Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Mathieu van der Poel's
Canyon Lux
Photography by Ross Bell

Although the first time he rode his new Canyon Lux was last week in Albstadt, Mathieu van der Poel got along with it right away. It took him to an XCC win in Albstadt, then a seventh place in the XCO. Next, he outsprinted Tom Pidcock to take the Nove Mesto XCC victory by just a hair, even though he said his legs weren't working as well as he wanted them to.

Van der Poel's mechanic says it doesn't take much before he's comfortable on a bike, and once it's dialed in, he likes to keep his setup essentially the same. He's not too finicky about settings and doesn't often adjust his suspension, keeping all his compression and rebound settings in the middle of the range. He'll typically run about 75psi in his fork and 110psi in his shock.

While he almost always chooses to ride a full suspension bike, even when his competitors are racing hardtails, he never uses a dropper post. He did try one for a bit, but just couldn't get along with it, and he is clearly doing just fine with his rigid post.

Mathieu Van Der Poel s return to World Cups will be a challenge after two years away.
Mathieu van der Poel
Age: 26
Home: Kapellen, Belgium
Height: 188 cm / 6'2"
Weight: 75 kg
Instagram: @mathieuvanderpoel

Van der Poel received a new Canyon Lux for the start of the World Cup season.

Model Name Details
Frame: Canyon Lux
Shock: Fox Float DPS
Fork: Fox 32
Wheels: Unspecified rims on Shimano hubs
Tires: Maxxis Aspen One70 29x2.4
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Canyon CP0008 integrated cockpit, 720mm bars, 115mm stem, -22 degree stem angle
Size: Large
More info: Canyon Bikes

It's unlikely that van der Poel will keep the #33 plate for long.

He does not run a dropper post. He tried one for a while, but didn't like it.

Shimano hubs get the job done, laced to carbon rims.

To increase stiffness, the spoke crossings are reinforced with wire. Van der Poel's mechanic says this helps him while sprinting and in technical sections.

The devil's in the details.

While many riders opted to ride hardtails last week in Albstadt, Mathieu van der Poel almost always prefers to ride his full suspension.

An XTR drivetrain keeps him cruising forward...

...and XTR brakes provide plenty of control.

Canyon's integrated cockpit is a streamlined solution for many racers.

Aspen tires front and rear worked for van der Poel today in the short track, and he'll keep his setup more or less the same for the XCO Sunday, though he may run a different chainring.


Congratulations on the win today, Mathieu. We look forward to watching another exciting race this Sunday.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Isn't that a SC 34 on the front...?

