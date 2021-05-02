Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike

I could waffle on but I think I'll leave the description of the bike to Matt. Here's more of what he's got to say about his Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb: I’m really pleased with how it’s turned out… I use Podsac cages and bags and a bar-roll for carrying gear and it tours very comfortably – the big tyres taking away any harsh hits from neglected lanes and bridleways while loaded up. Once stripped the Dirtbomb comes alive! It pops and hops easily avoiding major impediments to forward momentum and the high volume tyres with their increased diameter take care of most of the trail buzz. Backsides… It loves nothing more than a backside with every morsel of potential energy eaten-up spat out down the trail! The wide rims help to eliminate tyre squirm at lower pressures although they do stretch out some of the height… Something I may tinker with.



Matt's Dirtbomb runs 29"+ Wheels with the frame allowing for up to 3" wide tyres in this case a Vittoria Cannoli on the rear Bontrager XR4 Team Issue on the front. Couple that to the 46mm inner rim width on the Sun Ringle Duroc 50 Rim rims it gives you plenty of tyre to smooth out some of the hits.

