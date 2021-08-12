Bike Check: Martin Maes' DH-Configured GT Force - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Martin Maes has had one hell of a season so far. He became a father right at the start of the EWS season and returned to racing for EWS round three, where he was sitting in third until a crash in the final stage took him out of round four due to concussion symptoms. Now, he's back to racing on a new bike for the Maribor World Cup, where he's sitting 37th in the UCI Elite DH rankings, thanks to a 9th place result at the first Maribor World Cup last year and two 13th place finishes at the back-to-back Lousa events.



Martin's new bike is a Force that's tweaked to a downhill setup, which suits him, his coach Steve Spencer said, because he prefers a bit shorter travel than most on both his downhill and enduro bikes. While the Force comes stock with a 170mm fork for enduro mode, Martin prefers to run it at 160mm to keep the bike nimble. "He can choose very good lines," Spencer said. Similarly, instead of a 200mm fork, he's running 190mm up front to prioritize maneuverability over a monster truck feel.



Martin Maes // GT Factory Racing

Age: 24

Hometown: Liege, Belgium

Height: 183cm / 6'0" (estimated by mechanic Mark Maurissen)

Weight: 72kg / 159lbs

Instagram: @martin_maes5

Details

Frame: GT Force (large)

Shock: Fox DHX2, 160mm, 425lb spring and "average" settings

Fork: Fox 40, 190mm, 73psi, rebound "very average" and LSR 10 / HSR 6

Wheels: 29" Stan's Flow F & R

Tires: 29" Michelin DH22 F & R

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint, 200mm rotors F & R

Cockpit: OneUp bars at 780mm width, 20mm rise, RaceFace Atlas direct mount 50mm stem

Size: L

More info: GT Bicycles

We’re always trying new stuff just seeing what the capabilities are of certain bikes. Martin and the crew have been trying a couple different things out and we’ve been making a lot of learnings with the current setup and are looking to apply things down the road. It’s kind of just testing options and what works because every track is different and some bikes, you need a little more, a little less, a little more maneuverability, so we’re just finding out what the limitations are of the bike. They’ve been having a good time on it. — GT Coach Steve Spencer

Martin likes to keep his setup relatively consistent and runs the same brakes whether he's racing enduro or downhill, but he did switch to 200mm rotors front and rear for this race rather than his usual 180mm.

It's powered by a Saint 7-speed setup, with the recent addition of an idler wheel of course.

GT's chainstay adjustment lengthens or shortens the rear end by +/- 10mm. Martin has opted for the longer setting, putting the chainstays at 445mm.

By running shorter travel front and rear than most riders on the World Cup track, Martin can play to his strengths with an ultra-maneuverable bike.

A RaceFace stem and seatpost round out the build along with a Fabric saddle.