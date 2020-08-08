Bike Check: JP Bruni's Specialized Demo - DH Masters World Champion

Details

Height 5'11" / 180cm

Weight 165 lb / 75kg

Hometown Cagnes, France

Model Specialized Demo

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29/27.5" mullet

Suspension Ohlins

Drivetrain & Brakes Magura MT7 w/factory levers

Cockpit Joystick

Wheels & Rubber DT Swiss & Specialized/Maxxis



Whether this detail has been picked up on one of Loic's race bikes is unclear, but this eccentric bottom bracket system from Wheels is an interesting touch. The system was originally designed for singlespeed bikes, to allow you to tension the chain using the bottom bracket rather than an exposed tensioner at the rear axle, but Specialized have clearly seen more utility in the system. With the race bike sporting long chainstays already, there is no need to adjust chainstay length to switch the bike between 27.5 and 29, so the only parameter you need to adjust is the BB height to compensate for the axle height. Using the BB-based system means they can raise and lower the BB independently of the rest of the geometry, although there is bound to be some effect on the kinematic. While the system is fitted with an eye on BB height, there is nothing to stop you using it lengthen or shorten the chainstays on the horizontal axis (although there would probably be some trade-off in BB height) as it is easy to forget that chainstay lengths are measured from the center of the BB.

The two other factory touches: while the calipers for his MT7s are standard, at the lever he uses the custom blades designed for Loic. Secondly there is another Jack detail on the wheels - counterweights to balance out the valves so the weight distribution for the wheels is perfect and they can spin more freely.

JP hasn't wasted time experimenting with different wheelsizes - the bike arrived with 29/27.5 with DT's legendary EX471 rims and he's happy as it is, stopped by 200mm discs at either end.

The rest of the build is high-end workhorse kit: DT's rock solid 240 hubs, Shimano's DX pedals, ODI Ruffian grips and SRAMs 7 speed X01 DH transmissions.

There is more than one rainbow jersey in the Bruni household from 2019. While Loic may have won the big show, his father, JP, took home the 55-59 gold at the Masters' competition.While the elite competition has been rescheduled because of Covid, the Masters competition has been outright cancelled and he is waiting to find out if he keeps the jersey for a second year. A doubly disappointing situtation for him, when you realise that the race was set to be held in Pra Loup, just a couple of hours drive from his home in Cagnes-sur-Mer.In fact, JP holds more DH titles than his son with 9 Masters Worlds titles and 12 national masters titles. Back around the turn of the millennium he won the Transvesubienne three times, he has competed in the Megavalanche 22 times and with his friend he took silver medals in the French tandem championships three times. Away from the tape he is also one of the driving forces behind US Cagnes - a club that is lies at the heart of the astounding success DH racers from the region have achieved, encouraging young riders and supported those that are keen to race and progressp.When it comes to setup he is not fussy, and doesn't know what pressures or springs he is running. That said, Loic's bikes are renowned in mechanics' circles for being the best set-up bikes on the circuit, with Jack achieving an unmatched level of precision when it comes to the details, and there are more than a few elite racers who would simply say "thank you" and not worry about the finer details if they had the chance to get their hands on one of them.