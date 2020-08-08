Bike Check: JP Bruni's Specialized Demo - DH Masters World Champion

There is more than one rainbow jersey in the Bruni household from 2019. While Loic may have won the big show, his father, JP, took home the 55-59 gold at the Masters' competition.
While the elite competition has been rescheduled because of Covid, the Masters competition has been outright cancelled and he is waiting to find out if he keeps the jersey for a second year. A doubly disappointing situtation for him, when you realise that the race was set to be held in Pra Loup, just a couple of hours drive from his home in Cagnes-sur-Mer.
In fact, JP holds more DH titles than his son with 9 Masters Worlds titles and 12 national masters titles. Back around the turn of the millennium he won the Transvesubienne three times, he has competed in the Megavalanche 22 times and with his friend he took silver medals in the French tandem championships three times. Away from the tape he is also one of the driving forces behind US Cagnes - a club that is lies at the heart of the astounding success DH racers from the region have achieved, encouraging young riders and supported those that are keen to race and progressp.
Height 5'11" / 180cm
Weight 165 lb / 75kg
Hometown Cagnes, France
Model Specialized Demo
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 29/27.5" mullet
Suspension Ohlins
Drivetrain & Brakes Magura MT7 w/factory levers
Cockpit Joystick
Wheels & Rubber DT Swiss & Specialized/Maxxis
When it comes to setup he is not fussy, and doesn't know what pressures or springs he is running. That said, Loic's bikes are renowned in mechanics' circles for being the best set-up bikes on the circuit, with Jack achieving an unmatched level of precision when it comes to the details, and there are more than a few elite racers who would simply say "thank you" and not worry about the finer details if they had the chance to get their hands on one of them.
The two other factory touches: while the calipers for his MT7s are standard, at the lever he uses the custom blades designed for Loic. Secondly there is another Jack detail on the wheels - counterweights to balance out the valves so the weight distribution for the wheels is perfect and they can spin more freely.
JP hasn't wasted time experimenting with different wheelsizes - the bike arrived with 29/27.5 with DT's legendary EX471 rims and he's happy as it is, stopped by 200mm discs at either end.
The rest of the build is high-end workhorse kit: DT's rock solid 240 hubs, Shimano's DX pedals, ODI Ruffian grips and SRAMs 7 speed X01 DH transmissions.
