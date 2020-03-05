Bike Check: Martha Gill's Marin Hawk Hill 27.5 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

EWS rider Martha Gill is changing things up a bit this year by not competing in the full EWS season but adding all 3 Crankworx stops to her calendar. Martha will be riding in Dual, Pumptrack, Air DH and (maybe) Speed & Style. This is her Marin Hawk Hill that's been set up for dual slalom and Speed & Style.

Rider Name Martha Gill // Marin Bikes

Age: 23

Hometown: Bolton, England

Instagram: @marthagmarthag

Martha Gill //23Bolton, England

Plenty of purple and blue anodized components on Martha's bike courtesy of Hope.

Marin Hawk Hill Details



Frame: Marin Hawk Hill, size Medium

Shock: Fox Float

Fork: Marzocchi Z2

Wheels: Hope Pro 4 hubs laced to WTB rims

Drivetrain: Microshift/Hope Evo Cranks

Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4

Bar/Stem: Deity



No dropper needed for dual or speed & style.

Martha's hometown is just a short drive from the Hope headquarters.

The Marzocchi Z2 fork keeps things supple up front.

Hope and Crankbrothers combo for cranks and pedals.

Hope Tech E4 brakes deliver plenty of stopping power, anodized purple of course..

Full Deity cockpit

One of Martha's new sponsors for 2020 is Microshift. Martha was tight-lipped on the details of the drivetrain, but there will be more info coming soon.