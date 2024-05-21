Bike Check: Marco Osborne's Transition Spire

by Dario DiGiulio  

BIKE CHECK
Marco Osborne's
Transition Spire
Photos & Words: Dario DiGiulio


In a world where more and more bikes have batteries, on-the-fly adjustments, and other fancy gizmos, Marco Osborne is running a relatively simple program. His race bike is a carbon Transition Spire, with a cable-actuated drivetrain, dropper post, and non-electronic suspension.

Not only is it pleasantly simple, but it's real damn fast to boot. Marco piloted his bike to a 10th place finish in Bielsko-Biała, putting his name back in the mix with the fastest riders on the hill. With a strong history in multi-day enduro racing, and great results on the national circuit, Marco is ready to be back on the European tour to try his hand at the world stage.

Marco had to take quite a while off the bike due to some persistent injuries, keeping him away from the big show for a couple of seasons. With those injuries behind him, and a great first two races of the 2024 calendar, it's looking to be a great season for the Northern California native.
photo

Marco Osborne
Age: 32
Height: 183 cm / 6'0"
Weight: 88.5 kg / 195 lb
Residence: Verdi, Nevada
Sponsors: Transition Bikes, Fox, WTB, Smith, Shimano, Enduro Bearings, Ablis CBD, Send it Randy, Leatt
Instagram:@marco0sborne92

photo
Fresh off course, and still caked in it.

Bike Details:
Frame: Transition Spire, Large
Fork: Fox 38, 170mm, Grip X2 damper | 97 psi, 2 spacers | LSC 5, HSC 5, HSR 4, LSR 4
Shock: Fox DHX2, 550# spring | LSC 9, HSC 5, LSR 11, HSR 5
Wheels: WTB KOM Tough i30 front | HTZ i25 rear | White Industries hubs | Built by Gravy Wheels
Tires: WTB Vigilante 2.5 High Grip/Tough front | Vigilante 2.3 Fast/Tough rear | Pepi's Tire Noodle rear
Dropper: RockShox Reverb AXS, 150mm
Brakes: Shimano XTR levers with Saint calipers, 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR Medium Cage
Bars: Deity Highside, 50mm rise, 760mm wide
Stem: PRO 45mm
Grips: WTB Moto-X
Saddle: WTB Volt, 135mm

Shock settings are from closed.



photo
Small detail, but I like a cassette to be smaller than the rear rotor.

photo
Marco keeping it old school with the EWS frame protection.

photo
2.3 WTB Vigilante for precision and speed.
photo
WTB's Moto-X grips are an uncommon site.

photo
Sports taco.

photo
#oncoil

photo
Cockpit is nice and tall.
photo
Plus it's clean and electricity-free.

photo
Words to live by.

photo
Relatively narrow i25 rear rim.
photo
And a wider i30 up front.

photo
Another American vying for top spot in the EDR ranks.

photo
Randy's Rig.


More photos can be found in the album here.

