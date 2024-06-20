Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Martin Maes' Orbea Rallon

Jun 20, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

Martin Maes'
Orbea Rallon
Photography and words by Nick Bentley


Martin Maes is a name synonymous with enduro, and his bike epitomizes what people expect from the discipline. The Orbea Rallon is a big-hitting bike with 167mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork, and is the kind of bike that has defined the enduro segment for many brands. Recently, Martin's bike has undergone some changes due to his return to downhill racing, leading to a higher cockpit and a few other tweaks. Despite these changes, all the usual enduro features are still present. Quick links are stashed on the bike, and tools are fitted for race time, along with a tube and a CO2 cartridge. Additionally, Martin carries a small battery-powered compressor for flats, which normally fits at the bottom of the seat tube behind his water bottle.

Martin is pretty relaxed about bike setup. He can ride most things, and his setup reflects that. It’s a very neutral configuration, allowing Martin to have big days in the saddle while still having the energy to charge on the descents.

2024 Orbea Enduro Team Team Camp Finale Ligure Italia
Martin Maes // Orbea Fox Enduro Team
Age: 27
Hometown: Liège, Belgium
Height: 6ft 0.5in / 182cm
Weight: 158.7lb / 72Kg
Instagram: @martin_maes5

Orbea Rallon
Frame: Orbea Rallon
Shock: Fox DHX2
Fork: Fox 38 Factory
Dropper Post: Fox Factory Transfer
Wheels: DT Swiss Rims, 350 DT Swiss hubs
Tires: Maxxis DHRII, Maxxis Short-Spike
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Stem: OC Mountain Control
Handlebar: OC Mountain Control Carbon
Size: Medium

Martin's Rallon is running the mullet linkage setup to allow Martin to run a 27.5" rear wheel. This keeps all the geometry right where it needs to be despite the wheel change.

photo

It's a tight squeeze for the full water bottle on Martin's bike, with the shock piggyback just rubbing against his Red Bull water bottle. Under the bottle is a storage compartment where he keeps his tools, tube, and CO2 inflator. This is also a good angle to see the Fox Factory Transfer dropper post, which I believe is a 210mm drop, but the team did not say.

Martin is running a coil shock on his Rallon, interestingly without a climb switch. The coil he is using is 475 lb, which the team at Fox has tested on their dyno to ensure it is running true to 475 lb.

Martin's compression settings on his shock are high-speed compression set to 3 clicks and low-speed compression set to 10 clicks. On the rebound side, he has the high-speed rebound set to 3 clicks and the low-speed rebound set to 10 clicks. The team did not specify where the clicks start, but I am assuming these are counted from all the way to the negative on each adjuster.

On the front of Martin's bike is a Fox Factory 38 in the new anniversary gold color for their 50th anniversary. Martin's 38s are set to 170mm of travel and have 95.5 psi in the fork with one token in the air chamber.

When it comes to compression, Martin has the low-speed compression set at 12 clicks and the high-speed compression at 3 clicks. The high-speed rebound is set at 2 clicks, and the low-speed rebound is at 8 clicks. This isn’t something he messes with too much, maybe a click here or there, but once he gets a setup, he sticks to it.

Martin's wheels are from DT Swiss, but they lack markings, and the team didn't elaborate on that. What I can tell you is that he is running DT Swiss 350 hubs on the front and back, and he has set up the bike in a mullet configuration.

He uses a 27.5 by 2.4" downhill casing Maxxis DHRII on the back with 26 psi and no insert. As for the front tire, it’s unmarked, and no one would say what it is, but it’s safe to assume that this is the new Maxxis pattern that we have been seeing on a lot of DH bikes lately. It’s a 29" wheel that looks a touch wider than the 2.4" on the rear, running 21.75 psi with no insert and a DH casing.

Martin is using Galfer's Shark rotors for his Shimano XTR brakes, and his setup is quite interesting. He has a unique but logical rotor configuration: a 180mm rotor on the front and a 203mm rotor on the rear, both from Galfer.

When I have spoken to teams about this in the past, they have mentioned that the front rotor benefits from more cooling due to the air hitting it directly, unlike the rear rotor, which is partially obstructed by the rider's leg and the frame. Consequently, a smaller front rotor can be used if the power of a larger one is not necessary. Although the Orbea team didn’t specify why Martin uses this configuration, I believe this is the reasoning behind it.

Martine runs his brake leavers at a pretty normal angle and his bar roll is relatively neutral.
More Shimano XTR here and the bigger 203mm Galfer rotor.

An almost straight saddle

Martin is full enduro with a set of hand guards keeping his hands safe from the trees and rocks.

When it comes to handle bars there is a carbon set from Orbea's in house brand OC. They are the OC Mountain Control MC10 Carbon, Rise 35 and they are cut down to 770mm to the end of the grips.

There is a big stack on Martin's bike due to his recent return to downhill racing. This left Martin feeling like the handlebars on his enduro bike were a bit low, so he has raised the stack height by 35mm to make him feel more comfortable on both bikes.

Martin uses Renthal's push-on flanged grips. These protect Martin's hands from rubbing on the handguards fitted to his bike, and there is a wire locking them on using the groove Renthal provides in the middle of the grip.

Martin's drivetrain is handled by Shimano's XTR groupset, complemented by a set of 170mm Raceface Next R cranks. He opts for these shorter cranks because he runs an Ochain. While Ochains have been a fixture in downhill for some time, they are gaining popularity in the enduro scene. Martin prefers his Ochain with 6 degrees of float, a setup he began using just this year. Despite being a recent addition, he's already experiencing the benefits it provides during races.

3 Comments
  • 1 1
 i know we go on and on about kinked top tubes but if you look at the top tube as including the brace to the seat tube (rather than the kinked part) and then you look at the kinked bit as being a brace going to the top of the seat tube, i think it makes it look better
  • 1 0
 Loving these in depth checks. Smaller rotor on the front and only 1 token stand out to me on this setup.
  • 1 0
 Another pro sizing down because bikes have become too long.







