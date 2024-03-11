Bike Check: Matt Fairbrother's Deviate Highlander II & Kayak System - NZ MTB Rally 2024

Mar 11, 2024
by Matt Beer  


Deviate Highlander II
BIKE CHECK
Matt Fairbrother's
Deviate Highlander II


Matthew Fairbrother, the bikepacking enduro racer, has signed himself up for another mad endeavor, but this time it’s in his own backyard. The NZ MTB Rally is a 6-day enduro race based in the Nelson region of the South Island and uses shuttle systems to access the best trails the area has to offer.   

In true Matt Fairbrother fashion, he has chosen to tackle this race the hard way and will be travelling on his Deviate Highlander II, a high-pivot aggressive trail bike, and by kayak, to the start of each day. The numbers are staggering, full-stop.

Matt isn't exactly sure of the total distance he'll cover, but the total vertical to be gained is a whopping 18,000m of climbing, averaging 3000m each day. The commutes between stages are massive as well, with the shortest at 30km and the longest being 90km. In order to make the start cut-off time, he’ll have to begin pedalling well before the shuttle trucks head up the hills, which means setting off before dawn some days.

For the overnight water crossing, Matt has devised a simple and speedy system to strap the bike to his kayak while using the stars to navigate. The only support Matt will have is the staging and retrieval of the kayak - no, he won't have to tow the kayak behind him on the road, but he'll still need to carry enough supplies to pedal his way around the expansive area. Basically, he won’t stop moving in order to pull off the feat!  

photo

Matt Fairbrother
Age: 19
Height: 170cm / 5'7"
Weight: 74 kg / 163 lb
Residence: Christchurch, New Zealand
Sponsors: Deviate, WorldWide Cyclery, Trailone Components, Ergon, Mons Royale, Motorex Bike, Ride Fox, Race Face, Shimano, Crankbrothers, Cushcore, Tailfin Cycling, POC Sports
Instagram:@matthewfmtb

Deviate Highlander II
Jumping back to the bike details, Matt has chosen the Highlander II, Deviate’s 145mm travel bike. The high-pivot trail bike look very similar to the larger Claymore that he regularly rides for the Enduro World Series races, but this build is just as burly.

bigquotesFor a challenge like this, I find that the key is keeping my heart rate as low as possible. That's easy to do when I'm pedalling around between stages, but much harder to do when I'm actually racing. Matt Fairbrother


Deviate Highlander II
Bike Details:
Frame: Deviate Highlander II, size M, 145mm travel
Fork: Fox Factory 36, 160mm, 79 PSI
Shock: Fox Factory DHX2, 425 spring
Wheels: Raceface Turbine R 29"
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH casing, MaxxGrip - front / Maxxis DHR II 2.4 DH Casing, MaxxGrip - rear
Inserts: Cushcore XC - front / Cushcore Trail - rear
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail brakes, metallic pads, 203 rotors F&R
Bars: Trail One Crockett Carbon bar, 750mm wide
Stem: Trail One Rockville Stem, 32mm length, 35 diameter
Grips: Trail One The Farlow Gap
Shifting: Shimano XTR 12-spd derailleur & shifter, 10-51t cassette, 126-link standard length chain
Cranks: Shimano XTR, 170mm w/ 30-tooth ring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle: Ergon SM Pro
Post: Fox Factory Transfer, 175mm drop

bigquotesI've selected and set-up the parts so that will allow me to just let the bike eat terrain so I can expend less energy and effort. Matt Fairbrother


Deviate Highlander II
A Fox 36 at 160mm travel is a perfect match for the 145mm travel Highlander II.


Deviate Highlander II
The size medium frame and 175mm post length make for a saddle height that works perfectly for Matt to run the post slammed completely into the frame.

Deviate Highlander II
Race Face Turbine R alloy wheels no doubt see a lot of miles and abuse, but they’ve held up well, despite being put through multiple races.

Deviate Highlander II
Tailfin's frame bag ties in nicely with the frame shapes.

Deviate Highlander II
Deviate Highlander II
In 10,000km, Matt has only replaced the 18-tooth idler once.

Deviate Highlander II
Trail One components is an affiliate of WorldWide Cyclery. They donate $1 from every component sold to the trail system the goods are named after, or a specific association if specified by the purchaser.

Deviate Highlander II
Deviate Highlander II

The Trail One carbon handlebars have a 20mm rise and are cut to 750mm. He is running the short 32mm Rockville stem that is CNCd in Calfornia.

Deviate Highlander II
A Granite Stash RT Ratchet tool kit lives in the steer tube and has all of the bits necessary to wrench on the bike, pedals included.

Deviate Highlander II
Keeping the XTR component scheme running throughout the bike, Matt has chosen the XTR Trail brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.


Deviate Highlander II
Cushcore ensures he has the ability to finish a stage on a flat tire rather than rim protection, plus he's running running downhill casing tires for even more security.

Deviate Highlander II
And now for the kayak setup - it's a quick and dirty strap system. Matt doesn't have time for fooling about.

Deviate Highlander II
A 16.5' -ish sea kayak will take Matt across Tasman Bay.

Deviate Highlander II
It'll certainly be a grunt.
Deviate Highlander II
Strapped and sea ready? Matt's gung-ho for insane missions.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Deviate Deviate Highlander Matthew Fairbrother


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
355 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
54081 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
48577 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
45747 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
44630 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
42782 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
41781 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
40239 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
35981 views

12 Comments
  • 9 1
 As a wise Kiwi once said when he was asked why he climbed Everest, “Because it was there“, and I think Matt is living up to that ethos.
  • 2 0
 Just when you thought the self-transport ethos couldn't get any more wild. Good luck Matt!
  • 2 0
 I remember what I was doing when I was 19 and you would not want to read about it on a family friendly website.
  • 1 0
 The kid is bonkers. All the best of luck to you. Might want to pack some extra grease or bearings for the headset, it might get a bit wet with it being that low to the water.
  • 1 0
 Awesome to see him giving it a go! But I hope his Eskimo roll skills are better than mine!
  • 1 0
 This guy is a living urban legend. I would flip and sink with a bike on my kayak like that. Lol.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome. Good luck Matthew. :-)
  • 2 0
 What an absolute G
  • 1 0
 ..and the water is deep enough while rolling
  • 1 0
 Wild event, wild man.
  • 1 0
 Nice one Matt!
  • 1 0
 What a legend go Matt







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050059
Mobile Version of Website