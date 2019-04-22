PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Magnus Manson's 29er Chrome Canyon Sender

Apr 22, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Magnus Manson's
Canyon Sender
Photography by Dan Griffiths

Canadian champion Magnus Mason finally bagged himself a factory ride this year as he stepped up from a Canadian Canyon program to their proper Elite set up. As he raced on the Sender last year it should be a pretty easy transition for Magnus but there are a few changes here, most notably the move to 29-inch wheels.

This is not a new frame, rather a 27.5-inch frame put in the longest chainstay setting and with 29-inch wheels fitted. This is the first 29 inch Canyon Sender we've seen on the World Cup circuit, although curious owners have been running this standard 27.5 inch Sender with 29-inch wheels for a couple of years. It will be interesting to see how Magnus fares with this set up as opposed to a fully custom 29er.

Magnus' bike also couldn't help but draw us in thanks to the unreal chrome paint job he's turned up to Maribor with, this bike is a real head turner.

Rider Name // Magnus Manson
Age: 21
Hometown: Victoria, BC
Height:185cm
Weight: 200lbs
Instagram: @magnusmanson

Custom chrome means Magnus announces his arrival on a factory set up with one of the coolest looking bikes out there.

Canyon has largely stuck with their tried and tested set up from last year that delivered Troy Brosnan to the podium three times and saw Kye A'Hern take some junior wins. The biggest change comes in the wheels as DT Swiss replaces Mavic. Manson is running the EX511 wheelset whereas most World Cup racers stick with the 471. The 511 is 30mm wide rim that is designed to withstand a bit more abuse than the XM 481.

The rest of the spec stays the same with RockShox on suspension duties, Maxxis for tyres and Canyon's own G5 finishing kit.

Frame: Canyon Sender 27.5
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil
Fork: RockShox Boxxer, 169 psi 3 tokens
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511, 29
Tires: Maxxis Minion
Brakes: SRAM Code
Cockpit: Canyon G5
Size: XL
Weight: N/A
More info

The chainstays have been put in their longest setting to accommodate the 29-inch wheels

The big wheels just about work in the 27.5 Sender frame. Reports we've heard from people who have tried it is that it's a super-fast set up too.


Magnus is on Minion tyres with 27psi at the front and 31 psi in the rear.

Remember the name...

A Super Alloy Racing spring sits on a Super Deluxe Coil for double a double 'super' powered rear end.

Ergon's dh specific saddle is cropping up on more and more bikes

A mix of Ergon and Canyon G5 parts for the cockpit.

Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals finish the contact points


