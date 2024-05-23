Bike Check: Martha Gill's Custom Marin Rift Zone - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Sitting 2nd in the overall Crankworx Queen standings after the first event in Rotorua, Martha Gill is having a great start to the 2024 World Tour. For Crankworx Cairns, Martha Gill has a fully custom-painted Marin Rift Zone ready to take on a busy schedule of events.
The Rift Zone is not her usual size medium as she has sized down for a more playful bike as she looks to take on rhythm sections and send tricks. Check out more details on Martha's custom Marin below.
Bike Details:
Frame: Marin Rift Zone, size small
Fork: Marzocchi Z1 / 120 psi / 4 Tokens / rebound fully closed
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air / 230psi / 1 and a bit tokens / 2 clicks of rebound
Wheels: WTB CZR Carbon Wheels 27.5"
Tyres: WTB Trail Boss 2.4 Front and Rear / Fast and Light Compound / 34psi front and 37psi rear
Brakes: Hope Tech V4 / 180mm rotors
Drivetrain: Advent Super Short 9spd / Hope Evo 165mm Cranks
Bars: PNW / 750mm wide
Stem: PNW / 50mm
For consistency, Martha uses Hope's most powerful Tech V4 brakes across all her bikes, adjusting the rotor size for each discipline. For her slalom/speed and style setup she is using 180mm rotors.