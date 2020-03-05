Bike Check: Martha Gill's Marin Hawk Hill 27.5 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 5, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

Marin Hawk Hill
BIKE CHECK
Martha Gill's
Marin Hawk Hill
Photography by Trevor Lyden


EWS rider Martha Gill is changing things up a bit this year by not competing in the full EWS season but adding all 3 Crankworx stops to her calendar. Martha will be riding in Dual, Pumptrack, Air DH and (maybe) Speed & Style. This is her Marin Hawk Hill that's been set up for dual slalom and Speed & Style.
Rider Name Martha Gill // Marin Bikes
Age: 23
Hometown: Bolton, England
Instagram: @marthagmarthag

Marin Hawk Hill
Plenty of purple and blue anodized components on Martha's bike courtesy of Hope.

Marin Hawk Hill
Marin Hawk Hill Details

Frame: Marin Hawk Hill, size Medium
Shock: Fox Float
Fork: Marzocchi Z2
Wheels: Hope Pro 4 hubs laced to WTB rims
Drivetrain: Microshift/Hope Evo Cranks
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4
Bar/Stem: Deity


Marin Hawk Hill
No dropper needed for dual or speed & style.


Marin Hawk Hill
Martha's hometown is just a short drive from the Hope headquarters.


Marin Hawk Hill
The Marzocchi Z2 fork keeps things supple up front.


Marin Hawk Hill
Marin Hawk Hill
Hope and Crankbrothers combo for cranks and pedals.


Marin Hawk Hill
Hope Tech E4 brakes deliver plenty of stopping power, anodized purple of course..


Marin Hawk Hill
Full Deity cockpit


Marin Hawk Hill
One of Martha's new sponsors for 2020 is Microshift. Martha was tight-lipped on the details of the drivetrain, but there will be more info coming soon.


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 A lot of yesterday and today on that bike. The colorful retro ano really makes the 90’s mtbef me happy. And supple Zoke to boot. Coolest looking Marin I’ve ever seen. Nice bike!
  • 1 0
 mtbef = mtber
  • 1 0
 Such a sick bike for a very skilled rider. Excited to hear about this microshift drivetrain
  • 1 0
 Love the color scheme and components.
  • 1 0
 So a microshift review to read tomorrow during my morning movement....
  • 1 0
 Gowaan girl... tup
  • 1 0
 why the shit Z2!

