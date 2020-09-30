Bike Check: Mathias Flueckiger's Thomus Lightrider WC - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

2019 was a breakthrough year for Mathias Flueckiger. After picking up his first win in Mont Sainte Anne in 2018, he took that momentum forward and won the first round in Albstadt then only finished outside the top 3 once all season. He'll have been champing at the bit to get back between the tapes and, 13 months later, he's finally getting the chance in Nove Mesto for the doubleheader this week.



He's on the Thomus RN team again this year and has already announced he has signed for another 2 years with the team to take him through to the Olympics and beyond. His season kicked off with Short Track yesterday evening where he finished 8th. For racers this year, that's job done. It guarantees him a front-row slot in the race tomorrow and, with no overall title this year, there's no loss of points to worry about either. We caught up with Mathias' mechanic Gavin Black just before the race to see how he sets up his bike for the high speed, sprint format.



Rider Name // Mathias Flueckiger

Age: 32

Hometown: Ochlenberg, Switzerland

Height: 1m 72cm (5' 8")

Weight: 62kg (137lbs)

Instagram: @mathflueck

