Bike Check: Matt Jones' Marin DH Prototype



Matt Jones's Marin is one of only a few prototype frames currently in existence. Constructed from the tubing designed for the Alpine Trail, the DH bike is not built to be an out-and-out race bike, but more of a fun-focused park bike. There are some compromises in the design to accommodate that, such as the 180mm of rear-wheel travel, as opposed to the typical 200mm. This hasn't posed much issue for Matt as he's still comfortable hitting the massive features and even jumped his house on the very same bike.



When the DH bike formally launches later this year, the frame will have its own bespoke tube set, but for now it's elegantly slim thanks to the Alpine Trail tubing. From the sounds of it, the launch is expected to hit sometime around Crankworx Whistler, so keep an eye out for that as we get closer to late July.

Matt Jones // Marin Bikes

Age:29

Hometown: Milton Keynes, UK

Instagram: @mattjonesmtb

Marin DH Prototype

Frame: Marin DH Prototype

Shock: Öhlins TTX 22 M

Fork: Öhlins DH38 M1

Wheelset: Halo Prototype

Tires: Goodyear Prototype

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Stem: Gusset S2 Direct Mount Stem

Handlebar: Gusset Matt Jones Signature

Size: Medium



When it comes to bike setup, Matt is pretty relaxed. He has a sense for his preferred setup, but he's happy to try changes and feels comfortable on most bike setups. However, Hardline isn't the place to experiment too much with so many changes all at once.Matt's alloy mule has a reach adjust headset, with Matt running things 5mm longer than the centerline. The bike also has a wheelbase adjustment, which Matt has set in the long setting. There is a wheel-size flip chip, but Matt typically runs things in full 27.5" orientation. The frame size Matt is using is what Marin calls "Short," with a 445mm reach. It has a 63-degree head angle, but the headset adjustment allows for 0.75° of tweaking in either direction. This bike was painted just for Hardline in a rush by the team at Marin, so it went out to an agricultural powder coater who had never done a bike before. The guys had three options: John Deere green, black, or this red. I think they made the right call; it goes well with the 1994 Marin decals fitted to it too.As mentioned above, Matt has typically been running his bike in a full 27.5 setup. To allow him to do that, Marin made some adapters to bring the bottom bracket up and restore the bike's geometry. He changed things up for Hardline though, running the Marin in a mixed-wheel orientation with a 29" wheel up front. His mechanic really wanted him to go to a full 29" to deal with the rocks and try to keep out of the holes in the track, but Matt is keen to keep running the bike as close to what he knows as he can.The rear shock at the heart of Marin’s rear suspension is Öhlins' TTX22 shock, which Matt has fitted with a 525lb spring. This is a lighter spring for Matt at Hardline - he normally uses a 550lb spring but went for a bit more grip here. With his background, Matt really likes a firm bike, the TTX is set in mode 3, with the compression 3 clicks from closed and the rebound all the way open.The Öhlins DH38 M1 fork on the front of Matt's Marin is running its top crown pretty much as high as it can go, with a flat top crown. There is 195 psi in the lower air chamber of Matt’s DH38 and then 130 psi in the upper. When it comes to compression, he has it all the way closed, and the rebound is 5 clicks from fully open.The Halo wheels he’s using are prototypes, and Halo is staying very tight-lipped about them. However, I can tell you that Matt is running a mullet set of wheels. The tires on Matt's bike come from Goodyear, and once again, they are a mixed set. The rear is a Newton, which has 27 psi in it and no insert installed. The front is an unknown pattern, and they didn't want to share too much other than that is has a DH casing and Matt has 25 psi in it.A classic DH groupset is fitted to Matt's bike. The Shimano Saint groupset might be getting old, but it does the job. Matt uses 170mm long cranks and a cut-down Shimano cassette to 7 speeds.More Matt Jones signature Gusset parts this time his grips.What’s not normal DH stuff is these Gusset pedals Matt is running. His CNC Slim Jim Stealth pedals are normally used on his jump bike. They have been giving him some issues with his feet bouncing on the big rocks and holes on the Hardline track, but then this is a pedal designed for slopestyle, not for the world's toughest DH track. Matt is running them to once again give him some familiarity and make him feel a bit more at home on his bike.A little note for Matt from his mechanic, "smooth is fast." True, but being smooth isn't easy at Hardline. It's written on Matt’s new Gusset handlebar that isn't out just yet. The aluminum bar is cut to 790mm with a 20mm rise. It will be available in other rises too, but Matt likes the feel of the 20mm rise on his DH bike..Matt is running Gusset’s S2 Direct Mount Stem, which he has set in the 45mm long setting.When it comes to brakes, Matt has gone for a DH classic in the Shimano Saints.Matt's Saints have finned pads fitted front and rear along with Shimano's 203mm Ice Tech rotors.Matt's bar roll is pretty much as far back as you can go; however, his brake levers are a bit more neutral in their positioning. When it comes to lever pull, there's nothing crazy there either, with the bite point coming around 25mm from the bar.More gusset parts here the seat post and Matt Jones signature Stealth Pivotal saddle finish off the build.Marin have built this bike for fun - it even says so on the top cap.