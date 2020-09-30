Bike Check: Mathias Flueckiger's Thomus Lightrider WC - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Sep 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Mathias Flueckiger's
Thomus Lightrider WC
Photography by Ross Bell

2019 was a breakthrough year for Mathias Flueckiger. After picking up his first win in Mont Sainte Anne in 2018, he took that momentum forward and won the first round in Albstadt then only finished outside the top 3 once all season. He'll have been champing at the bit to get back between the tapes and, 13 months later, he's finally getting the chance in Nove Mesto for the doubleheader this week.

He's on the Thomus RN team again this year and has already announced he has signed for another 2 years with the team to take him through to the Olympics and beyond. His season kicked off with Short Track yesterday evening where he finished 8th. For racers this year, that's job done. It guarantees him a front-row slot in the race tomorrow and, with no overall title this year, there's no loss of points to worry about either. We caught up with Mathias' mechanic Gavin Black just before the race to see how he sets up his bike for the high speed, sprint format.
A well earned victory for Mathias Flueckiger.
Rider Name // Mathias Flueckiger
Age: 32
Hometown: Ochlenberg, Switzerland
Height: 1m 72cm (5' 8")
Weight: 62kg (137lbs)
Instagram: @mathflueck

Model Name Details
Frame: Thomus Lightrider WC, 100mm travel
Shock: DT Swiss R232 One, 78 psi
Fork: DT Swiss F 232 One, 92 psi
Wheels: DT Swiss XRC 1200, 29"
Tires: Schwalbe Prototype, 1.1 bar (16psi) front, 1.2 bar (17psi) rear
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 speed, 36T chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Bike Ahead/Newmen, 710mm bar, 90mm stem.
Size: Small
More info: thomus.ch
Some full shots at alternative angles.

Mathias is apparently very sensitive to changes in his set up and his shock settings get fiddled with the most. For the short track in Nove Mesto he was running 78 psi, 12 rebound clicks from closed and no tokens.

For his fork set up this weekend, he's running 92psi, 9 clicks of rebound from fully closed, fully open compression and no volume spacers.


In most XC races we'd expect Schwalbe riders to be running a Racing Ray front and a Racing Ralph rear but the Nove Mesto short track course had plenty of tarmac sections so Mathias opted for a lower profile prototype Thunder Burt instead.

A super-slimline chain guide provides a little extra security for Mathias' chain.


This lockout lever normally sits on top of the bars but Mathias' mechanic, Gavin Black, has modified it to be underslung.

A Garmin mount is integrated into Mathias' spacers.

Mathias' 90mm Newmen stem has a -17° rise. It's fully slammed for this race but he sometimes will raise it by 5mm depending on the track.

His Bike Ahead flat bar is 710mm wide and has an 11° backsweep.

Flueckiger was one of the early adopters of dropper posts in XC (remember his homemade carbon dropper from 2015?). Droppers will now be on most bikes this weekend in Nove Mesto and this KS seatpost with 100mm travel is Flueckiger's choice.

A hefty 36T chainring fitted for the Short Track race, although Mathias will likely use a smaller ring on Thursday's race.
A standard 10-51 cassette on the rear.


Regions in Article
Nove Mesto

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Thomus Thomus Lightrider Mathias Flueckiger Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2020 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
71132 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
65099 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
63632 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
52544 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
49411 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
44881 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
36427 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
35401 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 1.1 bars on 600 gramm tires , holy F
  • 1 0
 Well he’s only 60kgs so for xc I suppose that’s plenty of pressure for him.
  • 1 0
 Surprised he is not using an XTR Di2 rear mech - any reason for this apart from cost??
  • 1 0
 Does anyone else really want those FIRST RIDE tires?
  • 1 0
 BikeAhead bar, not Newmen.
  • 1 0
 those DT Swiss XRC 1200, 209" wheels must roll like no other !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012229
Mobile Version of Website