Bike Check: Mary Moncorge's Trans Vesubienne BMC Agonist

Sunday was not a good day for Mary Moncorge. A teacher and former enduro and e-MTB racer, she set the Trans V
as her bike challenge for 2020. The weekend started on a high note with victory in the prologue on Saturday. Sunday morning started well, but as she went into the first climb something felt wrong, her legs were weak and she just couldn't hold the pace she knew she could in training. After she passed the second time check and began to head into the long, brutal climb to Col de Porte she started to run a fever and was forced to abandon before she reached the village of Loda on the lower slopes of the mountain (she saw a doctor Monday morning and is currently waiting for her COVID test results)
Details
Height 5'7" / 172cm
Weight 147 lb / 67kg
Hometown Sospel
Frame Size Large
Wheel Size 29
Suspension DT Swiss F232 and Fox Float DPS
Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XT
Cockpit Shimano Pro Koryak/Tharsis
Tyre pressures 1.5 + 1.7 bar / 22 + 25psi
Shock
Travel 110mm
Pressure 103psi
Tokens 0.95 token
Lockout Remote
Rebound 5 clicks from open
Fork
Travel 120mm
Pressure 58psi
Compression 10 clicks
Rebound 22 clicks from open
Tokens 0
DT Swiss' updated carbon XRC 1200s are her choice of wheels - these are their XC race package, with a 30mm inner width and the ultra-fancy ceramic-bearinged hubs. They are shod with Schwalbe's Magic Mary and Rock Razor tyres, both in 2.35 in Snakeskin casing. This is an old tyre that is no longer in production - Schwalbe now only make these tyres in their heavier Super Trail casing, but for a race like this she found herself wanting more tread than an XC tyre could offer. At the rear Mary runs an Effetto Mariposa Tyre Defender rim strip for extra security.
Mary runs XT two-piston brakes, but boosts the rear rotor up to 180mm as they handle heat build up better and provide slightly more precise control than the 160mm rotors most brands spec on their bikes - her Agonist is designed to run a 140mm rear rotor so she had to source a 40mm adapter (most DH adapters are 43mm). Her drivetrain is an almost entirely XT affair, with a 10-51t cassette and a 28t ring. Because of her short legs, she went for 165mm cranks with the optional narrower Q-factor that she feels help her put the power down more effectively. The two exceptions to XT are the cassette as XTR is a significant weight saving over XT and the pedals because Shimano sent her XTR instead of XT and the only thing to do in that situation is say "thank you."
The cockpit is a Shimano Tharsis carbon bar in 20mm rise, cut to 760mm and paired to a 40mm Koryak stem. On the left-hand side of the bar is her dropper remote and above a dual DT Swiss 3 position remote for both the fork and shock. A set of Ergons GD1 grips in slim with factory rubber finish off her cockpit as she finds them to be good in the wet without gloves.
Finally all the storage - with tools and tube on the toptube, a pump on the bottle cage and Effetto Mariposa tyre plugs mounted in the crank.
