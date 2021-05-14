Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Although the first time he rode his new Canyon Lux was last week in Albstadt, Mathieu van der Poel got along with it right away. It took him to an XCC win in Albstadt, then a seventh place in the XCO. Next, he outsprinted Tom Pidcock to take the Nove Mesto XCC victory by just a hair, even though he said his legs weren't working as well as he wanted them to.
Van der Poel's mechanic says it doesn't take much before he's comfortable on a bike, and once it's dialed in, he likes to keep his setup essentially the same. He's not too finicky about settings and doesn't often adjust his suspension, keeping all his compression and rebound settings in the middle of the range. He'll typically run about 75psi in his fork and 110psi in his shock.
While he almost always chooses to ride a full suspension bike, even when his competitors are racing hardtails, he never uses a dropper post. He did try one for a bit, but just couldn't get along with it, and he is clearly doing just fine with his rigid post.
He does not run a dropper post. He tried one for a while, but didn't like it.
Shimano hubs get the job done, laced to carbon rims.
The devil's in the details.
An XTR drivetrain keeps him cruising forward...
...and XTR brakes provide plenty of control.
Aspen tires front and rear worked for van der Poel today in the short track, and he'll keep his setup more or less the same for the XCO Sunday, though he may run a different chainring.
Congratulations on the win today, Mathieu. We look forward to watching another exciting race this Sunday.
1 Comment
Post a Comment