Bike Check: Martin Maes' GT Force Mullet Race Bike - EWS Zermatt

Aug 28, 2020
by Mike Levy  

BIKE CHECK
Martin Maes'
GT FORCE
Photos: Matthew Delorme



GT's Martin Maes has had a wild couple of years, from winning EWS and DH World Cup races on back-to-back weekends to a second-place at the DH World Championships in 2018. That was followed by a remarkable three-win start to 2019... That was scuppered by a 90-day suspension after failed drugs tests in Rotorua and Tasmania, something that Maes said was the result of required medical treatment at the New Zealand race that included ''a very high dose of antibiotics combined with probenecid, which was going to help me fight infection.''

After so many highs and lows, I'm betting that the Belgian powerhouse can't wait for the 2020 race season to kick off this coming weekend. Especially given that Maes took the win in Zermatt last time he was here by 12 seconds over the defending series champ, Mr. Hill.

Rider Name: Martin Maes
Team: GT
Height: 6ft / 183cm
Instagram: @martin_maes5

With 150mm of rear-wheel-travel and his Fox 38 at 150mm as well, Maes is running a bit less suspension in Zermatt than some others racers. His GT Force is also sporting a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear wheel.

At 6ft tall, Maes is on a large-sized Force.

Details
Frame: GT Force
Fork: Fox 38, 150mm
Shock: Fox Float X2
Wheels: Stan's Flow Mk3
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary / Big Betty
Inserts: CushCore (rear only)
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Dropper post: Fox Transfer

Martin is running Schwalbe's Magic Mary up front and the new Big Betty for a rear tire. Like many racers, he's also using a tire insert in the rear only. Front tire pressure on this day was 23psi and just over 25psi in the rear. Soft compound all around.


The GT team uses Fox suspension, and Martin's Float X2 is set to 172psi for the Zermatt event. On the other end, the 38 was inflated to 90psi.



Maes uses Shimano's lightweight XTR cranks and their four-piston Saint brakes.


15 Comments

  • 5 3
 It's pretty shizzy that you cant write an article about Martin without mentioning the failed test. And I say that because it seems like Jared and Richie's feet have hardly been held to the fire when they strait up acknowledge that they cheated, and Martin's was related to a medical event. But hes still grouped in with the cheaters. Now, trust me, i know that the substance was banned and that the team and doctors did not properly apply for the exemptions. And, i know plenty of people are going to argue this as proof of cheating. For me the proof is in the fact that almost to the man/woman, Martin's competitors have said hes not a cheater. Hes just a down to earth super nice guy with godlike bike riding abilities. And his career is tarnished over some BS.
  • 1 0
 I should also say, I'm a realist and I know people aren't always what they seem. So, if he did legitimately cheat then yes, he deserves all of it and that's something hes gotta live with for the rest of his life.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone properly tried a mullet? I get what Troy Brosnan was saying that it feels off balanced and a bit weird to have the higher front, also harder to weight the front for traction with being lower down at the back.
I guess if your only ever pointing downhill at quite a steep decline it could make sense, but for enduro you’d think a well designed 29er is better. Maybe GT haven’t got that yet.
  • 2 0
 Well if Levy is going to bring it up so am I...

coachsci.sdsu.edu/csa/vol56/rushall5.htm
  • 1 0
 Tough to know which side of the fence you're on without any context in your post.
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: sorry i didn’t make it clear enough . Try this one

youtu.be/NuDIweu5nog
  • 2 0
 @jimoxbox: You want to suggest Maes is a cheat but don’t want to put it in print? Lame.
  • 1 0
 180mm rotors?
  • 2 0
 150mm fork!!! Is Martin going downcountry??
  • 1 0
 No point being bigger if he don't use them Wink
  • 1 0
 ...and the old X2...he wont have a chance ^^
  • 1 0
 Such an un-flashy build!
  • 1 0
 How could he possibly ride with eight year old brakes and six year old bar/stem?!?! Haha, I like blingy bikes but I sure do love when a guy goes about and absolutely trips on what would be a not so traditional build kit. Especially when he has access to the newest and hottest things. Trusts what he knows works!
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: not a great endorsement for more recent products from his sponsors though!
  • 1 0
 @Molesdigmyjumps: very true! Would be interesting to know how much heat the sponsors put on him to upgrade.

