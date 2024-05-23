Bike Check: Martha Gill's Custom Marin Rift Zone - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone

Sitting 2nd in the overall Crankworx Queen standings after the first event in Rotorua, Martha Gill is having a great start to the 2024 World Tour. For Crankworx Cairns, Martha Gill has a fully custom-painted Marin Rift Zone ready to take on a busy schedule of events.

The Rift Zone is not her usual size medium as she has sized down for a more playful bike as she looks to take on rhythm sections and send tricks. Check out more details on Martha's custom Marin below.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
Bike Details:
Frame: Marin Rift Zone, size small
Fork: Marzocchi Z1 / 120 psi / 4 Tokens / rebound fully closed
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air / 230psi / 1 and a bit tokens / 2 clicks of rebound
Wheels: WTB CZR Carbon Wheels 27.5"
Tyres: WTB Trail Boss 2.4 Front and Rear / Fast and Light Compound / 34psi front and 37psi rear
Brakes: Hope Tech V4 / 180mm rotors
Drivetrain: Advent Super Short 9spd / Hope Evo 165mm Cranks
Bars: PNW / 750mm wide
Stem: PNW / 50mm

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
Martha's fully custom paint job was designed by herself and applied by Image Custom Designs in the UK.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
For dual slalom, Martha runs her cranks at 165mm to get more power down out of the gate. She will also run this setup for speed and style; her downhill bike uses the same crank but at a 155mm length.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
One of the only changes made to the bike before speed and style is raising the saddle height to help with no handers.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
Apparently, the trick to getting this effect with the paint is plastic bags.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
For drivetrain duties, Martha has opted to run the kid's Super Short option from Microshift as this offers a useful range of gears for this style of riding. The same drivetrain is used on her downhill bike.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
For consistency, Martha uses Hope's most powerful Tech V4 brakes across all her bikes, adjusting the rotor size for each discipline. For her slalom/speed and style setup she is using 180mm rotors.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
It may say Z2 but Martha is running the Z1 fork from Marzocchi on her slalom bike.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
With the course only having a few flat corners, Martha has opted for some very high tire pressures. In practice, she ran 34 psi up front and 37 out back but was tempted to go as high as 40 in the rear tire.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
To accommodate running a smaller size frame than normal, Martha has gone from a 35/40mm stem to 50mm.

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
Part of the custom design includes music notes from Pirates of the Caribbean

Martha Gill s Custom Marin Rift Zone
Martha Gill forms part of the Gowaan Collective team alongside Jayden Fleming for 2024.


