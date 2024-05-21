Bike Check: Marco Osborne's Transition Spire



In a world where more and more bikes have batteries, on-the-fly adjustments, and other fancy gizmos, Marco Osborne is running a relatively simple program. His race bike is a carbon Transition Spire, with a cable-actuated drivetrain, dropper post, and non-electronic suspension.



Not only is it pleasantly simple, but it's real damn fast to boot. Marco piloted his bike to a 10th place finish in Bielsko-Biała, putting his name back in the mix with the fastest riders on the hill. With a strong history in multi-day enduro racing, and great results on the national circuit, Marco is ready to be back on the European tour to try his hand at the world stage.



Marco had to take quite a while off the bike due to some persistent injuries, keeping him away from the big show for a couple of seasons. With those injuries behind him, and a great first two races of the 2024 calendar, it's looking to be a great season for the Northern California native.





Marco Osborne

Age: 32

Height: 183 cm / 6'0"

Weight: 88.5 kg / 195 lb

Residence: Verdi, Nevada

Sponsors: Transition Bikes, Fox, WTB, Smith, Shimano, Enduro Bearings, Ablis CBD, Send it Randy, Leatt

Instagram: @marco0sborne92

