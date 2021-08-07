Bike Check: Mark Scott's Santa Cruz Bronson from Ard Rock 2021

Mark Scott is one of Santa Cruz Bikes' elite enduro athletes and probably needs little introduction. He hails from the Tweed Valley in Scotland, home to some of the UK's finest trails. Mark's origins were downhill racing but he is now well embedded in the EWS ranks. He also stretches his legs further and has competed in longer distance events such as XC and the odd epic.



At Ard Rock, Mark Scott's Bronson is built up with RockShox suspension and SRAM Eagle AXS shiny parts. He's rolling on Reserve wheels with a classic DHF and DHR II combo, though they're EXO casing because that's all he could get right now, and without inserts, he's playing with fire on the rocky terrain.



Let's take a closer look at his Bronson.





Mark Scott // Santa Cruz Bikes

Age: 28

Hometown: Innerleithen

Height: 5'9" / 175cm

Weight: 67kg

Instagram: @markscott259

