Bike Check: Mary Moncorge's Trans Vesubienne BMC Agonist

Details

Height 5'7" / 172cm

Weight 147 lb / 67kg

Hometown Sospel

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29

Suspension DT Swiss F232 and Fox Float DPS

Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XT

Cockpit Shimano Pro Koryak/Tharsis

Tyre pressures 1.5 + 1.7 bar / 22 + 25psi



Describing herself as having a long torso and tiny legs, Mary went for the large frame to give her a reach of 450mm. Finding a bike to fit is something she struggles with - she doesn't buy into the idea that women need shorter reaches than men and would go longer than this if she could get a frame with a seat tube short enough for her.



Shock

Travel 110mm

Pressure 103psi

Tokens 0.95 token

Lockout Remote

Rebound 5 clicks from open





Fork

Travel 120mm

Pressure 58psi

Compression 10 clicks

Rebound 22 clicks from open

Tokens 0





While from the outside the DT Swiss F232 may not look as wild as the Fox Stepcast forks, when you look closely at the details it becomes apparent that they are at least as ruthless in pursuit of saving grams. Mary has been going back and forth between this and the burlier F535, but chose the F232 for this race to save weight, although she admits that she is on the limit of this fork in this style of racing as it is a harder ride than the F535 and she has to muscle it to stay on top of it. She recommends that heavier or more aggressive riders would probably need to go up to something a bit more robust.

DT Swiss' updated carbon XRC 1200s are her choice of wheels - these are their XC race package, with a 30mm inner width and the ultra-fancy ceramic-bearinged hubs. They are shod with Schwalbe's Magic Mary and Rock Razor tyres, both in 2.35 in Snakeskin casing. This is an old tyre that is no longer in production - Schwalbe now only make these tyres in their heavier Super Trail casing, but for a race like this she found herself wanting more tread than an XC tyre could offer. At the rear Mary runs an Effetto Mariposa Tyre Defender rim strip for extra security.

As a Shimano athlete, Mary initially built this bike with their Koryak Dropper post in 120mm, but the stack height on the post was too high for her to run it at full extension, so she switched it out for a One Up v2 - the ultra-low stack height on this post means she can get 140mm of drop in there and help keep her Shimano Pro saddle out of the way when things get ugly.

Mary runs XT two-piston brakes, but boosts the rear rotor up to 180mm as they handle heat build up better and provide slightly more precise control than the 160mm rotors most brands spec on their bikes - her Agonist is designed to run a 140mm rear rotor so she had to source a 40mm adapter (most DH adapters are 43mm). Her drivetrain is an almost entirely XT affair, with a 10-51t cassette and a 28t ring. Because of her short legs, she went for 165mm cranks with the optional narrower Q-factor that she feels help her put the power down more effectively. The two exceptions to XT are the cassette as XTR is a significant weight saving over XT and the pedals because Shimano sent her XTR instead of XT and the only thing to do in that situation is say "thank you."

The cockpit is a Shimano Tharsis carbon bar in 20mm rise, cut to 760mm and paired to a 40mm Koryak stem. On the left-hand side of the bar is her dropper remote and above a dual DT Swiss 3 position remote for both the fork and shock. A set of Ergons GD1 grips in slim with factory rubber finish off her cockpit as she finds them to be good in the wet without gloves.

Finally all the storage - with tools and tube on the toptube, a pump on the bottle cage and Effetto Mariposa tyre plugs mounted in the crank.