount
Was only joking. My first job as an Engineering apprentice was changing coolant in the machines, hence first thing I noticed. Frames look great btw
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-L7Cadb-c0
. Straight uninterrupted seattube (for room to lower the saddle)
. Straight downtube (for structural reasons and low weight)
. low top tube (to be able to move around over the bike)
. bottle mount inside the front triangle (because that's what you prefer)
Pick three. For every combination of three, there are more than a few choices. Stop bitching about the availability of a bike that's been designed around a different combination than what you're shopping for. Are you the one who's complaining about the availability of blue shirts just because you are looking for white ones (which are available too)?
Make me feel like I do
How do you do it?
It's better than I ever knew
Post a Comment