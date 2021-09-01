Video: A Deep Dive on Martin Maes' GT Force

Sep 1, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Martin Maes is always a podium contender in the Enduro World Series with multiple wins and has even won a World Cup Downhill race, but sometimes his bike setups have a few quirks that most people wouldn't consider normal. He's been known to run shorter travel forks, cut-down mud tires on the rear wheel in any conditions, and smaller brake rotors. It would seem that his stature and precision riding can attribute to an original choice of components.

Martin Maes // GT Factory Racing
Age: 24
Hometown: Liege, Belgium
Height: 183 cm / 6'0"
Weight: 70 kg / 155 lbs
Instagram: @martin_maes5

The Belgian enduro wizard has been running Fox suspension and Shimano brakes on his GT bikes for almost a decade, however, he doesn't always jump for the latest and greatest.

Martin has also dabbled with mixed wheel configurations, like this previous generation Force, but is currently running dual 29" wheels, the way the bike was intended to be set up.

Martin Maes GT

Martin Maes GT
Details

Frame: GT Force Carbon (large), 435 mm chainstay setting
Shock: Fox Float X2, 160 mm travel
Fork: Fox Float 36, 160 mm travel
Wheels: Stan's No Tubes EX3 w/ Neo hubs
Tires: Michelin DH22 29" F / Michelin Wild Enduro 29" Front R
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR, 34T chainring, 45-10T cassette
Brakes: Shimano Ice Tech, 180 mm rotors F & R
Cockpit: OneUp Components carbon 35 mm rise bar, and 50 mm length stem.
More info: gtbicycles.com


Martin Maes GT
Martin likes a reactive suspension feel that sits deeper in the sag and uses the full range of travel more frequently. This would mean less compression and rebound damping with a softer, more progressive air spring to give support at the end of the travel, but also more grip on tiny trail bed ripples and roots.

Martin Maes GT
One of those quirks I mentioned is the fact that Martin not only chooses the more forgiving Fox 36 chassis, but also prefers a 160 mm spring length, despite the bike's geometry being designed around a 170 mm fork.

Martin Maes GT
First thing's first - The front wheel is the first thing to contact trail objects. Martin is particular to the front end height and handling.

Martin Maes GT
Martin Maes GT
Martin Maes GT
Martin Maes GT
With a BMX background, Martin likes a higher rise 35 mm bar and short stem, but a 50 mm length leads to more weight on the front wheel and therefore more grip for his body positioning.

Martin Maes GT
The idler has 16 teeth and Maes choose a 34 tooth for La Thuile, but that can vary depending on the race venue. The lack of a lower chain guide roller reduces drag.

Martin Maes GT
Quirky or tactical? A 10-45 tooth cassette pairs with a shorter cage derailleur, mitigating damage.

Martin Maes GT
Martin still prefers the actuation of the Saint levers over the new generation of XTR. He positions the levers at a fairly steep angle around 45 degrees.

Martin Maes GT
180 mm rotors provide enough stopping power when you barely use your brakes. The shorter 435 mm chainstay setting allows the rear wheel to whip around corners.

Martin Maes GT

Martin Maes GT
Michelin rubber is new for the team this year - a DH 22 up front and Wild Enduro Front tread out back.

Martin Maes GT
Martin Maes GT
Although Maes has tested carbon rims, he opts for the softer feel and flex aluminum rims deliver, like the Stan's NoTubes Flow EX3.


19 Comments

  • 18 1
 What? How does Martin compete at the highest level with that bike? He is doing everything wrong, it's not the stiffest, longest, slackest and most travelest bike. Preposterous. Heresy. Burn the witch.
  • 5 0
 Jack Moir says "Hold my size Large"
  • 5 0
 Finally a fast pro rider that runs their levers steep! I can now justify my inability to ride flatter levers as "doing what Martin Maes does" instead of "stuck in my ways and unable to adapt". Now if only I could get rid of the arm pump that way too...
  • 6 1
 Sick.. now all it needs is a motor Jk dont beat me up
  • 6 1
 With a 34 chainring and a 10-45 cassette he doesn't need a motor I guess.
  • 5 5
 @ybsurf: he needs his roids.
  • 1 0
 Is the only reason these racers run an x2 because they can get them rebuilt/replaced on the fly? I have maybe 500 miles on my 2020 x2 (bought in late 2020, when they went on sale as new models came out) and it’s already blown and needs a rebuild. It’s insane how little longevity I got out of that shock.

It was awesome until it wasn’t and I fear having to put $200 into it every damn 7-8 months.
  • 1 0
 Offers a lot of configurability as well. I love my X2 and how much I can tinker with it's compression and rebound in the highs and lows. That's probably why a lot of enduro riders rock them for that so they can switch them up based on conditions.

Also, isn't finding service kits for the X2 right now a bitch. Frown
  • 1 0
 "Although Maes has tested carbon rims, he opts for the softer feel and flex aluminum rims deliver, like the Stan's NoTubes Flow EX3."

Holy shit, finally a real reason to choose alloy, not the old crap about being able to fix them easier. Because the same impact that breaks a good carbon rim has already broken an alloy rim beyond "repair". Doesn't matter if you can't bend carbon back because it doesn't bend to begin with.

But choosing it for feel, now that makes sense. Although, that only says something about Stan's carbon vs Stan's alloy. Would be interesting to get Martin's opinion of some other carbon rims that claim to bring the softer alloy feel while keeping the carbon strength.
  • 3 0
 180 rotors front and rear. Kind of make my 203/180 overkill on my bike
  • 4 0
 Maes is 155 lbs though. Just because he uses 180mm rotors doesn't mean someone larger (especially if they're newer and drag their brakes) won't benefit from larger rotors.
  • 5 0
 Nah, we're mere mortals. Maes only really needs them after crossing the finish line.
  • 1 0
 Surprised that I don't see this pedigree'd bike out on the trails more often. I want to get one but would love to hear a non-sponsored opinion on them from a rider directly.
  • 2 0
 Hmmmm... Interesting.... A Michelin Enduro front on the rear. That's my new winter combo this year.
  • 1 0
 What is the reasoning of some companies to not produce carbon chainstays? Is that simply due to cost because it's more complicated (pivots, forces,...)?
  • 1 0
 Yes cheaper to produce. More durable to chain slap and impacts. Cheaper to replace. Minimal gains in weight and stiffness for a part that is only a fraction of the overall structure of the bike.
  • 1 2
 Coming from hardtails it's weird to hear 435 called "short." Also GT needs a new logo I think; the frame is nice and the paint is nice but the GT logo looks cheap.
  • 1 0
 What's the total bike weight?
  • 1 0
 the tread on those tires ohh my

