Bike Check: Matt Fairbrother's Deviate Highlander II & Kayak System - NZ MTB Rally 2024



Matthew Fairbrother, the bikepacking enduro racer, has signed himself up for another mad endeavor, but this time it’s in his own backyard. The NZ MTB Rally is a 6-day enduro race based in the Nelson region of the South Island and uses shuttle systems to access the best trails the area has to offer.



In true Matt Fairbrother fashion, he has chosen to tackle this race the hard way and will be travelling on his Deviate Highlander II, a high-pivot aggressive trail bike, and by kayak, to the start of each day. The numbers are staggering, full-stop.



Matt isn't exactly sure of the total distance he'll cover, but the total vertical to be gained is a whopping 18,000m of climbing, averaging 3000m each day. The commutes between stages are massive as well, with the shortest at 30km and the longest being 90km. In order to make the start cut-off time, he’ll have to begin pedalling well before the shuttle trucks head up the hills, which means setting off before dawn some days.



For the overnight water crossing, Matt has devised a simple and speedy system to strap the bike to his kayak while using the stars to navigate. The only support Matt will have is the staging and retrieval of the kayak - no, he won't have to tow the kayak behind him on the road, but he'll still need to carry enough supplies to pedal his way around the expansive area. Basically, he won’t stop moving in order to pull off the feat!







Matt Fairbrother

Age: 19

Height: 170cm / 5'7"

Weight: 74 kg / 163 lb

Residence: Christchurch, New Zealand

Sponsors: Deviate, WorldWide Cyclery, Trailone Components, Ergon, Mons Royale, Motorex Bike, Ride Fox, Race Face, Shimano, Crankbrothers, Cushcore, Tailfin Cycling, POC Sports

Instagram: @matthewfmtb

