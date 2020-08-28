Bike Check: Martin Maes' GT Force Mullet Race Bike - EWS Zermatt



GT's Martin Maes has had a wild couple of years, from winning EWS and DH World Cup races on back-to-back weekends to a second-place at the DH World Championships in 2018. That was followed by a remarkable three-win start to 2019... That was scuppered by a 90-day suspension after failed drugs tests in Rotorua and Tasmania, something that Maes said was the result of required medical treatment at the New Zealand race that included ''''After so many highs and lows, I'm betting that the Belgian powerhouse can't wait for the 2020 race season to kick off this coming weekend. Especially given that Maes took the win in Zermatt last time he was here by 12 seconds over the defending series champ, Mr. Hill. Rider Name: Martin Maes

Team: GT

Height: 6ft / 183cm

Instagram: @martin_maes5

With 150mm of rear-wheel-travel and his Fox 38 at 150mm as well, Maes is running a bit less suspension in Zermatt than some others racers. His GT Force is also sporting a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear wheel.

At 6ft tall, Maes is on a large-sized Force.

Frame: GT Force

Fork: Fox 38, 150mm

Shock: Fox Float X2

Wheels: Stan's Flow Mk3

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary / Big Betty

Inserts: CushCore (rear only)

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Dropper post: Fox Transfer



Martin is running Schwalbe's Magic Mary up front and the new Big Betty for a rear tire. Like many racers, he's also using a tire insert in the rear only. Front tire pressure on this day was 23psi and just over 25psi in the rear. Soft compound all around.

The GT team uses Fox suspension, and Martin's Float X2 is set to 172psi for the Zermatt event. On the other end, the 38 was inflated to 90psi.

Maes uses Shimano's lightweight XTR cranks and their four-piston Saint brakes.