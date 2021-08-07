Bike Check: Mark Scott's Santa Cruz Bronson from Ard Rock 2021

Aug 7, 2021
by Tristan Tinn  

BIKE CHECK
Mark Scott's
Santa Cruz Bronson
Photography by Tristan Tinn

Mark Scott is one of Santa Cruz Bikes' elite enduro athletes and probably needs little introduction. He hails from the Tweed Valley in Scotland, home to some of the UK's finest trails. Mark's origins were downhill racing but he is now well embedded in the EWS ranks. He also stretches his legs further and has competed in longer distance events such as XC and the odd epic.

At Ard Rock, Mark Scott's Bronson is built up with RockShox suspension and SRAM Eagle AXS shiny parts. He's rolling on Reserve wheels with a classic DHF and DHR II combo, though they're EXO casing because that's all he could get right now, and without inserts, he's playing with fire on the rocky terrain.

Let's take a closer look at his Bronson.

Mark Scott // Santa Cruz Bikes
Age: 28
Hometown: Innerleithen
Height: 5'9" / 175cm
Weight: 67kg
Instagram: @markscott259



Frame: Santa Cruz Bronson CC
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe
Fork: RockShox Lyric
Wheels: Reserve
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II EXO
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle AXS
Cockpit: Burgtec
Size: Medium

bigquotesParts can be hard to come by at the moment, this hasn't been built long. I'm only on EXO casings as I wasn't able to get any others. I would normally run a DH casing. I am not running any inserts despite the rocky terrain. Mark Scott

AXS on the drive. Notice Mark also runs his levers quite flat




12 Comments

  • 9 1
 These latest bike checks are rubbish, I'm sorry. Wheels: reserve, which reserve wheels, what hubs? Cockpit: burgtec? What stem, what length, which bars, how wide? No tyre pressure either
  • 3 3
 nerd
  • 2 2
 @vandall: butthole
  • 1 0
 It's just a SC commercial, as boring as SC bikes themselves so it's not surprising that PB stuff did not achieve the peak of journalism here. There are things you just have to fo and want to get over them as fast as you can. Would you be excited to do a bike check of another SC bike with stock suspension, wheels and drivetrain?
  • 1 0
 Camera: Canon EOS R6. Lens: RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM. Shutter speed:1/1250. Aperture: 3.2. Focal length: 100.0mm. ISO speed: 160
  • 3 1
 Its a Santa Cruz. Well Done.
  • 1 0
 What pressure is he running in those exos? I'm not half as fast and have punctured all my exos within a handful of rides
  • 2 1
 What brakes, bar width, rise etc, it’s a pretty loose bike check
  • 1 0
 A Spot more than a bike check
  • 1 1
 That front tire with DHF thread and Minion DHF written on the side of surely falls under "Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II EXO"
  • 1 1
 Running Exo casings on an event called "Ard Rock"...
Very best wishes mate
  • 1 3
 Ironman called. He wants his bike back.

Post a Comment



