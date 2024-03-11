Bike Check: Matt Fairbrother's Deviate Highlander II & Kayak System - NZ MTB Rally 2024

Matthew Fairbrother, the bikepacking enduro racer, has signed himself up for another mad endeavor, but this time it’s in his own backyard. The NZ MTB Rally is a 6-day enduro race based in the Nelson region of the South Island and uses shuttle systems to access the best trails the area has to offer.
In true Matt Fairbrother fashion, he has chosen to tackle this race the hard way and will be travelling on his Deviate Highlander II, a high-pivot aggressive trail bike, and by kayak, to the start of each day. The numbers are staggering, full-stop.
Matt isn't exactly sure of the total distance he'll cover, but the total vertical to be gained is a whopping 18,000m of climbing, averaging 3000m each day. The commutes between stages are massive as well, with the shortest at 30km and the longest being 90km. In order to make the start cut-off time, he’ll have to begin pedalling well before the shuttle trucks head up the hills, which means setting off before dawn some days.
For the overnight water crossing, Matt has devised a simple and speedy system to strap the bike to his kayak while using the stars to navigate. The only support Matt will have is the staging and retrieval of the kayak - no, he won't have to tow the kayak behind him on the road, but he'll still need to carry enough supplies to pedal his way around the expansive area. Basically, he won’t stop moving in order to pull off the feat!
|For a challenge like this, I find that the key is keeping my heart rate as low as possible. That's easy to do when I'm pedalling around between stages, but much harder to do when I'm actually racing.— Matt Fairbrother
Bike Details:
Frame: Deviate Highlander II, size M, 145mm travel
Fork: Fox Factory 36, 160mm, 79 PSI
Shock: Fox Factory DHX2, 425 spring
Wheels: Raceface Turbine R 29"
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH casing, MaxxGrip - front / Maxxis DHR II 2.4 DH Casing, MaxxGrip - rear
Inserts: Cushcore XC - front / Cushcore Trail - rear
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail brakes, metallic pads, 203 rotors F&R
Bars: Trail One Crockett Carbon bar, 750mm wide
Stem: Trail One Rockville Stem, 32mm length, 35 diameter
Grips: Trail One The Farlow Gap
Shifting: Shimano XTR 12-spd derailleur & shifter, 10-51t cassette, 126-link standard length chain
Cranks: Shimano XTR, 170mm w/ 30-tooth ring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle: Ergon SM Pro
Post: Fox Factory Transfer, 175mm drop
|I've selected and set-up the parts so that will allow me to just let the bike eat terrain so I can expend less energy and effort.— Matt Fairbrother
The Trail One carbon handlebars have a 20mm rise and are cut to 750mm. He is running the short 32mm Rockville stem that is CNCd in Calfornia.