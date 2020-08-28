Bike Check: Martin Maes' GT Force Mullet Race Bike - EWS Zermatt

GT's Martin Maes has had a wild couple of years, from winning EWS and DH World Cup races on back-to-back weekends to a second-place at the DH World Championships in 2018. That was followed by a remarkable three-win start to 2019... That was scuppered by a 90-day suspension after failed drugs tests in Rotorua and Tasmania, something that Maes said was the result of required medical treatment
at the New Zealand race that included ''a very high dose of antibiotics combined with probenecid, which was going to help me fight infection.
''
After so many highs and lows, I'm betting that the Belgian powerhouse can't wait for the 2020 race season to kick off this coming weekend. Especially given that Maes took the win in Zermatt last time he was here by 12 seconds over the defending series champ, Mr. Hill.
Martin is running Schwalbe's Magic Mary up front and the new Big Betty for a rear tire. Like many racers, he's also using a tire insert in the rear only. Front tire pressure on this day was 23psi and just over 25psi in the rear. Soft compound all around.
Maes uses Shimano's lightweight XTR cranks and their four-piston Saint brakes.
